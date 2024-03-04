Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.03.2024 / 21:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.74 EUR 202.20 EUR
6.74 EUR 67197.80 EUR
6.84 EUR 1395.36 EUR
6.84 EUR 59549.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.79 EUR 128344.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de

 
