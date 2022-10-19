Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Smartbroker Holding AG
  News
  7. Summary
    WSO1   DE000A2GS609

SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG

(WSO1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:00 2022-10-19 am EDT
7.615 EUR   +3.18%
09/29Dd : Smartbroker Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/29Dd : Smartbroker Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/29Dd : Smartbroker Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Smartbroker Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/19/2022 | 10:54am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.10.2022 / 16:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.30 EUR 121100.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.30 EUR 121100.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78955  19.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1467427&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
