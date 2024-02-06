EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Interim Report

06.02.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Increased transparency: Smartbroker Group to start regular publication of operational key performance indicators on monthly basis

Regular reporting will encompass KPIs of both divisions

KPIs to be supplemented by explanatory notes from the Executive Board, as necessary

The KPI report will be published on the company's website by the middle of each following month

Berlin, 6 February 2024 Smartbroker Holding AG has begun to publish select operational key performance indicators for its two business units Transaction[1] and Media[2]. The new, regular KPI reporting will be issued on a monthly basis. It will be in addition to the publication of the Group’s bi-annual financial reports, where a divisional Transaction-Media split had been introduced two years ago. The additional KPI reporting is intended to provide further transparency, and increases the Company’s dialogue with shareholders and other interested parties to regular, monthly intervals. Beginning with data for January 2024, the KPIs will be published on the IR section of the Smartbroker Holding AG website. It will be uploaded by the middle of each following month and, where necessary, will be supplemented by a short management discussion and analysis. Transaction Division – January 2024 Number of customers: 175,000[3]

Assets under custody: EUR 8.9 billion

Average assets under management per client: EUR 51,000

Number of trades: 0.36 million

Average number of trades per client, annualized: 25 Media Division – January 2024 Page impressions: 227 million

Unique users: 3.8 million

Link to the monthly overview https://smartbroker-holding.de/websites/smartbroker-holding/German/3400/monatliche-kpis.html

Further discussion Andre Kolbinger (CEO) and Roland Nicklaus (CFO) will further explain the first monthly KPI reporting as well as the company's operational development since the transition of Smartbroker 1.0's existing customers to SMARTBROKER+ as part of the earnings call which will be held on February 22, 2024. The earnings call will take place virtually and is open to the public. In order to participate, interested parties are kindly asked to register their details using the link below.



https://montegaconnect.de/event/b4wqpsde6f2atudb1scl90c79ohafhfd About the Smartbroker Group: Through its Transaction division, the Smartbroker Group operates SMARTBROKER+ – a next-generation broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favourable pricing conditions of neo brokers. The portfolio also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de. At the same time, via its Media division, the Group operates four high-reach digital media assets dedicated to bringing capital markets news and information to retail investors (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and maintains the largest financial community. [1] SMARTBROKER+, Smartbroker 1.0, FondsDISCOUNT.de and the brokerage clients of the former Volkswagen Bank. [2] wallstreet-online.de, finanznachrichten.de, ariva.de and boersennews.de as well as related digital media offerings, stock market newsletters and one magazine. [3] Excluding existing Smartbroker 1.0 customers with zero account balances. These customer relationships will be exited during H1 2024.

