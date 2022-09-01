DGAP-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Smartbroker AG expands top management: Uwe Lüders joins Management Board



01.09.2022 / 09:49 CET/CEST

Former Raisin Bank board member becomes Chief Risk Officer and Chief Financial Officer at the Smartbroker Holding AG subsidiary

Further strengthening of internal structures in preparation for the new trading platform Smartbroker 2.0

Berlin, 1 September 2022

Smartbroker AG (previously wallstreet:online capital AG, the “Company”; wholly owned subsidiary of Smartbroker Holding AG, ISIN DE000A2GS609, FSE: WSO1) is expanding its Management Board: the former Raisin Bank board member Uwe Lüders joins the management team of the Berlin-based fintech on 15 September 2022. Together with long-time board member Thomas Soltau, Uwe Lüders will primarily be focused on further developing the multi-award-winning next generation broker Smartbroker[1] as well as the fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de. In his new role as Chief Risk Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Lüders will be responsible for the areas of Risk Controlling, Finance, Legal, Compliance, and Anti Money Laundering.

The expansion of the Management Board provides the Smartbroker operating company with additional relevant expertise in the banking sector. This represents an essential part of the ongoing strengthening of internal structures and procedures in preparation for the future financial commission and custody business, for which an application has been submitted to Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Subject to the license being granted, Smartbroker AG will be entitled to provide most securities brokerage and account management services in-house.

Extensive experience in banking and risk management

55-year-old Lüders has many years of management experience in the banking sector. Most recently, he was a member of the Management Board at Raisin Bank, where he was responsible for the business development and further development of the risk management function. Before that, he worked as a board member at ProCredit Bank, where he headed, among others, Compliance, Finance and Risk Management. During his time at the Aquila Group, he held a management board position and was responsible for the establishment and launch of a broker-dealer bank. Previous positions include senior finance roles at the private bank Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe and in the cooperative banking sector. Following vocational training as banker, Lüders gained a degree in business administration and economics.

Supervisory Board Chairman Daniel Berger on the appointment of Uwe Lüders to the Smartbroker Board: "I am very pleased that in hiring Uwe, we have been able to bring another high-profile banker on board. Thanks to his many years of experience in the financial sector and his excellent network, he will greatly support us in the implementation of Smartbroker 2.0 – the development of our in-house trading platform for private investors and savers. We set out ambitious plans and I am sure that we will realise these goals together. Welcome on board – we wish you a great start, Uwe!"

About the Smartbroker Group

The Smartbroker Group operates the Smartbroker – a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo brokers. In addition, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries, and also hosts the region’s largest finance community.

