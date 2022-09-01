Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Smartbroker Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSO1   DE000A2GS609

SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG

(WSO1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:03 2022-09-01 am EDT
9.200 EUR   +1.66%
03:51aSMARTBROKER AG EXPANDS TOP MANAGEMENT : Uwe Lüders joins Management Board
EQ
08/30SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/30SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smartbroker AG expands top management: Uwe Lüders joins Management Board

09/01/2022 | 03:51am EDT
DGAP-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Smartbroker AG expands top management: Uwe Lüders joins Management Board

01.09.2022 / 09:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Smartbroker AG expands top management: Uwe Lüders joins Management Board

 

  • Former Raisin Bank board member becomes Chief Risk Officer and Chief Financial Officer at the Smartbroker Holding AG subsidiary
  • Further strengthening of internal structures in preparation for the new trading platform Smartbroker 2.0

 

Berlin, 1 September 2022

Smartbroker AG (previously wallstreet:online capital AG, the “Company”; wholly owned subsidiary of Smartbroker Holding AG, ISIN DE000A2GS609, FSE: WSO1) is expanding its Management Board: the former Raisin Bank board member Uwe Lüders joins the management team of the Berlin-based fintech on 15 September 2022. Together with long-time board member Thomas Soltau, Uwe Lüders will primarily be focused on further developing the multi-award-winning next generation broker Smartbroker[1] as well as the fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de. In his new role as Chief Risk Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Lüders will be responsible for the areas of Risk Controlling, Finance, Legal, Compliance, and Anti Money Laundering.

The expansion of the Management Board provides the Smartbroker operating company with additional relevant expertise in the banking sector. This represents an essential part of the ongoing strengthening of internal structures and procedures in preparation for the future financial commission and custody business, for which an application has been submitted to Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). Subject to the license being granted, Smartbroker AG will be entitled to provide most securities brokerage and  account management services in-house.

Extensive experience in banking and risk management

55-year-old Lüders has many years of management experience in the banking sector. Most recently, he was a member of the Management Board at Raisin Bank, where he was responsible for the business development and further development of the risk management function. Before that, he worked as a board member at ProCredit Bank, where he headed, among others, Compliance, Finance and Risk Management. During his time at the Aquila Group, he held a management board position and was responsible for the establishment and launch of a broker-dealer bank. Previous positions include senior finance roles at the private bank Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe and in the cooperative banking sector. Following vocational training as  banker, Lüders gained a degree in business administration and economics.

Supervisory Board Chairman Daniel Berger on the appointment of Uwe Lüders to the Smartbroker Board: "I am very pleased that in hiring Uwe, we have been able to bring another high-profile banker on board. Thanks to his many years of experience in the financial sector and his excellent network, he will greatly support us in the implementation of Smartbroker 2.0 – the development of our in-house trading platform for private investors and savers. We set out ambitious plans and I am sure that we will realise these goals together. Welcome on board – we wish you a great start, Uwe!"

 

About the Smartbroker Group

The Smartbroker Group operates the Smartbroker – a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo brokers. In addition, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries, and also hosts the region’s largest finance community.

 

Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch
Head of Communications
Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721
Mail: f.rentzsch@smartbroker-holding.de

 

Investor Relations contact:

Sabrina Kassmannhuber
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Mail: ir@smartbroker-holding.de

 

[1] Handelsblatt on 2 May 2022, „These are the best online brokers”


01.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
E-mail: info@smartbroker-holding.de
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1433065

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1433065  01.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1433065&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
