    WSO1   DE000A2GS609

SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG

(WSO1)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  08:08 2022-09-13 am EDT
8.100 EUR   -9.09%
08:31aSMARTBROKER HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/06SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG : Invitation to the Earnings Call for the H1 2022 results
EQ
09/01SMARTBROKER AG EXPANDS TOP MANAGEMENT : Uwe Lüders joins Management Board
EQ
Smartbroker Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/13/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.09.2022 / 14:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: RKVC Vermögen und Consulting GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: René
Last name(s): Krüger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Smartbroker Holding AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
8.40 EUR 537.60 EUR
8.50 EUR 7956.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
8.4936 EUR 8493.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78057  13.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1441589&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
