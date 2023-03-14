Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Smartbroker Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SB1   DE000A2GS609

SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG

(SB1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:45:21 2023-03-14 am EDT
8.460 EUR   -0.94%
11:16aSmartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023
EQ
03/09Smartbroker Holding updates scope of expected extraordinary impairment charges related to the development of Smartbroker 2.0
EQ
02/27Smartbroker Holding Ag : Invitation to the Earnings Call for the preliminary FY 2022 results
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023

03/14/2023 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Smartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023

14-March-2023 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

Smartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023
 

Smartbroker Holding AG (the "Company") today publishes its forecast for the financial year 2023.

The Company expects revenues at group level to be between € 51 million and € 56 million in 2023. Operating EBITDA after customer acquisition costs is expected to be between € 1 million and € 4 million.

* Operating EBITDA is calculated as follows: earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation
 

Notifying person: André Kolbinger, CEO

14-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Smartbroker Holding AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
Fax: +49 (0)30 20 456 500
E-mail: info@smartbroker-holding.de
Internet: www.smartbroker-holding.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1582305

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1582305  14-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582305&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG
11:16aSmartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023
EQ
03/09Smartbroker Holding updates scope of expected extraordinary impairment charges related ..
EQ
02/27Smartbroker Holding Ag : Invitation to the Earnings Call for the preliminary FY 2022 resul..
EQ
02/09Smartbroker : Unternehmenspräsentation Februar 2023 - Hamburger Investorentage
PU
01/27Smartbroker Group publishes first preliminary figures for 2022 and announces modernizat..
EQ
01/17Dd : Smartbroker Holding AG: Roland Nicklaus, buy
EQ
01/10Dd : Smartbroker Holding AG: André Kolbinger, buy
EQ
2022Dd : Smartbroker Holding AG: André Kolbinger, buy
EQ
2022Dd : Smartbroker Holding AG: AKD Private Equity GmbH, sell
EQ
2022Smartbroker Holding AG substantiates plans for the relaunch of its Next Generation Brok..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 55,9 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net income 2022 1,18 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net cash 2022 16,8 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 108x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 134 M 144 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Smartbroker Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,54 €
Average target price 19,25 €
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Kolbinger Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Roland Nicklaus Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Haugk Chief Technology Officer & Human Resources Officer
René Krüger Member-Supervisory Board
Marcus Seidel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG46.23%144
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED3.23%413 520
NETFLIX, INC.-0.46%130 714
PROSUS N.V.0.64%89 518
AIRBNB, INC.35.63%73 209
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.63%61 945