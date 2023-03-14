EQS-Ad-hoc: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Smartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023



14-March-2023 / 16:14 CET/CEST

Smartbroker Holding AG publishes forecast for the full year 2023

Smartbroker Holding AG (the "Company") today publishes its forecast for the financial year 2023. The Company expects revenues at group level to be between € 51 million and € 56 million in 2023. Operating EBITDA after customer acquisition costs is expected to be between € 1 million and € 4 million. * Operating EBITDA is calculated as follows: earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation

Notifying person: André Kolbinger, CEO

