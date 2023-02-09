Advanced search
    DE000A2GS609

SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG

(SB1)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:55:23 2023-02-09 am EST
8.220 EUR   -2.14%
03:56aSmartbroker : Unternehmenspräsentation Februar 2023 - Hamburger Investorentage
PU
01/27Smartbroker Group publishes first preliminary figures for 2022 and announces modernization of wallstreet-online.de
EQ
01/17Dd : Smartbroker Holding AG: Roland Nicklaus, buy
EQ
Smartbroker : Unternehmenspräsentation Februar 2023 - Hamburger Investorentage

02/09/2023 | 03:56am EST
The Profitable Innovator of Germany's

Personal Savings & Investment Sector

08 - 09 Feb 2023

2

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Smartbroker Holding AG ("Smartbroker Holding") and comprises the written materials/slides for a presentation concerning Smartbroker Holding, its group companies and the product Smartbroker. By attending this presentation and/or reviewing the slides you agree to be bound by the following conditions. The distribution of this document in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. This presentation is for information purposes only and the information contained herein (unless otherwise indicated) has been provided by Smartbroker Holding. It does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation, inducement or an offer to buy shares in Smartbroker Holding or any other securities. Further, it does not constitute a recommendation by Smartbroker Holding or any other party to sell or buy shares in Smartbroker Holding or any other securities and should not be treated as giving investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice. This presentation has been prepared without reference to any particular investment objectives, financial situation, taxation position and particular needs. In case of any doubt in relation to these matters, you should consult your stockbroker, bank manager, legal adviser, accountant, taxation adviser or other independent financial adviser. The information contained in this presentation has not been independently verified, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it. To the extent permitted by applicable law, none of Smartbroker Holding or any of its affiliates, advisers, connected persons or any other person accept any liability for any loss howsoever arising (in negligence or otherwise), directly or indirectly, from this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. When we use words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may" or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward- looking statements because they are subject to a number of assumptions concerning future events, and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) market risks: principally economic price and volume developments; (ii) dependence on performance of major customers and industries, (iii) our level of debt, management of interest rate risk; (iv) costs associated with regulation relating to providing financial services; (v) inflation, interest rate levels and fluctuations in exchange rates; (vi) general economic, political and business conditions and existing and future governmental regulation; and (vii) the effects of competition. Any assumptions, views or opinions (including statements, projections, forecasts or other forward-looking statements) contained in this presentation represent the assumptions, views or opinions of Smartbroker Holding as of the date indicated and are subject to change without notice. Smartbroker Holding neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, unless required by law, to update or revise these assumptions, views or opinions in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. All information not separately sourced is from internal company data and estimates. Any data relating to past performance contained herein is no indication as to future performance. The information in this presentation is not intended to predict actual results, and no assurances are given with respect thereto.

3

Redefining Digital Investing

We Offer a Comprehensive Digital Finance and Investment Platform for Private

Investors

Transaction platforms for private savers & investors

Smartbroker operates the largest next generation broker by assets under custody in Germany

Media​ platforms comprising websites, apps, forums

The largest publisher-independent financial portal operator

Host of the largest finance community across German-speaking Europe

20+yrs market experience | 100% digital | Comprehensive product offering | In-house development

4

Weathering the Storm

MARKET

5%

2022 Performance

0%

-5%

-10%

-13%

-15%

-20%

-20%

-25%

-30%

-35%

-34%

-40%

Jan-22Feb-22Mar-22Apr-22May-22Jun-22Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22

DAX S&P500 Nasdaq100

SMARTBROKER GROUP

270k+

+10%

Brokerage

YoY

accounts

FY 2022

€9.2bn

+5%

Assets under

YoY

custody

FY 2022

~ 17%

€9m

EBITDA

FY 2022

Margin*

prelim

*Op. EBITDA after client acquisition cost; 2022 financials are preliminary, unaudited Market data source: ariva.de

5

2022 Preliminary Development

Further Growth Despite Challenging Environment

TRANSACTION

GROUP

Brokerage accounts, in k

270+

246

117

2020

2021

2022E

Launched Smartbroker Dec 2019

Assets under custody, in €bn

Ø €37k

Ø €36k

Ø €34k

per account

8.8

9.2

4.3

2020

2021

2022E

Revenue, in €m

EBITDA margin after CAC, in %

60

57

52

60%

50%

50

50%

40

40%

30

28

30%

20

16%

17%

20%

12

8%

10

10%

0

0%

2019

2020

2021

2022E

*Op. EBITDA after client acquisition cost; 2022 financials are preliminary, unaudited CAC = client acquisition cost for Smartbroker

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Smartbroker Holding AG published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 08:54:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 55,9 M 59,9 M 59,9 M
Net income 2022 1,18 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net cash 2022 16,8 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 106x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 132 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Smartbroker Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,40 €
Average target price 19,25 €
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Kolbinger Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Roland Nicklaus Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Haugk Chief Technology Officer & Human Resources Officer
René Krüger Member-Supervisory Board
Marcus Seidel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG43.84%141
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED13.77%455 383
NETFLIX, INC.24.40%161 639
PROSUS N.V.14.37%102 530
AIRBNB, INC.36.09%75 785
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.48.93%69 605