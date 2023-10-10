SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to Release 2023 Third Quarter Results and
Host Conference Call
Toronto, Ontario (October 10, 2023) - SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ("SmartCentres") (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will be reporting its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Management will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). Interested parties are invited to access the call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and then keying in the participant passcode 27058#. A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, November 9, 2023, through to Thursday, November 16, 2023. To access the recording, please call 1-855-201-2300, enter the conference access code 27058# and then key in the playback access code 0114058#.
Recordings of SmartCentres' current and previous conference calls can be found at www.smartcentres.com/investing.
About SmartCentres
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 189 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.8 billion in assets and owns 34.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.2% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.
For more information, visit www.smartcentres.comor please contact:
Mitchell Goldhar
Peter Slan
Executive Chairman and CEO
Chief Financial Officer
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7674
(905) 326-6400 ext. 7571
mgoldhar@smartcentres.com
pslan@smartcentres.com
1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 10 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2023 21:28:46 UTC.