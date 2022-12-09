SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust : SmartLiving's The Millway is a brand new rental building in Vaughan's new city centre

Every Canadian has likely hopped off at a SmartCentres location near them at some point, the recognizable penguin statues beckoning them to come get all of their shopping done at their favourite retailers in one convenient place.

But, what some may not know is that after 30 years in business, SmartCentres has moved into the residential sphere with its SmartLiving arm.

Located in Vaughan's new downtown core, the SmartVMC master planned community surrounds a major transit hub. Building on the success of five sold-out condo towers, The Millway offers a new type of rental living at SmartVMC. Residents can quickly connect to the TTC, York Rapid Transit, GO Transit, Züm, and VIVA.

Whether you believe you'll be renting forever or simply don't feel like traditional home ownership is the be-all-end-all, you can still live the life you want in SmartLiving's The Millway, which elevates the conventional apartment building.

This elevated rental building is uniquely located within a giant, 100-acre master-planned community, to be completed with brand new parks and trails; office spaces; retail stores; a variety of transit options; arts and culture activations and events; and, of course, a variety of residential options including condos, townhomes and rental suites.

Located at the bustling Vaughan Metropolitan Centre at Highway 7 and Jane Street, The Millway is a quick ride up the University subway line, close to the downtown core but without the downtown prices.

Being close to, but out of T.O.'s city centre and its traffic, living at The Millway also grants residents an easier trip to Markham, Richmond Hill, Newmarket, Brampton and other GTA cities by bus or car.

And besides, who needs to travel when you have every amenity you need right at your front door?

SmartVMC has amenities you're familiar with from downtown living - a Balzac's Coffee, PenguinPickUp, a BUCA (opening soon), outdoor patios, dog park, YMCA, a public library and more - but The Millway also has some amenities you won't find in the city, like co-working spaces, an indoor running track, infinity pool, 36th-floor sky lounge and the largest LED art wall in Canada.

There's also a 1-acre park at the foot of The Millway, designed by renowned landscape architect Claude Cormier.

The event programming could rival any downtown city centre, with things like movies under the stars, music festivals and concerts, and yoga in the park - all perfect opportunities to meet your new neighbours.