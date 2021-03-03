Smartcool Joins Online Innovation Portal to Boost Transition to Net Zero

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2021) - Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSX: SSC) (OTC: SSCFF) (the Company) has been chosen as an innovation partner for a new self-service, interactive and intelligent marketplace for sustainable technologies.

The Wates Innovation Network (WIN) portal is the first initiative of its kind and has been created by the Wates Group, one of the UK's leading family-owned construction, development and property services companies, to help businesses 'build back better'. The portal will connect companies directly, and free of charge, with partners that can offer solutions to help meet sustainability targets. It aims to create an industry leading network that will accelerate the transition to net zero by showcasing smarter solutions to design, construct and maintain buildings.

Smartcool Systems Inc. has been providing commercial heat pump and refrigeration optimization solutions since 2004. As an innovation partner, Smartcool Systems Inc. will feature on the WIN portal alongside 41 other suppliers approved by a screening panel including 40 environmental experts. Users can filter sustainable innovations based on their requirements to find the product and supplier most suitable for them.

The new online portal will enable Smartcool Systems Inc. to connect with businesses directly and better support them in providing tangible environmental and operational savings. With a focus on optimizing compressor efficiency, Smartcools solutions have seen substantial energy savings with reductions in consumption as high as 60%.

Steven Martin, Executive Vice President & CTO at Smartcool said:

"Wates has been a great partner to work with and this new portal will undoubtedly increase the visibility of our products in the marketplace. We applaud Wates in taking this step to accelerate the implementation of innovative solutions like Smartcool offers."

John Dunne, Group Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Director at Wates, commented:

"The market for sustainable solutions is expanding fast and companies who are not investing in innovations will soon be unable to compete. The issue is 95% of market ready sustainable technologies never get considered because key decision makers do not know they exist, or suppliers don't have access to the key corporate decision makers. The WIN portal is bridging that gap, showcasing innovation and helping businesses to meet bold environmental targets."

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3 and ESM are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%.

For more information www.smartcool.net

About Wates Group

The Wates Group, established in 1897, is one of the leading privately-owned construction, residential development and property services businesses in the UK. We employ approximately 3,700 people and work with a wide range of public and private sector customers and partners. Everything we do is guided by our purpose of working together to inspire better ways of creating the places, communities and businesses of tomorrow. Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, the Wates Group is committed to the long-term sustainability of the built environment and is working to eliminate carbon from its operations by 2025. To fulfil our ambition to be a truly inclusive employer and to reflect the richness of the communities in which it is our privilege to work, we are committed to doubling the proportion of women at all levels of our business and to becoming more ethnically diverse. In 2021 we won the award for Private Sector Leadership at the National Social Value Awards.

Visit us at: wates.co.uk

