SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back

programme for SmartCraft ASA ("SmartCraft") (Ticker: SMCRT NO).



Date on which the share buy-back programme was announced: 7 May 2024.



The duration of the buy-back programme: 7 May 2024 until no later than the day

before the Issuer's Annual General Meeting in 2025.



Size of the buy-back programme: Maximum consideration of NOK 15,000,000.



From 10 June 2024 until 18 June 2024, SmartCraft has purchased a total of

109,168 own shares at an average price of NOK 29.2203 per share.



Aggregated overview of transactions per day:



Date Aggregate daily Weighted Total

volume (# of average price transaction

shares) (NOK) value (NOK)

10/06/2024 00:00:00 12,484 27.6636 345,352.20

11/06/2024 00:00:00 14,114 28.0886 396,442.80

12/06/2024 00:00:00 15,213 29.6608 451,229.00

13/06/2024 00:00:00 0 n.a. n.a.

14/06/2024 00:00:00 11,374 29.6727 337,496.90

17/06/2024 00:00:00 14,113 29.4069 415,018.90

18/06/2024 00:00:00 41,870 29.7201 1,244,381.90

Previously disclosed buy-backs 263,420 28.5228 7,513,489.00

under the programme (aggregate)

Total purchased under the 372,588 28.7272 10,703,410.70

programme



This information is published in accordance with the requirements in article 5

of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements

pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Appendix: A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back

programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is

attached to this report.



CONTACTS



* Kjartan Bø, CFO, +47 410 27 000, kjartan.bo@smartcraft.com



ABOUT SMARTCRAFT ASA



SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to

SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and

resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 13 000 customers and 260

employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland and UK. SmartCraft was

listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

621830_SMCRT_Share_buyback_18_June_2024.pdf

