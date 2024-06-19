SmartCraft : SMCRT) Transactions carried out under the share buy back program
June 19, 2024 at 08:05 am EDT
SmartCraft ASA (SMCRT) - Transactions carried out under the share buy-back program
18 Jun 2024 21:38 CEST
SmartCraft ASA
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back
programme for SmartCraft ASA ("SmartCraft") (Ticker: SMCRT NO).
Date on which the share buy-back programme was announced: 7 May 2024.
The duration of the buy-back programme: 7 May 2024 until no later than the day
before the Issuer's Annual General Meeting in 2025.
Size of the buy-back programme: Maximum consideration of NOK 15,000,000.
From 10 June 2024 until 18 June 2024, SmartCraft has purchased a total of
109,168 own shares at an average price of NOK 29.2203 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date Aggregate daily Weighted Total
volume (# of average price transaction
shares) (NOK) value (NOK)
10/06/2024 00:00:00 12,484 27.6636 345,352.20
11/06/2024 00:00:00 14,114 28.0886 396,442.80
12/06/2024 00:00:00 15,213 29.6608 451,229.00
13/06/2024 00:00:00 0 n.a. n.a.
14/06/2024 00:00:00 11,374 29.6727 337,496.90
17/06/2024 00:00:00 14,113 29.4069 415,018.90
18/06/2024 00:00:00 41,870 29.7201 1,244,381.90
Previously disclosed buy-backs 263,420 28.5228 7,513,489.00
under the programme (aggregate)
Total purchased under the 372,588 28.7272 10,703,410.70
programme
This information is published in accordance with the requirements in article 5
of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements
pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix: A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back
programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is
attached to this report.
SmartCraft is the leading Nordic provider of mission-critical SaaS solutions to
SMEs in the construction sector, increasing their productivity, margins, and
resource efficiency. The Group currently has more than 13 000 customers and 260
employees distributed across Norway, Sweden, Finland and UK. SmartCraft was
listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2021.
More information:
Smartcraft ASA is a Norway-based provider of software solutions and digital tools for craftsmen and the construction industry. The Company delivers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to help craftsmen and construction companies become more efficient and profitable as well as to simplify their businesses. Smartcraftâs solutions include cable dimensioning, project management for small and medium sized businesses, Quality and Safety as well as EL-VIS solutions, that offer tools and templates for electricians. The Company has several subsidiaries, including SmartCraft Sweden AB, Homerunbynet Oy, SmartCraft Norway AS and Kvalitetskontroll AS. Smartcraft ASA has 14 offices across Norway, Sweden and Finland.