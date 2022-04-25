SmartFinancial : Announces Results for the First Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K
04/25/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
SmartFinancial Announces Results for the First Quarter 2022
Highlightsfor the First Quarter of 2022
●
Operating earnings1of $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022
●
Net organic loan and lease growth of over $136.9 million - 21% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
●
Non-time deposit growth of over $195.0 million - 23% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
●
Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11%
KNOXVILLE, TN - April 25, 2022 - SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $8.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and compared to prior quarter net income of $6.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2021, and compared to $8.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "I am extremely pleased with our results for the first quarter. Both loans and deposits grew at an outstanding pace, as our sales team executed our organic growth strategy. Our wealth platform, insurance platform and equipment finance group all also had strong performance. Earnings performance was on target and while keeping an eye on inflationary pressure in our economy, we remain bullish on the company's 2022 outlook."
SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: "2022 has certainly started on a good note for us. Just as we projected and forecasted our plan is on track. The execution at all levels shows our commitment and discipline to be a top performing bank".
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $30.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $29.9 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.22 billion, an increase of $139.1 million. The growth in average earnings assets was primarily driven by an increase in average securities of $276.1 million and average loans and leases of $54.3 million, offset by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $190.1 million, primarily from the purchase of securities. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $121.8 million, related to continued core deposit growth.
The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.91% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.92% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by several factors, mainly the continued deployment of excess cash and cash equivalents into loans and securities. However, the deployment of total cash and cash equivalents was partially offset by a quarter-over-quarter deposit increase of over $169.4 million. Additionally, the yield on interest-earning assets was negatively impacted due to a decrease quarter-over-quarter in loan discount and Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") fee accretion of $727 thousand.
The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.36% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 0.39% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.27% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 0.29% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 2 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the growth of non-time deposits and the continued maturation and repricing of time deposits. The cost of total deposits for the first quarter of 2022 was 0.20% compared to 0.22% in the prior quarter.
The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:
1 Non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation
Three Months Ended
Mar
Dec
Increase
Selected Interest Rates and Yields
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Yield on loans and leases
4.40
%
4.53
%
(0.13)
%
Yield on earning assets, FTE
3.18
%
3.20
%
(0.02)
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
0.27
%
0.29
%
(0.02)
%
Cost of total deposits
0.20
%
0.22
%
(0.02)
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.36
%
0.39
%
(0.03)
%
Net interest margin, FTE
2.91
%
2.92
%
(0.01)
%
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality
At March 31, 2022, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $20.1 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.72% as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. For the Company's originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.71% as of March 31, 2022, compared to 0.74% as of December 31, 2021. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $14.9 million, or 3.64% of acquired loans and leases as of March 31, 2022.
The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Mar
Dec
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward
2022
2021
Change
Beginning balance
$
19,352
$
19,295
$
57
Charge-offs
(488)
(499)
11
Recoveries
208
134
74
Net charge-offs
(280)
(365)
85
Provision
1,006
422
(584)
Ending balance
$
20,078
$
19,352
$
726
Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross
0.72
%
0.72
%
-
%
The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.12% as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.11% as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
2
The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Mar
Dec
Increase
Credit Quality
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$
3,342
$
3,124
$
218
Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing
-
64
(64)
Total nonperforming loans and leases
3,342
3,188
154
Other real estate owned
1,612
1,780
(168)
Other repossessed assets
27
90
(63)
Total nonperforming assets
$
4,981
$
5,058
$
(77)
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross
0.12
%
0.12
%
-
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.11
%
0.11
%
-
%
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $305 thousand to $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6.8 million for the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:
●
Increase in investment services, income led by the new Gulf Coast advisory team's continued client onboarding;
●
Increase in insurance commissions, driven by seasonality;
●
Decrease in interchange and debit card transaction fees, related to lower volume; and
●
Decrease in other, primarily from the gain on sale of credit card portfolio in prior quarter.
The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Mar
Dec
Increase
Noninterest Income
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
1,319
$
1,372
$
(53)
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
-
-
-
Mortgage banking income
834
803
31
Investment services
1,070
621
449
Insurance commissions
901
517
384
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,284
1,445
(161)
Other
1,703
2,048
(345)
Total noninterest income
$
7,111
$
6,806
$
305
3
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased $2.1 million to $25.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $27.8 million for the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:
●
Increase in other real estate and loan related expenses, primarily attributable to increased activity in loan related production;
●
Increase in advertising and marketing, related to additional advertising and public relations across the Company;
●
Decrease in data processing and technology as a result of continued efficiency efforts;
●
Increase in professional services, related to additional services performed during the quarter; and
●
Decrease in other expense, related to year-end expenses in prior period and continued efficiency efforts.
The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Mar
Dec
Increase
Noninterest Expense
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits
$
15,046
$
14,990
$
56
Occupancy and equipment
3,059
3,026
33
FDIC insurance
641
567
74
Other real estate and loan related expenses
729
583
146
Advertising and marketing
369
176
193
Data processing and technology
1,586
1,722
(136)
Professional services
1,242
847
395
Amortization of intangibles
637
660
(23)
Merger related and restructuring expenses
439
2,762
(2,323)
Other
1,970
2,490
(520)
Total noninterest expense
$
25,718
$
27,823
$
(2,105)
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $485 thousand, compared to $1.8 million for the prior quarter.
The effective tax rate was 21.38% for the first quarter of 2022 and 20.93% for the prior quarter.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $4.72 billion compared with $4.61 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $107.0 million is primarily attributable to increases in securities of $270.6 million, loans and leases of $112.6 million, and other assets of $6.3 million, offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $281.1 million, primarily from the purchase of securities.
Total liabilities increased to $4.30 billion at March 31, 2022 from $4.18 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $116.4 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $169.4 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $50.9 million.
Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2022 totaled $420.0 million, a decrease of $9.4 million, from December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity was primarily from the change in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $17.0 million and dividends paid of $1.2 million, offset by net income of $8.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share1 was $18.64 at March 31, 2022, compared to $19.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 6.82% at March 31, 2022, compared with 7.18% at December 31, 2021.
1 Non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation
4
The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Mar
Dec
Increase
Selected Balance Sheet Information
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Total assets
$
4,718,579
$
4,611,579
$
107,000
Total liabilities
4,298,537
4,182,149
116,388
Total equity
420,042
429,430
(9,388)
Securities
830,015
559,422
270,593
Loans and leases
2,806,026
2,693,397
112,629
Deposits
4,191,353
4,021,938
169,415
Borrowings
36,713
87,585
(50,872)
Conference Call Information
SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the first quarter of 2022 on Monday, April 25, 2022, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and entering the access code, 293033. A replay of the conference call will be available through June 28, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 552729. Conference call materials will be published on the Company's webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.
About SmartFinancial, Inc.
SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.
Source
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Investor Contacts
Billy Carroll
President & CEO
(865) 868-0613 billy.carroll@smartbank.com
Ron Gorczynski
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
(865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com
Media Contact
Kelley Fowler
Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing
(865) 868-0611 kelley.fowler@smartbank.com
5
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
6
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain statements that are based on management's current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "may," "estimate," and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. ("SCB"); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management's plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) higher inflation and its impacts; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic,, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
7
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Ending Balances
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
763,968
$
1,045,077
$
1,091,160
$
673,515
$
556,701
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
540,483
482,453
339,343
250,817
250,937
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
289,532
76,969
-
-
-
Other investments
16,499
16,494
14,972
14,584
14,728
Loans held for sale
5,894
5,103
3,418
4,334
7,870
Loans and leases
2,806,026
2,693,397
2,652,663
2,468,318
2,487,129
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses
(20,078)
(19,352)
(19,295)
(18,310)
(18,370)
Loans and leases, net
2,785,948
2,674,045
2,633,368
2,450,008
2,468,759
Premises and equipment, net
84,793
85,958
85,346
72,314
72,697
Other real estate owned
1,612
1,780
2,415
2,499
3,946
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
105,215
105,852
104,930
90,966
86,350
Bank owned life insurance
80,074
79,619
79,145
72,013
71,586
Other assets
44,561
38,229
29,934
23,306
23,629
Total assets
$
4,718,579
$
4,611,579
$
4,384,031
$
3,654,356
$
3,557,203
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
1,093,933
$
1,055,125
$
977,180
$
807,560
$
777,968
Interest-bearing demand
975,272
899,158
847,007
702,470
683,887
Money market and savings
1,573,101
1,493,007
1,389,393
1,140,029
1,073,941
Time deposits
549,047
574,648
585,692
489,413
512,417
Total deposits
4,191,353
4,021,938
3,799,272
3,139,472
3,048,213
Borrowings
36,713
87,585
88,748
78,834
82,642
Subordinated debt
41,952
41,930
41,909
39,388
39,367
Other liabilities
28,519
30,696
29,382
23,269
22,923
Total liabilities
4,298,537
4,182,149
3,959,311
3,280,963
3,193,145
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
16,893
16,803
16,801
15,110
15,105
Additional paid-in capital
293,376
292,937
292,760
252,039
251,836
Retained earnings
125,329
118,247
112,600
103,906
96,034
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(15,556)
1,443
2,559
2,338
1,083
Total shareholders' equity
420,042
429,430
424,720
373,393
364,058
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
4,718,579
$
4,611,579
$
4,384,031
$
3,654,356
$
3,557,203
8
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Interest income:
Loans and leases, including fees
$
29,643
$
30,567
$
31,674
$
28,323
$
28,018
Investment securities:
Taxable
2,418
1,341
832
916
724
Tax-exempt
368
322
331
304
259
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
486
547
474
309
291
Total interest income
32,915
32,777
33,311
29,852
29,292
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,014
2,116
2,153
2,248
2,331
Borrowings
157
180
121
123
117
Subordinated debt
626
626
655
584
584
Total interest expense
2,797
2,922
2,929
2,955
3,032
Net interest income
30,118
29,855
30,382
26,897
26,260
Provision for loan and lease losses
1,006
422
1,149
(5)
67
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
29,112
29,433
29,233
26,902
26,193
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,319
1,372
1,220
1,048
1,009
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
-
-
45
-
-
Mortgage banking
834
803
994
1,105
1,139
Investment services
1,070
621
448
567
531
Insurance commissions
901
517
745
557
1,466
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,284
1,445
1,078
922
839
Other
1,703
2,048
1,779
944
707
Total noninterest income
7,111
6,806
6,309
5,143
5,691
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
15,046
14,990
13,594
12,203
10,869
Occupancy and equipment
3,059
3,026
2,536
2,294
2,341
FDIC insurance
641
567
525
371
371
Other real estate and loan related expense
729
583
407
506
602
Advertising and marketing
369
176
235
230
190
Data processing and technology
1,586
1,722
1,753
1,509
1,379
Professional services
1,242
847
810
849
641
Amortization of intangibles
637
660
711
441
444
Merger related and restructuring expenses
439
2,762
464
372
103
Other
1,970
2,490
2,274
2,022
2,524
Total noninterest expense
25,718
27,823
23,309
20,797
19,464
Income before income taxes
10,505
8,416
12,233
11,248
12,420
Income tax expense
2,246
1,761
2,633
2,470
2,664
Net income
$
8,259
$
6,655
$
9,600
$
8,778
$
9,756
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.49
$
0.40
$
0.62
$
0.59
$
0.65
Diluted
$
0.49
$
0.40
$
0.61
$
0.58
$
0.65
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
16,718,371
16,699,010
15,557,528
15,003,657
15,011,573
Diluted
16,858,288
16,846,315
15,691,126
15,126,184
15,111,947
9
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Assets:
Loans and leases, including fees2
$
2,724,206
$
29,570
4.40
%
$
2,669,943
$
30,510
4.53
%
$
2,428,499
$
27,943
4.67
%
Loans held for sale
3,890
73
7.62
%
5,116
57
4.44
%
7,913
75
3.82
%
Taxable securities
612,980
2,418
1.60
%
339,371
1,341
1.58
%
136,492
724
2.15
%
Tax-exempt securities
105,516
533
2.05
%
102,989
479
1.85
%
90,849
409
1.82
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
775,834
486
0.25
%
965,899
547
0.22
%
417,144
291
0.28
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,222,426
33,080
3.18
%
4,083,318
32,934
3.20
%
3,080,897
29,442
3.88
%
Noninterest-earning assets
381,807
383,783
275,272
Total assets
$
4,604,233
$
4,467,101
$
3,356,169
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
921,835
446
0.20
%
$
853,763
403
0.18
%
$
641,214
256
0.16
%
Money market and savings deposits
1,523,188
859
0.23
%
1,428,472
920
0.26
%
983,893
821
0.34
%
Time deposits
561,207
709
0.51
%
583,165
793
0.54
%
526,062
1,254
0.97
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,006,230
2,014
0.27
%
2,865,400
2,116
0.29
%
2,151,169
2,331
0.44
%
Borrowings
69,769
157
0.91
%
88,828
180
0.80
%
81,837
117
0.58
%
Subordinated debt
41,938
626
6.05
%
41,917
625
5.93
%
39,354
584
6.01
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,117,937
2,797
0.36
%
2,996,145
2,921
0.39
%
2,272,360
3,032
0.54
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
1,028,298
1,016,438
700,962
Other liabilities
30,053
27,710
21,928
Total liabilities
4,176,288
4,040,293
2,995,250
Shareholders' equity
427,945
426,808
360,919
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,604,233
$
4,467,101
$
3,356,169
Net interest income, taxable equivalent
$
30,283
$
30,013
$
26,410
Interest rate spread
2.82
%
2.81
%
3.33
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
2.91
%
2.92
%
3.48
%
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
135.42
%
136.29
%
135.58
%
Percentage of average equity to average assets
9.29
%
9.55
%
10.75
%
1 Taxable equivalent
2 Includes average balance of $53,966, $80,501 and $312,582 in PPP loans for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
10
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
As of and for The Three Months Ended
Mar
Dec
Sep
Jun
Mar
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Composition of Loans and Leases:
Commercial real estate:
owner occupied
$
612,675
$
590,064
$
560,671
$
492,750
$
477,293
non-owner occupied
863,181
794,092
752,576
669,741
593,348
Commercial real estate, total
1,475,856
1,384,156
1,313,247
1,162,491
1,070,641
Commercial & industrial
461,153
488,024
469,739
496,114
686,010
Construction & land development
314,654
278,386
326,374
300,704
285,973
Consumer real estate
483,229
477,272
478,161
444,640
432,486
Leases
59,892
53,708
53,396
53,038
-
Consumer and other
11,242
11,851
11,746
11,331
12,019
Total loans and leases
$
2,806,026
$
2,693,397
$
2,652,663
$
2,468,318
$
2,487,129
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:
Nonperforming loans and leases
$
3,342
$
3,188
$
3,567
$
3,758
$
6,234
Other real estate owned
1,612
1,780
2,415
2,499
3,946
Other repossessed assets
27
90
77
199
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
4,981
$
5,058
$
6,059
$
6,456
$
10,180
Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases
$
625
$
206
$
212
$
219
$
250
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases
0.72
%
0.72
%
0.73
%
0.74
%
0.74
%
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.25
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.14
%
0.18
%
0.29
%
Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance
$
14,913
$
15,483
$
13,001
$
12,982
$
12,951
Accretion income on acquired loans and leases
389
457
1,760
761
1,636
PPP net fees deferred balance
1,112
2,038
3,783
6,651
7,351
PPP net fees recognized
1,066
1,725
2,873
2,132
2,398
Capital Ratios:
Equity to Assets
8.90
%
9.31
%
9.69
%
10.22
%
10.23
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1
6.82
%
7.18
%
7.47
%
7.93
%
8.00
%
SmartFinancial, Inc.2
Tier 1 leverage
7.41
%
7.45
%
8.36
%
8.10
%
8.55
%
Common equity Tier 1
10.30
%
10.56
%
10.85
%
10.63
%
11.29
%
Tier 1 capital
10.30
%
10.56
%
10.85
%
10.63
%
11.29
%
Total capital
12.22
%
12.55
%
12.92
%
12.80
%
13.62
%
SmartBank
Estimated3
Tier 1 leverage
8.24
%
8.23
%
9.20
%
8.75
%
9.33
%
Common equity Tier 1
11.46
%
11.66
%
11.94
%
11.50
%
12.31
%
Tier 1 capital
11.46
%
11.66
%
11.94
%
11.50
%
12.31
%
Total capital
12.08
%
12.29
%
12.59
%
12.19
%
13.05
%
1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.
11
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
SmartFinancial Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 21:49:20 UTC.