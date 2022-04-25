Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SmartFinancial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMBK   US83190L2088

SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.

(SMBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/25 04:00:01 pm EDT
24.90 USD   -0.48%
05:50pSMARTFINANCIAL : Announces Results for the First Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
05:18pSMARTFINANCIAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:14pSMARFINANCIAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SmartFinancial : Announces Results for the First Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K

04/25/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SmartFinancial Announces Results for the First Quarter 2022

Highlightsfor the First Quarter of 2022

Operating earnings1 of $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022
Net organic loan and lease growth of over $136.9 million - 21% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
Non-time deposit growth of over $195.0 million - 23% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11%

KNOXVILLE, TN - April 25, 2022 - SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $8.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021, and compared to prior quarter net income of $6.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2021, and compared to $8.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "I am extremely pleased with our results for the first quarter. Both loans and deposits grew at an outstanding pace, as our sales team executed our organic growth strategy. Our wealth platform, insurance platform and equipment finance group all also had strong performance. Earnings performance was on target and while keeping an eye on inflationary pressure in our economy, we remain bullish on the company's 2022 outlook."

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: "2022 has certainly started on a good note for us. Just as we projected and forecasted our plan is on track. The execution at all levels shows our commitment and discipline to be a top performing bank".

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $30.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $29.9 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.22 billion, an increase of $139.1 million. The growth in average earnings assets was primarily driven by an increase in average securities of $276.1 million and average loans and leases of $54.3 million, offset by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $190.1 million, primarily from the purchase of securities. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $121.8 million, related to continued core deposit growth.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.91% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.92% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by several factors, mainly the continued deployment of excess cash and cash equivalents into loans and securities. However, the deployment of total cash and cash equivalents was partially offset by a quarter-over-quarter deposit increase of over $169.4 million. Additionally, the yield on interest-earning assets was negatively impacted due to a decrease quarter-over-quarter in loan discount and Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") fee accretion of $727 thousand.

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.36% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 0.39% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.27% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 0.29% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 2 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the growth of non-time deposits and the continued maturation and repricing of time deposits. The cost of total deposits for the first quarter of 2022 was 0.20% compared to 0.22% in the prior quarter.

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

1 Non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Increase

Selected Interest Rates and Yields

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Yield on loans and leases

4.40

%

4.53

%

(0.13)

%

Yield on earning assets, FTE

3.18

%

3.20

%

(0.02)

%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

0.27

%

0.29

%

(0.02)

%

Cost of total deposits

0.20

%

0.22

%

(0.02)

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.36

%

0.39

%

(0.03)

%

Net interest margin, FTE

2.91

%

2.92

%

(0.01)

%

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At March 31, 2022, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $20.1 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.72% as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. For the Company's originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.71% as of March 31, 2022, compared to 0.74% as of December 31, 2021. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $14.9 million, or 3.64% of acquired loans and leases as of March 31, 2022.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward

2022

2021

Change

Beginning balance

$

19,352

$

19,295

$

57

Charge-offs

(488)

(499)

11

Recoveries

208

134

74

Net charge-offs

(280)

(365)

85

Provision

1,006

422

(584)

Ending balance

$

20,078

$

19,352

$

726

Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross

0.72

%

0.72

%

-

%

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.12% as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.11% as of March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

2

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Increase

Credit Quality

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Nonaccrual loans and leases

$

3,342

$

3,124

$

218

Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing

-

64

(64)

Total nonperforming loans and leases

3,342

3,188

154

Other real estate owned

1,612

1,780

(168)

Other repossessed assets

27

90

(63)

Total nonperforming assets

$

4,981

$

5,058

$

(77)

Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross

0.12

%

0.12

%

-

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.11

%

0.11

%

-

%

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $305 thousand to $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6.8 million for the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

Increase in investment services, income led by the new Gulf Coast advisory team's continued client onboarding;
Increase in insurance commissions, driven by seasonality;
Decrease in interchange and debit card transaction fees, related to lower volume; and
Decrease in other, primarily from the gain on sale of credit card portfolio in prior quarter.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Increase

Noninterest Income

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

1,319

$

1,372

$

(53)

Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net

-

-

-

Mortgage banking income

834

803

31

Investment services

1,070

621

449

Insurance commissions

901

517

384

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

1,284

1,445

(161)

Other

1,703

2,048

(345)

Total noninterest income

$

7,111

$

6,806

$

305

3

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $2.1 million to $25.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $27.8 million for the prior quarter. During the first quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

Increase in other real estate and loan related expenses, primarily attributable to increased activity in loan related production;
Increase in advertising and marketing, related to additional advertising and public relations across the Company;
Decrease in data processing and technology as a result of continued efficiency efforts;
Increase in professional services, related to additional services performed during the quarter; and
Decrease in other expense, related to year-end expenses in prior period and continued efficiency efforts.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Increase

Noninterest Expense

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Salaries and employee benefits

$

15,046

$

14,990

$

56

Occupancy and equipment

3,059

3,026

33

FDIC insurance

641

567

74

Other real estate and loan related expenses

729

583

146

Advertising and marketing

369

176

193

Data processing and technology

1,586

1,722

(136)

Professional services

1,242

847

395

Amortization of intangibles

637

660

(23)

Merger related and restructuring expenses

439

2,762

(2,323)

Other

1,970

2,490

(520)

Total noninterest expense

$

25,718

$

27,823

$

(2,105)

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $485 thousand, compared to $1.8 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 21.38% for the first quarter of 2022 and 20.93% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2022 were $4.72 billion compared with $4.61 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $107.0 million is primarily attributable to increases in securities of $270.6 million, loans and leases of $112.6 million, and other assets of $6.3 million, offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $281.1 million, primarily from the purchase of securities.

Total liabilities increased to $4.30 billion at March 31, 2022 from $4.18 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $116.4 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $169.4 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $50.9 million.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2022 totaled $420.0 million, a decrease of $9.4 million, from December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity was primarily from the change in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $17.0 million and dividends paid of $1.2 million, offset by net income of $8.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share1 was $18.64 at March 31, 2022, compared to $19.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 6.82% at March 31, 2022, compared with 7.18% at December 31, 2021.

1 Non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

4

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Mar

Dec

Increase

Selected Balance Sheet Information

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Total assets

$

4,718,579

$

4,611,579

$

107,000

Total liabilities

4,298,537

4,182,149

116,388

Total equity

420,042

429,430

(9,388)

Securities

830,015

559,422

270,593

Loans and leases

2,806,026

2,693,397

112,629

Deposits

4,191,353

4,021,938

169,415

Borrowings

36,713

87,585

(50,872)

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the first quarter of 2022 on Monday, April 25, 2022, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and entering the access code, 293033. A replay of the conference call will be available through June 28, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 552729. Conference call materials will be published on the Company's webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Source

SmartFinancial, Inc.

Investor Contacts

Billy Carroll

President & CEO

(865) 868-0613 billy.carroll@smartbank.com

Ron Gorczynski

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

(865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com

Media Contact

Kelley Fowler

Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing

(865) 868-0611 kelley.fowler@smartbank.com

5

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

6

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management's current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "may," "estimate," and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. ("SCB"); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management's plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) higher inflation and its impacts; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic,, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

7

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Ending Balances

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

763,968

$

1,045,077

$

1,091,160

$

673,515

$

556,701

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

540,483

482,453

339,343

250,817

250,937

Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

289,532

76,969

-

-

-

Other investments

16,499

16,494

14,972

14,584

14,728

Loans held for sale

5,894

5,103

3,418

4,334

7,870

Loans and leases

2,806,026

2,693,397

2,652,663

2,468,318

2,487,129

Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses

(20,078)

(19,352)

(19,295)

(18,310)

(18,370)

Loans and leases, net

2,785,948

2,674,045

2,633,368

2,450,008

2,468,759

Premises and equipment, net

84,793

85,958

85,346

72,314

72,697

Other real estate owned

1,612

1,780

2,415

2,499

3,946

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

105,215

105,852

104,930

90,966

86,350

Bank owned life insurance

80,074

79,619

79,145

72,013

71,586

Other assets

44,561

38,229

29,934

23,306

23,629

Total assets

$

4,718,579

$

4,611,579

$

4,384,031

$

3,654,356

$

3,557,203

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

1,093,933

$

1,055,125

$

977,180

$

807,560

$

777,968

Interest-bearing demand

975,272

899,158

847,007

702,470

683,887

Money market and savings

1,573,101

1,493,007

1,389,393

1,140,029

1,073,941

Time deposits

549,047

574,648

585,692

489,413

512,417

Total deposits

4,191,353

4,021,938

3,799,272

3,139,472

3,048,213

Borrowings

36,713

87,585

88,748

78,834

82,642

Subordinated debt

41,952

41,930

41,909

39,388

39,367

Other liabilities

28,519

30,696

29,382

23,269

22,923

Total liabilities

4,298,537

4,182,149

3,959,311

3,280,963

3,193,145

Shareholders' Equity:

Common stock

16,893

16,803

16,801

15,110

15,105

Additional paid-in capital

293,376

292,937

292,760

252,039

251,836

Retained earnings

125,329

118,247

112,600

103,906

96,034

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(15,556)

1,443

2,559

2,338

1,083

Total shareholders' equity

420,042

429,430

424,720

373,393

364,058

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

4,718,579

$

4,611,579

$

4,384,031

$

3,654,356

$

3,557,203

8

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest income:

Loans and leases, including fees

$

29,643

$

30,567

$

31,674

$

28,323

$

28,018

Investment securities:

Taxable

2,418

1,341

832

916

724

Tax-exempt

368

322

331

304

259

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

486

547

474

309

291

Total interest income

32,915

32,777

33,311

29,852

29,292

Interest expense:

Deposits

2,014

2,116

2,153

2,248

2,331

Borrowings

157

180

121

123

117

Subordinated debt

626

626

655

584

584

Total interest expense

2,797

2,922

2,929

2,955

3,032

Net interest income

30,118

29,855

30,382

26,897

26,260

Provision for loan and lease losses

1,006

422

1,149

(5)

67

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

29,112

29,433

29,233

26,902

26,193

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,319

1,372

1,220

1,048

1,009

Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net

-

-

45

-

-

Mortgage banking

834

803

994

1,105

1,139

Investment services

1,070

621

448

567

531

Insurance commissions

901

517

745

557

1,466

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

1,284

1,445

1,078

922

839

Other

1,703

2,048

1,779

944

707

Total noninterest income

7,111

6,806

6,309

5,143

5,691

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

15,046

14,990

13,594

12,203

10,869

Occupancy and equipment

3,059

3,026

2,536

2,294

2,341

FDIC insurance

641

567

525

371

371

Other real estate and loan related expense

729

583

407

506

602

Advertising and marketing

369

176

235

230

190

Data processing and technology

1,586

1,722

1,753

1,509

1,379

Professional services

1,242

847

810

849

641

Amortization of intangibles

637

660

711

441

444

Merger related and restructuring expenses

439

2,762

464

372

103

Other

1,970

2,490

2,274

2,022

2,524

Total noninterest expense

25,718

27,823

23,309

20,797

19,464

Income before income taxes

10,505

8,416

12,233

11,248

12,420

Income tax expense

2,246

1,761

2,633

2,470

2,664

Net income

$

8,259

$

6,655

$

9,600

$

8,778

$

9,756

Earnings per common share:

Basic

$

0.49

$

0.40

$

0.62

$

0.59

$

0.65

Diluted

$

0.49

$

0.40

$

0.61

$

0.58

$

0.65

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

16,718,371

16,699,010

15,557,528

15,003,657

15,011,573

Diluted

16,858,288

16,846,315

15,691,126

15,126,184

15,111,947

9

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Balance

Interest1

Cost1

Balance

Interest1

Cost1

Balance

Interest1

Cost1

Assets:

Loans and leases, including fees2

$

2,724,206

$

29,570

4.40

%

$

2,669,943

$

30,510

4.53

%

$

2,428,499

$

27,943

4.67

%

Loans held for sale

3,890

73

7.62

%

5,116

57

4.44

%

7,913

75

3.82

%

Taxable securities

612,980

2,418

1.60

%

339,371

1,341

1.58

%

136,492

724

2.15

%

Tax-exempt securities

105,516

533

2.05

%

102,989

479

1.85

%

90,849

409

1.82

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets

775,834

486

0.25

%

965,899

547

0.22

%

417,144

291

0.28

%

Total interest-earning assets

4,222,426

33,080

3.18

%

4,083,318

32,934

3.20

%

3,080,897

29,442

3.88

%

Noninterest-earning assets

381,807

383,783

275,272

Total assets

$

4,604,233

$

4,467,101

$

3,356,169

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

921,835

446

0.20

%

$

853,763

403

0.18

%

$

641,214

256

0.16

%

Money market and savings deposits

1,523,188

859

0.23

%

1,428,472

920

0.26

%

983,893

821

0.34

%

Time deposits

561,207

709

0.51

%

583,165

793

0.54

%

526,062

1,254

0.97

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,006,230

2,014

0.27

%

2,865,400

2,116

0.29

%

2,151,169

2,331

0.44

%

Borrowings

69,769

157

0.91

%

88,828

180

0.80

%

81,837

117

0.58

%

Subordinated debt

41,938

626

6.05

%

41,917

625

5.93

%

39,354

584

6.01

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,117,937

2,797

0.36

%

2,996,145

2,921

0.39

%

2,272,360

3,032

0.54

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,028,298

1,016,438

700,962

Other liabilities

30,053

27,710

21,928

Total liabilities

4,176,288

4,040,293

2,995,250

Shareholders' equity

427,945

426,808

360,919

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,604,233

$

4,467,101

$

3,356,169

Net interest income, taxable equivalent

$

30,283

$

30,013

$

26,410

Interest rate spread

2.82

%

2.81

%

3.33

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin

2.91

%

2.92

%

3.48

%

Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

135.42

%

136.29

%

135.58

%

Percentage of average equity to average assets

9.29

%

9.55

%

10.75

%

1 Taxable equivalent

2 Includes average balance of $53,966, $80,501 and $312,582 in PPP loans for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

10

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

As of and for The Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Composition of Loans and Leases:

Commercial real estate:

owner occupied

$

612,675

$

590,064

$

560,671

$

492,750

$

477,293

non-owner occupied

863,181

794,092

752,576

669,741

593,348

Commercial real estate, total

1,475,856

1,384,156

1,313,247

1,162,491

1,070,641

Commercial & industrial

461,153

488,024

469,739

496,114

686,010

Construction & land development

314,654

278,386

326,374

300,704

285,973

Consumer real estate

483,229

477,272

478,161

444,640

432,486

Leases

59,892

53,708

53,396

53,038

-

Consumer and other

11,242

11,851

11,746

11,331

12,019

Total loans and leases

$

2,806,026

$

2,693,397

$

2,652,663

$

2,468,318

$

2,487,129

Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:

Nonperforming loans and leases

$

3,342

$

3,188

$

3,567

$

3,758

$

6,234

Other real estate owned

1,612

1,780

2,415

2,499

3,946

Other repossessed assets

27

90

77

199

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

4,981

$

5,058

$

6,059

$

6,456

$

10,180

Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases

$

625

$

206

$

212

$

219

$

250

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.04

%

0.05

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases

0.72

%

0.72

%

0.73

%

0.74

%

0.74

%

Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross

0.12

%

0.12

%

0.13

%

0.15

%

0.25

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.11

%

0.11

%

0.14

%

0.18

%

0.29

%

Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance

$

14,913

$

15,483

$

13,001

$

12,982

$

12,951

Accretion income on acquired loans and leases

389

457

1,760

761

1,636

PPP net fees deferred balance

1,112

2,038

3,783

6,651

7,351

PPP net fees recognized

1,066

1,725

2,873

2,132

2,398

Capital Ratios:

Equity to Assets

8.90

%

9.31

%

9.69

%

10.22

%

10.23

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1

6.82

%

7.18

%

7.47

%

7.93

%

8.00

%

SmartFinancial, Inc.2

Tier 1 leverage

7.41

%

7.45

%

8.36

%

8.10

%

8.55

%

Common equity Tier 1

10.30

%

10.56

%

10.85

%

10.63

%

11.29

%

Tier 1 capital

10.30

%

10.56

%

10.85

%

10.63

%

11.29

%

Total capital

12.22

%

12.55

%

12.92

%

12.80

%

13.62

%

SmartBank

Estimated3

Tier 1 leverage

8.24

%

8.23

%

9.20

%

8.75

%

9.33

%

Common equity Tier 1

11.46

%

11.66

%

11.94

%

11.50

%

12.31

%

Tier 1 capital

11.46

%

11.66

%

11.94

%

11.50

%

12.31

%

Total capital

12.08

%

12.29

%

12.59

%

12.19

%

13.05

%

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

2All periods presented are estimated.

3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.

11

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

As of and for The

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):

Return on average assets

0.73

%

0.59

%

0.97

%

0.98

%

1.18

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

7.83

%

6.19

%

9.70

%

9.53

%

10.96

%

Return on average tangible common equity¹

10.39

%

8.18

%

12.84

%

12.54

%

14.41

%

Noninterest income / average assets

0.63

%

0.60

%

0.64

%

0.58

%

0.69

%

Noninterest expense / average assets

2.27

%

2.47

%

2.35

%

2.33

%

2.35

%

Efficiency ratio

69.08

%

75.89

%

63.53

%

64.91

%

60.92

%

Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):

Operating return on average assets1

0.76

%

0.77

%

1.00

%

1.01

%

1.19

%

Operating PTPP return on average assets1

1.05

%

1.03

%

1.39

%

1.30

%

1.52

%

Operating return on average shareholders' equity1

8.14

%

8.09

%

10.01

%

9.83

%

11.05

%

Operating return on average tangible common equity1

10.80

%

10.70

%

13.26

%

12.93

%

14.53

%

Operating efficiency ratio1

67.60

%

68.07

%

62.10

%

63.46

%

60.31

%

Operating noninterest income / average assets1

0.63

%

0.60

%

0.63

%

0.58

%

0.69

%

Operating noninterest expense / average assets1

2.23

%

2.23

%

2.30

%

2.29

%

2.34

%

Selected Interest Rates and Yields:

Yield on loans and leases

4.40

%

4.53

%

4.95

%

4.52

%

4.67

%

Yield on earning assets, FTE

3.18

%

3.20

%

3.67

%

3.65

%

3.88

%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

0.27

%

0.29

%

0.34

%

0.39

%

0.44

%

Cost of total deposits

0.20

%

0.22

%

0.25

%

0.29

%

0.33

%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.36

%

0.39

%

0.44

%

0.49

%

0.54

%

Net interest margin, FTE

2.91

%

2.92

%

3.35

%

3.29

%

3.48

%

Per Common Share:

Net income, basic

$

0.49

$

0.40

$

0.62

$

0.59

$

0.65

Net income, diluted

0.49

0.40

0.61

0.58

0.65

Operating earnings, basic¹

0.51

0.52

0.64

0.60

0.65

Operating earnings, diluted¹

0.51

0.52

0.63

0.60

0.65

Book value

24.86

25.56

25.28

24.71

24.10

Tangible book value¹

18.64

19.26

19.03

18.69

18.39

Common shares outstanding

16,893,282

16,802,990

16,801,447

15,109,736

15,104,536

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.

12

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Operating Earnings:

Net income (GAAP)

$

8,259

$

6,655

$

9,600

$

8,778

$

9,756

Noninterest income:

Securities gains (losses), net

-

-

(45)

-

-

Noninterest expenses:

Merger related and restructuring expenses

439

2,762

464

372

103

Income taxes:

Income tax effect of adjustments

(113)

(713)

(108)

(96)

(27)

Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)

$

8,585

$

8,704

$

9,911

$

9,054

$

9,832

Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):

Basic

$

0.51

$

0.52

$

0.64

$

0.60

$

0.65

Diluted

0.51

0.52

0.63

0.60

0.65

Operating Noninterest Income:

Noninterest income (GAAP)

$

7,111

$

6,806

$

6,309

$

5,143

$

5,691

Securities gains (losses), net

-

-

(45)

-

-

Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)

$

7,111

$

6,806

$

6,264

$

5,143

$

5,691

Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1

0.63

%

0.60

%

0.63

%

0.58

%

0.69

%

Operating Noninterest Expense:

Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

25,718

$

27,823

$

23,309

$

20,797

$

19,464

Merger related and restructuring expenses

(439)

(2,762)

(464)

(372)

(103)

Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)

$

25,279

$

25,061

$

22,845

$

20,425

$

19,361

Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2

2.23

%

2.23

%

2.30

%

2.29

%

2.34

%

Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings:

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

30,118

$

29,855

$

30,382

$

26,897

$

26,260

Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)

7,111

6,806

6,264

5,143

5,691

Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)

(25,279)

(25,061)

(22,845)

(20,425)

(19,361)

Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP)

$

11,950

$

11,600

$

13,801

$

11,615

$

12,590

Non-GAAP Return Ratios:

Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3

0.76

%

0.77

%

1.00

%

1.01

%

1.19

%

Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4

1.05

%

1.03

%

1.39

%

1.30

%

1.52

%

Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5

10.39

%

8.18

%

12.84

%

12.54

%

14.41

%

Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6

8.14

%

8.09

%

10.01

%

9.83

%

11.05

%

Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7

10.80

%

10.70

%

13.26

%

12.93

%

14.53

%

Operating Efficiency Ratio:

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

69.08

%

75.89

%

63.53

%

64.91

%

60.92

%

Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields

(0.31)

%

(0.32)

%

(0.25)

%

(0.30)

%

(0.28)

%

Adjustment for securities gains (losses)

-

%

-

%

(0.08)

%

-

%

-

%

Adjustment for merger related income and costs

(1.17)

%

(7.50)

%

(1.10)

%

(1.15)

%

(0.33)

%

Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)

67.60

%

68.07

%

62.10

%

63.46

%

60.31

%

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.

3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.

5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

6Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.

7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).

13

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Tangible Common Equity:

Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

420,042

$

429,430

$

424,720

$

373,393

$

364,058

Less goodwill and other intangible assets

105,215

105,852

104,930

90,966

86,350

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

314,827

$

323,578

$

319,790

$

282,427

$

277,708

Average Tangible Common Equity:

Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

427,945

$

426,808

$

392,798

$

369,325

$

360,919

Less average goodwill and other intangible assets

105,617

104,193

96,250

88,551

86,424

Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$

322,328

$

322,615

$

296,548

$

280,774

$

274,495

Tangible Book Value per Common Share:

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

24.86

$

25.56

$

25.28

$

24.71

$

24.10

Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets

(6.23)

(6.30)

(6.25)

(6.02)

(5.71)

Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1

$

18.64

$

19.26

$

19.03

$

18.69

$

18.39

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:

Total Assets

$

4,718,579

$

4,611,579

$

4,384,031

$

3,654,356

$

3,557,203

Less goodwill and other intangibles

105,215

105,852

104,930

90,966

86,350

Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP):

$

4,613,364

$

4,505,727

$

4,279,101

$

3,563,390

$

3,470,853

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

6.82%

7.18%

7.47%

7.93%

8.00%

1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.

14

Disclaimer

SmartFinancial Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 21:49:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.
05:50pSMARTFINANCIAL : Announces Results for the First Quarter 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
05:18pSMARTFINANCIAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
05:14pSMARFINANCIAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:14pSmartFinancial's Q1 Earnings Down as Revenue Declines
MT
05:05pEarnings Flash (SMBK) SMARTFINANCIAL Posts Q1 EPS $0.51, vs. Street Est of $0.51
MT
05:01pSmartFinancial Announces Results for the First Quarter 2022
AQ
04/24SMARTFINANCIAL : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
04/05SmartFinancial Sets Dates for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
03/14SMARTFINANCIAL INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/17SmartFinancial, Inc. Appoints Cathy G. Ackermann as Director
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 158 M - -
Net income 2022 38,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 423 M 423 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 545
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
SmartFinancial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,02 $
Average target price 31,93 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Young Carroll President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald J. Gorczynski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wesley Miller Welborn Chairman
Victor L. Barrett Independent Director
Ted C. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.-8.55%423
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%175 624