SmartFinancial : Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $9.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $6.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2020, and compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021. Operating earnings (Non-GAAP), which excludes securities gains, merger related and restructuring expenses and non-operating items, totaled $9.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2021.
Highlightsfor the Third Quarter of 2021
Net organic loan growth of over $52 million, an 8.6% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
Operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $0.63 per diluted share, a 43.2% increase from the prior-year-quarter
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) of $19.03, a 7.3% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
Completed the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares (“SCB”)
Hired seasoned commercial banking team members in Dothan, Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama and Tallahassee, Florida
Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “Our company is continuing to perform at a very high level, and we are extremely pleased with our results and accomplishments this quarter. In addition to our solid financial performance, we closed our SCB transaction and added several outstanding, seasoned bankers to our staff. The momentum around our team is strong and I am very excited with the direction of our company.”
SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “The execution of our Strategic Plan is really coming together. All of our operating metrics are on target, and we are excited about our future.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $30.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $26.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Average earning assets totaled $3.61 billion, an increase of $314.9 million. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in average cash and cash equivalents of $271.6 million and average loans and leases of $24.2 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $212.2 million, related to continued core deposit growth and the acquisition of SCB.
The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.35% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin was impacted by a 2 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets and offset by a 5 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing liabilities over the prior quarter. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets was primarily driven by an increase of $1.7 million of loan discount accretion and Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) fee accretion during the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the second quarter of 2021, offset by lower yielding excess liquidity.
The yield on interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.44% for the third quarter of 2021 when compared to 0.49% for the second quarter of 2021. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.34% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 0.39% for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 5 basis points. The lower cost of average deposits was attributable to the maturing and repricing of time deposits, which decreased 16 basis points during the period. The cost of total deposits for the third quarter of 2021 was 0.25% compared to 0.29% in the second quarter of 2021.
The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Increase
Selected Interest Rates and Yields
2021
2021
(Decrease)
Yield on loans and leases
4.95
%
4.52
%
0.43
%
Yield on earning assets, FTE
3.67
%
3.65
%
0.02
%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
0.34
%
0.39
%
(0.05
)
%
Cost of total deposits
0.25
%
0.29
%
(0.04
)
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.44
%
0.49
%
(0.05
)
%
Net interest margin, FTE
3.35
%
3.29
%
0.06
%
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality
At September 30, 2021, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $19.3 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.73% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.74% as of June 30, 2021. For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.76% as of September 30, 2021, compared to 0.86% as of June 30, 2021. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $13.0 million, or 2.48% of acquired loans and leases as of September 30, 2021.
The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward
2021
2021
Change
Beginning balance
$
18,310
$
18,370
$
(60
)
Charge-offs
(239
)
(153
)
(86
)
Recoveries
75
98
(23
)
Net charge-offs
(164
)
(55
)
(109
)
Provision
1,149
(5
)
(1,154
)
Ending balance
$
19,295
$
18,310
$
985
Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross
0.73
%
0.74
%
(0.01
)
%
The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.13% as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of 2 basis points from the 0.15% reported in the second quarter of 2021. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.14% as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 0.18% as of June 30, 2021.
The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Increase
Credit Quality
2021
2021
(Decrease)
Nonaccrual loans and leases
$
3,567
$
3,694
$
(127
)
Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing
-
64
(64
)
Total nonperforming loans and leases
3,567
3,758
(191
)
Other real estate owned
2,415
2,499
(84
)
Other repossessed assets
77
199
(122
)
Total nonperforming assets
$
6,059
$
6,456
$
(397
)
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross
0.13
%
0.15
%
(0.02
)
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.14
%
0.18
%
(0.04
)
%
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income increased $1.2 million to $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:
Increase in service charges on deposit accounts, related to the SCB acquisition, deposit growth and transaction volume;
Increase in insurance commissions due to improved activity;
Increase in interchange and debit card transaction fees, related to increased volume, deposit growth and the SCB acquisition; and
Increase in other, includes $469 thousand in SWAP fee income from newly created capital markets program and $159 thousand in income from the Company’s bank owned life insurance program.
The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Increase
Noninterest Income
2021
2021
(Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
1,220
$
1,048
$
172
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
45
-
45
Mortgage banking income
994
1,105
(111
)
Investment services
448
567
(119
)
Insurance commissions
745
557
188
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,078
922
156
Other
1,779
944
835
Total noninterest income
$
6,309
$
5,143
$
1,166
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million to $23.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $20.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:
Increase in salaries and employee benefits, primarily due to the hiring of additional talent from both the SCB acquisition and the Auburn, Dothan, Montgomery and Birmingham, Alabama and Tallahassee, Florida teams;
Increase in occupancy and equipment expense from the SCB acquisition and expansion in Alabama;
Increase in FDIC insurance from continued asset growth; and
Increase in data processing and technology, primarily from continued infrastructure build.
The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Three Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Increase
Noninterest Expense
2021
2021
(Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits
$
13,594
$
12,203
$
1,391
Occupancy and equipment
2,536
2,294
242
FDIC insurance
525
371
154
Other real estate and loan related expenses
407
506
(99
)
Advertising and marketing
235
230
5
Data processing and technology
1,753
1,509
244
Professional services
810
849
(39
)
Amortization of intangibles
711
441
270
Merger related and restructuring expenses
464
372
92
Other
2,274
2,022
252
Total noninterest expense
$
23,309
$
20,797
$
2,512
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $163 thousand, compared to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.
The effective tax rate was 22.0% for the third and second quarters of 2021, respectively.
Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $4.38 billion compared with $3.30 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.08 billion is primarily attributable to increases in cash and cash equivalents of $609.4 million, securities available-for-sale of $123.7 million, loans and leases of $270.4 million, bank owned life insurance of $47.9 million and goodwill and intangibles of $14.5 related to the SCB acquisition.
Total liabilities increased to $3.96 billion at September 30, 2021 from $2.95 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase of $1.01 billion million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $561.4 million and deposits of $432.7 million from the SCB acquisition.
Shareholders' equity at September 30, 2021 totaled $424.7 million, an increase of $67.6 million, from December 31, 2020. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily from the issuance of $42.3 million of common stock for the acquisition of SCB and net income of $28.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which was offset by repurchase of the Company's common stock of $1.2 million and $2.7 million of dividends paid. Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) was $19.03 at September 30, 2021, compared to $17.92 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) as a percentage of tangible assets (Non-GAAP) was 7.47% at September 30, 2021, compared with 8.41% at December 31, 2020.
The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):
Sep
Dec
Increase
Selected Balance Sheet Information
2021
2020
(Decrease)
Total assets
$
4,384,031
$
3,304,949
$
1,079,082
Total liabilities
3,959,311
2,947,781
1,011,530
Total equity
424,720
357,168
67,552
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
339,343
215,634
123,709
Loans and leases
2,652,663
2,382,243
270,420
Deposits
3,799,272
2,805,215
994,057
Borrowings
88,748
81,199
7,549
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of an Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (“ADECA”) loan program, merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity. Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses, proceeds related to the termination of the ADECA loan program. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income less operating noninterest expense. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity, respectively. Tangible book value is tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. (“SCB”); (7) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (8) changes in management’s plans for the future; (9) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (10) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (11) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Ending Balances
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,091,160
$
673,515
$
556,701
$
481,719
$
541,815
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
339,343
250,817
250,937
215,634
214,634
Other investments
14,972
14,584
14,728
14,794
14,829
Loans held for sale
3,418
4,334
7,870
11,721
11,292
Loans and leases
2,652,663
2,468,318
2,487,129
2,382,243
2,404,057
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses
(19,295
)
(18,310
)
(18,370
)
(18,346
)
(18,817
)
Loans and leases, net
2,633,368
2,450,008
2,468,759
2,363,897
2,385,240
Premises and equipment, net
85,346
72,314
72,697
72,682
73,934
Other real estate owned
2,415
2,499
3,946
4,619
3,932
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
104,930
90,966
86,350
86,471
86,710
Bank owned life insurance
79,145
72,013
71,586
31,215
31,034
Other assets
29,934
23,306
23,629
22,197
24,168
Total assets
$
4,384,031
$
3,654,356
$
3,557,203
$
3,304,949
$
3,387,588
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
977,180
$
807,560
$
777,968
$
685,957
$
669,733
Interest-bearing demand
847,007
702,470
683,887
649,129
534,128
Money market and savings
1,389,393
1,140,029
1,073,941
919,631
871,098
Time deposits
585,692
489,413
512,417
550,498
577,064
Total deposits
3,799,272
3,139,472
3,048,213
2,805,215
2,652,023
Borrowings
88,748
78,834
82,642
81,199
319,391
Subordinated debt
41,909
39,388
39,367
39,346
39,325
Other liabilities
29,382
23,269
22,923
22,021
27,060
Total liabilities
3,959,311
3,280,963
3,193,145
2,947,781
3,037,799
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
16,801
15,110
15,105
15,107
15,233
Additional paid-in capital
292,760
252,039
251,836
252,693
254,626
Retained earnings
112,600
103,906
96,034
87,185
78,918
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,559
2,338
1,083
2,183
1,012
Total shareholders' equity
424,720
373,393
364,058
357,168
349,789
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$
4,384,031
$
3,654,356
$
3,557,203
$
3,304,949
$
3,387,588
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Interest income:
Loans and leases, including fees
$
31,674
$
28,323
$
28,018
$
28,594
$
28,621
$
88,015
$
83,718
Securities available-for-sale:
Taxable
832
916
724
609
546
2,472
1,813
Tax-exempt
331
304
259
306
364
894
1,064
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
474
309
291
303
327
1,074
1,206
Total interest income
33,311
29,852
29,292
29,812
29,858
92,455
87,801
Interest expense:
Deposits
2,153
2,248
2,331
2,580
2,897
6,733
11,016
Borrowings
121
123
117
142
334
360
674
Subordinated debt
655
584
584
584
584
1,823
1,751
Total interest expense
2,929
2,955
3,032
3,306
3,815
8,916
13,441
Net interest income
30,382
26,897
26,260
26,506
26,043
83,539
74,360
Provision for loan and lease losses
1,149
(5
)
67
—
2,634
1,211
8,683
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
29,233
26,902
26,193
26,506
23,409
82,328
65,677
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,220
1,048
1,009
1,032
892
3,278
2,370
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
45
—
—
—
(9
)
45
6
Mortgage banking
994
1,105
1,139
1,331
1,029
3,238
2,544
Investment services
448
567
531
407
359
1,546
1,159
Insurance commissions
745
557
1,466
548
560
2,768
1,302
Interchange and debit card transaction fees
1,078
922
839
760
868
2,839
1,652
Other
1,779
944
707
898
422
3,429
1,417
Total noninterest income
6,309
5,143
5,691
4,976
4,121
17,143
10,450
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
13,594
12,203
10,869
11,516
11,032
36,666
31,395
Occupancy and equipment
2,536
2,294
2,341
2,256
2,186
7,170
6,093
FDIC insurance
525
371
371
297
534
1,266
894
Other real estate and loan related expense
407
506
602
516
643
1,514
1,535
Advertising and marketing
235
230
190
181
253
654
653
Data processing and technology
1,753
1,509
1,379
1,182
1,131
4,642
3,293
Professional services
810
849
641
786
594
2,300
2,172
Amortization of intangibles
711
441
444
571
402
1,597
1,169
Merger related and restructuring expenses
464
372
103
702
290
939
3,863
Other
2,274
2,022
2,524
1,946
2,102
6,822
5,699
Total noninterest expense
23,309
20,797
19,464
19,953
19,167
63,570
56,766
Income before income taxes
12,233
11,248
12,420
11,529
8,363
35,901
19,361
Income tax expense
2,633
2,470
2,664
2,499
1,968
7,767
4,059
Net income
$
9,600
$
8,778
$
9,756
$
9,030
$
6,395
$
28,134
$
15,302
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.62
$
0.59
$
0.65
$
0.60
$
0.42
$
1.85
$
1.03
Diluted
$
0.61
$
0.58
$
0.65
$
0.59
$
0.42
$
1.84
$
1.02
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
15,557,528
15,003,657
15,011,573
15,109,298
15,160,579
15,192,919
14,903,757
Diluted
15,691,126
15,126,184
15,111,947
15,182,796
15,210,611
15,312,755
14,965,455
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Assets:
Loans and leases, including fees2
$
2,532,604
$
31,623
4.95
%
$
2,508,388
$
28,256
4.52
%
$
2,410,173
$
28,508
4.71
%
Loans held for sale
3,987
51
5.09
%
5,315
67
5.03
%
8,048
113
5.57
%
Taxable securities
187,032
832
1.77
%
164,935
916
2.23
%
132,642
546
1.64
%
Tax-exempt securities
87,621
477
2.16
%
89,296
453
2.04
%
88,129
515
2.32
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
802,712
474
0.23
%
531,125
309
0.23
%
438,785
327
0.30
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,613,956
33,457
3.67
%
3,299,059
30,001
3.65
%
3,077,777
30,009
3.88
%
Noninterest-earning assets
323,067
286,211
262,764
Total assets
$
3,937,023
$
3,585,270
$
3,340,541
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
763,613
414
0.21
%
$
688,756
304
0.18
%
$
509,999
199
0.16
%
Money market and savings deposits
1,233,533
854
0.27
%
1,117,290
905
0.32
%
833,022
704
0.34
%
Time deposits
524,327
885
0.67
%
502,755
1,039
0.83
%
615,714
1,994
1.29
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,521,473
2,153
0.34
%
2,308,801
2,248
0.39
%
1,958,735
2,897
0.59
%
Borrowings3
80,188
121
0.60
%
81,525
123
0.61
%
319,265
334
0.42
%
Subordinated debt
40,211
654
6.47
%
39,375
584
5.95
%
39,311
584
5.91
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,641,872
2,928
0.44
%
2,429,701
2,955
0.49
%
2,317,311
3,815
0.65
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
877,831
768,399
649,489
Other liabilities
24,522
17,845
25,834
Total liabilities
3,544,225
3,215,945
2,992,634
Shareholders' equity
392,798
369,325
347,907
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,937,023
$
3,585,270
$
3,340,541
Net interest income, taxable equivalent
$
30,529
$
27,046
$
26,194
Interest rate spread
3.23
%
3.16
%
3.22
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
3.35
%
3.29
%
3.39
%
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
136.80
%
135.78
%
132.82
%
Percentage of average equity to average assets
9.98
%
10.30
%
10.41
%
1 Taxable equivalent 2 Includes average balance of $128,408, $266,114 and $295,045 in PPP loans for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively. 3 Includes average balance of $237,780 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Assets:
Loans and leases, including fees2
$
2,489,843
$
87,823
4.72
%
$
2,252,075
$
83,487
4.95
%
Loans held for sale
5,724
192
4.49
%
6,409
231
4.81
%
Taxable securities
163,005
2,472
2.03
%
123,895
1,813
1.95
%
Tax-exempt securities
89,244
1,339
2.01
%
81,604
1,486
2.43
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
584,970
1,074
0.25
%
296,449
1,206
0.54
%
Total interest-earning assets
3,332,786
92,900
3.73
%
2,760,432
88,223
4.27
%
Noninterest-earning assets
295,074
248,293
Total assets
$
3,627,860
$
3,008,725
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
698,148
974
0.19
%
$
451,074
782
0.23
%
Money market and savings deposits
1,112,342
2,580
0.31
%
749,316
2,707
0.48
%
Time deposits
517,566
3,179
0.82
%
667,303
7,527
1.51
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,328,056
6,733
0.39
%
1,867,693
11,016
0.79
%
Borrowings3
81,177
360
0.59
%
203,202
674
0.44
%
Subordinated debt
39,650
1,823
6.15
%
39,290
1,751
5.95
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,448,883
8,916
0.49
%
2,110,185
13,441
0.85
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
782,960
537,860
Other liabilities
21,553
23,826
Total liabilities
3,253,396
2,671,871
Shareholders' equity
374,464
336,854
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,627,860
$
3,008,725
Net interest income, taxable equivalent
$
83,984
$
74,782
Interest rate spread
3.24
%
3.42
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
3.37
%
3.62
%
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
136.09
%
130.81
%
Percentage of average equity to average assets
10.32
%
11.20
%
1 Taxable equivalent 2 Includes average balance of $235,027 and $169,617 in PPP loans for the six months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively. 3 Includes average balance of $115,734 in Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) funding for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. No PPPLF funding was used for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) YIELD ANALYSIS
Year Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Balance
Interest1
Cost1
Assets:
Loans, including fees2
$
2,289,612
$
111,992
4.89
%
$
1,836,963
$
100,831
5.49
%
Loans held for sale
7,360
320
4.34
%
3,858
171
4.43
%
Taxable securities
122,900
2,423
1.97
%
129,705
3,289
2.54
%
Tax-exempt securities
83,765
1,941
2.32
%
56,458
1,972
3.49
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
308,843
1,509
0.49
%
110,380
2,646
2.40
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,812,480
118,185
4.20
%
2,137,364
108,909
5.10
%
Noninterest-earning assets
250,955
201,976
Total assets
$
3,063,435
$
2,339,340
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
481,050
1,013
0.21
%
$
333,100
1,883
0.57
%
Money market and savings deposits
788,006
3,482
0.44
%
651,855
7,827
1.20
%
Time deposits
641,647
9,102
1.42
%
635,451
12,205
1.92
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,910,703
13,597
0.71
%
1,620,406
21,915
1.35
%
Borrowings3
177,204
816
0.46
%
21,526
319
1.48
%
Subordinated debt
39,301
2,334
5.94
%
39,216
2,341
5.97
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,127,208
16,747
0.79
%
1,681,148
24,575
1.46
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
571,282
343,611
Other liabilities
23,775
15,852
Total liabilities
2,722,265
2,040,611
Shareholders' equity
341,170
298,729
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,063,435
$
2,339,340
Net interest income, taxable equivalent
$
101,438
$
84,334
Interest rate spread
3.41
%
3.64
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin
3.61
%
3.95
%
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
132.21
%
127.14
%
Percentage of average equity to average assets
11.14
%
12.77
%
1 Taxable equivalent 2 Includes average balance of $201,470 in PPP loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. 3 Includes average balance of $91,190 in PPPLF funding for twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
As of and for The Three Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Composition of Loans and Leases:
Commercial real estate:
owner occupied
$
560,671
$
492,750
$
477,293
$
463,771
$
467,569
non-owner occupied
752,576
669,741
593,348
549,205
563,082
Commercial real estate, total
1,313,247
1,162,491
1,070,641
1,012,976
1,030,651
Commercial & industrial
469,739
496,114
686,010
634,446
644,498
Construction & land development
326,374
300,704
285,973
278,075
275,172
Consumer real estate
478,161
444,640
432,486
443,930
440,310
Leases
53,396
53,038
—
—
—
Consumer and other
11,746
11,331
12,019
12,816
13,426
Total loans and leases
$
2,652,663
$
2,468,318
$
2,487,129
$
2,382,243
$
2,404,057
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:
Nonperforming loans and leases
$
3,567
$
3,758
$
6,234
$
5,782
$
2,248
Other real estate owned
2,415
2,499
3,946
4,619
3,932
Other repossessed assets
77
199
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
6,059
$
6,456
$
10,180
$
10,401
$
6,180
Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases
$
212
$
219
$
250
$
257
$
8
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
0.08
%
0.01
%
Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases
0.73
%
0.74
%
0.74
%
0.77
%
0.78
%
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.25
%
0.24
%
0.09
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.14
%
0.18
%
0.29
%
0.31
%
0.18
%
Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance
$
13,001
$
12,982
$
12,951
$
14,467
$
15,141
Accretion income on acquired loans and leases
1,760
761
1,636
768
960
PPP net fees deferred balance
3,783
6,651
7,351
4,190
6,348
PPP net fees recognized
2,873
2,132
2,398
2,157
1,812
Capital Ratios:
Equity to Assets
9.69
%
10.22
%
10.23
%
10.81
%
10.33
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1
7.47
%
7.93
%
8.00
%
8.41
%
7.97
%
SmartFinancial, Inc.2
Tier 1 leverage
8.36
%
8.10
%
8.55
%
8.69
%
8.78
%
Common equity Tier 1
10.85
%
10.63
%
11.29
%
11.61
%
11.33
%
Tier 1 capital
10.85
%
10.63
%
11.29
%
11.61
%
11.33
%
Total capital
12.92
%
12.80
%
13.62
%
14.07
%
13.81
%
SmartBank
Estimated3
Tier 1 leverage
9.20
%
8.75
%
9.33
%
9.58
%
9.74
%
Common equity Tier 1
11.95
%
11.50
%
12.31
%
12.79
%
12.57
%
Tier 1 capital
11.95
%
11.50
%
12.31
%
12.79
%
12.57
%
Total capital
12.60
%
12.19
%
13.05
%
13.57
%
13.37
%
1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures. 2All periods presented are estimated. 3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4
1.39
%
1.30
%
1.52
%
1.45
%
1.35
%
1.40
%
1.42
%
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5
12.84
%
12.54
%
14.41
%
13.43
%
9.72
%
13.24
%
8.10
%
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (Non-GAAP)6
10.01
%
9.83
%
11.05
%
10.34
%
7.57
%
10.28
%
7.20
%
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7
13.26
%
12.93
%
14.53
%
13.69
%
10.06
%
13.56
%
9.60
%
Operating Efficiency Ratio:
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
63.53
%
64.91
%
60.92
%
63.38
%
63.54
%
63.14
%
66.93
%
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields
(0.25
)
%
(0.30
)
%
(0.28
)
%
(0.30
)
%
(0.32
)
%
(0.28
)
%
(0.33
)
%
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)
(0.08
)
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.02
%
(0.03
)
%
(0.01
)
%
Adjustment for merger related income and costs
(1.11
)
%
(1.15
)
%
(0.32
)
%
(2.22
)
%
(0.99
)
%
(0.87
)
%
(4.52
)
%
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
62.09
%
63.46
%
60.32
%
60.86
%
62.25
%
61.96
%
62.07
%
1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets. 2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets. 3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. 4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. 5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). 6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. 7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep
Jun
Mar
Dec
Sep
Sep
Sep
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Tangible Common Equity:
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
424,720
$
373,393
$
364,058
$
357,168
$
349,789
$
424,720
$
349,789
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
104,930
90,966
86,350
86,471
86,710
104,930
86,710
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$
319,790
$
282,427
$
277,708
$
270,697
$
263,079
$
319,790
$
263,079
Average Tangible Common Equity:
Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
392,798
$
369,325
$
360,919
$
354,026
$
347,907
$
374,464
$
336,854
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets
96,250
88,551
86,424
86,561
86,206
90,445
84,361
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$
296,548
$
280,774
$
274,495
$
267,465
$
261,701
$
284,019
$
252,493
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
25.28
$
24.71
$
24.10
$
23.64
$
22.96
$
25.28
$
22.96
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets
(6.25
)
(6.02
)
(5.71
)
(5.72
)
(5.69
)
(6.25
)
(5.69
)
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1
$
19.03
$
18.69
$
18.39
$
17.92
$
17.27
$
19.03
$
17.27
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total Assets
$
4,384,031
$
3,654,356
$
3,557,203
$
3,304,949
$
3,387,588
$
4,384,031
$
3,387,588
Less goodwill and other intangibles
104,930
90,966
86,350
86,471
86,710
104,930
86,710
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP):
$
4,279,101
$
3,563,390
$
3,470,853
$
3,218,478
$
3,300,878
$
4,279,101
$
3,300,878
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
7.47
%
7.93
%
8.00
%
8.41
%
7.97
%
7.47
%
7.97
%
1Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total stockholder's equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding.