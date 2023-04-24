Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SmartFinancial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMBK   US83190L2088

SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.

(SMBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
21.69 USD   -0.96%
05:38pSmartfinancial : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
05:12pSmartfinancial Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:08pSmarfinancial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SmartFinancial : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Presentation

04/24/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR CALL

1Q 2023

April 25, 2023, 10:00am ET

Webcast: www.smartbank.com (Investor Relations)

Audio Only: 1-833-470-1428

Access Code: 320998

Miller Welborn

Chairman of the Board

Billy Carroll

President & CEO

Ron Gorczynski

CFO

DISCLOSURES

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain statements that are based on management's current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements on SmartFinancial Inc.'s ("SmartFinancial") business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "may," "estimate," and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) the risk of litigation and reputational risk associated with historic acquisition activity; (2) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (3) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (4) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (5) changes in management's plans for the future; (6) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (7) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; (8) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (9) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (10) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (11) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (12) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (13) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (14) potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; (15) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (16) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this presentation include Non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating revenue, (ii) operating earnings, (iii) operating return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio; (viii) tangible common equity; (ix) average tangible common equity; (x) tangible book value; (xi) operating pre-taxpre-provision earnings; (xii) operating noninterest income; (xiii) operating noninterest expense; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating revenue includes the earnings from net interest income and operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP). Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, merger related and restructuring expenses, and the income tax effect of adjustments. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity. Tangible book value excludes goodwill and other intangible assets less shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding. Operating pre-taxpre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period- to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

2

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: FIRST QUARTER 2023

$0.68

Diluted Operating

EPS1

3%

QoQ2 Annualized

Tang. Book Value

Per Share Growth

(Excluding AOCI)1

0.97%

Operating Return on

Average Assets1

14.4%

Operating Return

Average Tang.

Common Equity1

64%

Operating Efficiency

Ratio1

$4.8

Billion in Total

Assets

7%

QoQ Annualized

Organic Loan3

Growth4,6

15%

QoQ Annualized Deposit Growth

78%

Loan / Deposit

Ratio

0.11%

Non-Performing Assets / Assets

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$0.77 $0.76

$0.68 $0.68

$0.49 $0.51

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

GAAP EPS

Diluted Operating EPS 1

Return on Average Assets

1.11% 1.10%

0.97% 0.97%

0.73% 0.76%

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

GAAP ROAA

Operating ROAA 1

Book Value Per Share

$24.86

$25.59

$26.08

$21.18

$21.34

$19.66

$18.64

$19.09

$19.66

$19.09

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

BV Per Share

TBV Per Share 1

AOCI Impact 1,5

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

16.7% 16.5%

14.4% 14.4%

10.4% 10.8%

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

GAAP ROATCE

Operating ROATCE 1

Unless otherwise indicated, financial data as of or for the three months ended 3/31/23

  1. Non-GAAPfinancial measure - for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix
  2. QoQ: Quarter-over-Quarter
  3. "Loans" for purposes of this presentation includes all SmartFinancial loans and leases

4)

Organic loan growth excludes Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

3

5)

AOCI: Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

6)

7% annualized organic loan growth based on Q1 '23 net balance loan growth of $53 million divided by Q4 '22 loans of $3.25 billion less a $24.6 million loan participation included in the Q4 '22 loan balance that was subsequently removed on 1/1/23

SMARTFINANCIAL: EXPANDING SOUTHEAST FRANCHISE

$4.8

Nashville

Knoxville

Billion in Total

Assets

$3.3

Huntsville

Chattanooga

Billion in Total

Birmingham

Loans

Tuscaloosa

$4.2

Auburn

Montgomery

Billion in Total

Deposits

Dothan

SmartBank Branch Offices

42

Mobile

Tallahassee

Pensacola

Panama City

Total Branches

We are building

a culture

1

where Associates

thrive and

are empowered to be leaders. The core values that we have established as a company help us operate in unison and have become a critical part of our culture. Our Associates are key to SmartBank's success.

Balance sheet and branch count represent 3/31/23 balances

4

1) Knox News Sentinel Top Workplaces survey

MARKET AREA: TARGETING INDUSTRY RICH GROWTH MARKETS

$ in Billions, unless otherwise indicated

Expanding Markets

  • Total Population: 5.9 Million
  • Total Deposits: $211 Billion
  • Median Income: $68 Thousand

Legacy Markets1: Strong Relationships / Deep Market Penetration

CAGR: 7%

$2.4

$2.3

Forbes

Loans

$2.1

SMBK

$2.0

Top 200

Best Places

for Business and

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/22

3/31/23

Careers

SmartBank Branch Offices

CAGR: 15%

Knoxville: #86

Expanding Market Area

Deposits

$3.5

$3.4

$3.5

Huntsville: #93

Mobile: #184

Legacy Market Area

$2.5

Chattanooga: #116

Urban area Density

SMBK

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/22

3/31/23

Expanding Markets2: Building Talent / Growing Brand Awareness

CAGR: 48%

$0.9

$1.0

Forbes

Loans

$0.4

$0.6

Top 200

SMBK

Best Places

for Business and

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/22

3/31/23

Careers

CAGR: 52%

Nashville: #15

$0.8

Legacy Markets

Deposits

$0.7

Tallahassee: #103

Pensacola: #105

Total Population: 2.8 Million

$0.5

SMBK

$0.3

Birmingham: #165

Total Deposits: $72 Billion

Montgomery: #191

Median Income: $63 Thousand

12/31/20

12/31/21

12/31/22

3/31/23

1)

Legacy Markets include Chattanooga, TN, Clarke, AL, Cleveland, TN, Crossville, TN, Cookeville, TN, Fentress, TN, Huntsville, AL, Knoxville, TN, Sevierville, TN, Tullahoma, TN and Tuscaloosa, AL MSAs

2)

Expanding Markets include Auburn, AL, Birmingham, AL, Dothan, AL, Fairhope, AL, Fort Walton/Destin, FL, Montgomery, AL, Mobile, AL, Nashville, TN, Panama City, FL, Pensacola, FL and Tallahassee, FL

5

Source: S&P Market Intelligence; https://www.forbes.com/best-places-for-business

Note: Expanding and Legacy market statistics based on the weighted average of the MSAs included in each area based on population; Legacy market area includes settlement and corporate balances

Disclaimer

SmartFinancial Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 21:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.
05:38pSmartfinancial : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
05:12pSmartfinancial Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
05:08pSmarfinancial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06pEarnings Flash (SMBK) SMARTFINANCIAL Posts Q1 EPS $0.68, vs. Street Est of $0.60
MT
05:01pSmartFinancial Announces Results for the First Quarter 2023
AQ
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
04/06SmartFinancial Sets Dates for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
04/06Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on SmartFinancial to $25 From $28, Maintai..
MT
03/16Tranche Update on SmartFinancial, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 20, ..
CI
02/07Smartfinancial : Exchange Act. ☐ - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 173 M - -
Net income 2023 41,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,98x
Yield 2023 1,39%
Capitalization 372 M 372 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
SmartFinancial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 21,90 $
Average target price 27,17 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Young Carroll President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald J. Gorczynski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wesley Miller Welborn Chairman
Victor L. Barrett Independent Director
Ted C. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.-20.36%372
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%411 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.81%238 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%230 954
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.18%170 770
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 195
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer