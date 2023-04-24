SmartFinancial : First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Presentation
04/24/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
INVESTOR CALL
1Q 2023
April 25, 2023, 10:00am ET
Webcast: www.smartbank.com (Investor Relations)
Audio Only: 1-833-470-1428
Access Code: 320998
Miller Welborn
Chairman of the Board
Billy Carroll
President & CEO
Ron Gorczynski
CFO
DISCLOSURES
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may contain statements that are based on management's current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements on SmartFinancial Inc.'s ("SmartFinancial") business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "may," "estimate," and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) the risk of litigation and reputational risk associated with historic acquisition activity; (2) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (3) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (4) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (5) changes in management's plans for the future; (6) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (7) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; (8) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (9) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (10) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (11) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (12) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (13) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (14) potential impacts of the recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; (15) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (16) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and (17) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this presentation include Non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating revenue, (ii) operating earnings, (iii) operating return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders' equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio; (viii) tangible common equity; (ix) average tangible common equity; (x) tangible book value; (xi) operating pre-taxpre-provision earnings; (xii) operating noninterest income; (xiii) operating noninterest expense; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating revenue includes the earnings from net interest income and operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP). Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, merger related and restructuring expenses, and the income tax effect of adjustments. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders' equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity. Tangible book value excludes goodwill and other intangible assets less shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding. Operating pre-taxpre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period- to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
2
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:FIRSTQUARTER2023
$0.68
Diluted Operating
EPS1
3%
QoQ2 Annualized
Tang. Book Value
Per Share Growth
(Excluding AOCI)1
0.97%
Operating Return on
Average Assets1
14.4%
Operating Return
Average Tang.
Common Equity1
64%
Operating Efficiency
Ratio1
$4.8
Billion in Total
Assets
7%
QoQ Annualized
Organic Loan3
Growth4,6
15%
QoQ Annualized Deposit Growth
78%
Loan / Deposit
Ratio
0.11%
Non-Performing Assets / Assets
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$0.77 $0.76
$0.68 $0.68
$0.49 $0.51
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
GAAP EPS
Diluted Operating EPS 1
Return on Average Assets
1.11% 1.10%
0.97% 0.97%
0.73% 0.76%
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
GAAP ROAA
Operating ROAA 1
Book Value Per Share
$24.86
$25.59
$26.08
$21.18
$21.34
$19.66
$18.64
$19.09
$19.66
$19.09
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
BV Per Share
TBV Per Share 1
AOCI Impact 1,5
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
16.7% 16.5%
14.4% 14.4%
10.4% 10.8%
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
GAAP ROATCE
Operating ROATCE 1
Unless otherwise indicated, financial data as of or for the three months ended 3/31/23
Non-GAAPfinancial measure - for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix
QoQ: Quarter-over-Quarter
"Loans" for purposes of this presentation includes all SmartFinancial loans and leases
4)
Organic loan growth excludes Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans
3
5)
AOCI: Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
6)
7% annualized organic loan growth based on Q1 '23 net balance loan growth of $53 million divided by Q4 '22 loans of $3.25 billion less a $24.6 million loan participation included in the Q4 '22 loan balance that was subsequently removed on 1/1/23
SMARTFINANCIAL:EXPANDING SOUTHEAST FRANCHISE
$4.8
Nashville
Knoxville
Billion in Total
Assets
$3.3
Huntsville
Chattanooga
Billion in Total
Birmingham
Loans
Tuscaloosa
$4.2
Auburn
Montgomery
Billion in Total
Deposits
Dothan
SmartBank Branch Offices
42
Mobile
Tallahassee
Pensacola
Panama City
Total Branches
We are building
a culture
1
where Associates
thrive and
are empowered to be leaders.The core values that we have established as a company help us operate in unison and have become a critical part of our culture.Our Associates are key to SmartBank's success.
Balance sheet and branch count represent 3/31/23 balances
4
1) Knox News Sentinel Top Workplaces survey
MARKETAREA:TARGETING INDUSTRY RICH GROWTH MARKETS
$ in Billions, unless otherwise indicated
Expanding Markets
Total Population:5.9 Million
Total Deposits:$211 Billion
Median Income:$68 Thousand
Legacy Markets1: Strong Relationships / Deep Market Penetration
CAGR: 7%
$2.4
$2.3
Forbes
Loans
$2.1
SMBK
$2.0
Top 200
Best Places
for Business and
12/31/20
12/31/21
12/31/22
3/31/23
Careers
SmartBank Branch Offices
CAGR: 15%
Knoxville: #86
Expanding Market Area
Deposits
$3.5
$3.4
$3.5
Huntsville: #93
Mobile: #184
Legacy Market Area
$2.5
Chattanooga: #116
Urban area Density
SMBK
12/31/20
12/31/21
12/31/22
3/31/23
Expanding Markets2: Building Talent / Growing Brand Awareness
CAGR: 48%
$0.9
$1.0
Forbes
Loans
$0.4
$0.6
Top 200
SMBK
Best Places
for Business and
12/31/20
12/31/21
12/31/22
3/31/23
Careers
CAGR: 52%
Nashville: #15
$0.8
Legacy Markets
Deposits
$0.7
Tallahassee: #103
Pensacola: #105
► Total Population: 2.8 Million
$0.5
SMBK
$0.3
Birmingham: #165
► Total Deposits: $72 Billion
Montgomery: #191
► Median Income: $63 Thousand
12/31/20
12/31/21
12/31/22
3/31/23
1)
Legacy Markets include Chattanooga, TN, Clarke, AL, Cleveland, TN, Crossville, TN, Cookeville, TN, Fentress, TN, Huntsville, AL, Knoxville, TN, Sevierville, TN, Tullahoma, TN and Tuscaloosa, AL MSAs
2)
Expanding Markets include Auburn, AL, Birmingham, AL, Dothan, AL, Fairhope, AL, Fort Walton/Destin, FL, Montgomery, AL, Mobile, AL, Nashville, TN, Panama City, FL, Pensacola, FL and Tallahassee, FL
