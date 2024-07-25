SmartFinancial : JOHN LEY JOINS SMARTBANK KNOXVILLE TEAM
Knoxville, TN - We are thrilled to announce the addition of John Ley as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager in the Knoxville market. Ley will be based out of the Bearden office, bringing nearly three decades of banking expertise to our established and high-performing teams.
"John is an invaluable addition to our Knoxville banking team. I look forward to seeing him leverage his talents, experience, extensive contacts, and consultative approach to help us expand our client base," said Mike Honeycutt, Regional President.
Ley began his banking career in 1997 after graduating from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Throughout his nearly 30-year career, he has held various leadership positions, gaining extensive experience in commercial banking and real estate.
In addition to his professional achievements, John is deeply committed to community service. He has held significant roles with numerous organizations, including serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Alzheimer's TN Inc. (current and past), Treasurer and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Goodwill Industries of Knoxville, Board Member for Sertoma Center, Board Member for Wesley House Community Center, Treasurer of the Board of Directors for Rocky Hill Elementary School Foundation, member of the Knoxville Chamber Finance Committee, committee member and past Chairman of the East TN Foundation's Affordable Housing Trust Fund Advisory, and President of the Knoxville Volunteer Rotary Club. He has also volunteered with the United Way in various capacities.
"It's exciting to become part of a bank so deeply rooted in the community. I'm looking forward to delivering top-quality banking services and partnering with local businesses to provide valuable support," said Ley.
About SmartBank
Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank providing banking, investment, insurance, and mortgage financial services, with 42 branches spanning Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. For more information on SmartBank, visit www.smartbank.com.
