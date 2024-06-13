Mobile, AL - SmartBank, a leading financial institution in the Southeast, is pleased to announce the addition of Ryan New as the new Market President for Mobile, Alabama. In this role, Ryan will be responsible for overseeing all market operations, fostering community relationships, and driving growth strategies to better serve the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the area.

New brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the financial industry, with a proven track record of leadership and innovation. Prior to joining SmartBank, New held executive positions where he successfully led various initiatives that resulted in significant market growth and enhanced client engagement. His deep understanding of the local market dynamics and community makes him an ideal fit for this role.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ryan as our Mobile Market President." said Johnnie Wright, SmartBank Regional President, Coastal West Market. "Ryan's expertise and vision align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional financial services and support to our clients. We are confident that under his leadership, our Mobile market will continue to thrive and expand."

A native of Mobile, New has been actively involved in numerous community organizations. His dedication to community service and economic development has earned him recognition as a trusted and influential leader. Ryan graduated from UMS-Wright Preparatory School in Mobile and holds a BSBA in Accounting from Auburn University.

"I am honored to join SmartBank and lead the Mobile market," said Ryan. "This is an exciting opportunity to work with a talented team and contribute to the economic growth of SmartBank in my hometown. I look forward to strengthening existing relationships and establishing new ones, while delivering innovative solutions that meet everyone's individual financial needs."

In his new role, New will focus on enhancing client experiences, expanding the company's presence in the region, and implementing strategic initiatives to drive long-term success.

About SmartBank

Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank providing banking, investment, insurance, and mortgage financial services, with 42 branches spanning Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. For more information on SmartBank, visit www.smartbank.com.