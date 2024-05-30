Destin, Fl - SmartBank continues to grow its banking teams throughout the Florida Panhandle, announcing the addition of Sherry Reilly as Senior Vice President, Private Banker. Sherry will be based out of SmartBank's Destin office.

With over 30 years of experience spanning commercial and mortgage banking, underwriting, credit management, and overseeing large private banking portfolios, Sherry brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. For the past eight years, she has served in various capacities, demonstrating her commitment to serving clients in the Coastal markets. Sherry received her BBA in Finance from Grand Valley State University, MBA from Western Michigan University, and is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Banking. Additionally, she holds a Certified Wealth Strategist designation.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Sherry is deeply dedicated to community service. Her involvement as a member of IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida and serving on the finance committee exemplifies her commitment to making a positive impact. She previously served as secretary of the Accounting & Financial Women's Alliance.

"Sherry is a key and vital addition to the bank's professional team along the Emerald Coast, bringing such well-rounded commercial, mortgage, and private banking experience. She quickly understands the client's needs from credit, depository, and treasury management to insurance and investments. Sherry provides the bank's solutions as a trusted advisor, after fully understanding the client's needs," said Robert McDaniel, SmartBank Area President.

SmartBank looks forward to leveraging Sherry's expertise to further enhance its private banking offerings and serve clients with excellence along the Coastal region.

About SmartBank

Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank providing banking, investment, insurance, and mortgage financial services, with 42 branches spanning Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. For more information on SmartBank, visit www.smartbank.com.