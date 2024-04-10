Huntsville, AL. - SmartBank is pleased to announce the addition of Allyson Sanders to its Huntsville Private Banking team. In her role, Allyson will play a key part in delivering tailored financial solutions and personalized service to our valued clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Allyson," said Rachael Meurrier, Senior Vice President and Director of Private Banking at SmartBank. "Her dedication to client satisfaction makes her an excellent addition to our private banking team. We are confident that Allyson will contribute significantly to our mission of providing unparalleled financial services and support in the Huntsville market."

As a Private Banker, Allyson will work closely with our team of seasoned professionals to deliver customized banking solutions tailored to meet the unique needs and objectives of our private banking clients. She will leverage her expertise to provide personalized guidance and support, helping clients achieve their financial goals and aspirations.

"Allyson's expertise and passion for client-centric banking align perfectly with SmartBank's commitment to excellence. We look forward to her contributions in further strengthening our presence in the market and enhancing our client relationships, 'said John McMullan, Market President.

A graduate of Auburn University, she most recently served as an accountant for Clearview Cancer Institute. Her commitment to excellence and passion for assisting clients in achieving their financial goals align seamlessly with SmartBank's values.

For more information on SmartBank, visit www.smartbank.com.

###

About SmartBank

Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank providing banking, investment, insurance, and mortgage financial services, with 42 branches spanning Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. For more information on SmartBank, visit www.smartbank.com.