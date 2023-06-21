Panama City, FL. - SmartBank is pleased to announce the promotion of Aaron White to Bay County Market President.

"We are thrilled to promote Aaron White to the position of market president," said Nate Sommer, SmartBank Regional President. "He is an outstanding member of our team and consistently demonstrates our core values at SmartBank. We have no doubt that Aaron will excel in this new role and will continue to drive success in the Bay County area."

White's background includes over 15 years of experience in the banking industry. He joined the SmartBank team in 2021, and most recently served as a Corporate Relationship Manager. White earned his B.S.B.A from Troy University and completed his Lean Six Sigma verification through Villanova. He is also a graduate of the Alabama Banking School, a certified planning and zoning official through the University of North Florida and is currently a freshman at the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

White's strong commitment to the Bay County community is evident through his extensive involvement in leadership roles in various organizations. For eight years, he served as Chairman of Robertsdale Planning and Zoning, showcasing his dedication to shaping the community's growth and development. He has also held notable positions such as Chairman of Deacons and Treasurer at Robertsdale First Baptist Church and served as President and Treasurer for the Eastern Shore Sertoma Club. White is a distinguished graduate of Leadership Mobile.

"I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead SmartBank's Bay County market. I am committed to building upon our strong foundation and driving further growth. With the support of our dedicated team and the trust of our clients, I am confident that we will achieve remarkable milestones together," said White.

For more information on SmartBank, visit www.smartbank.com.

