SmartFinancial : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Exhibit 99.1

2Q 2022

SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2022

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022

Operating earnings 1 of $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022

of $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022 Net organic loan and lease growth of over $206.8 million - 30% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

quarter-over-quarter increase Non-maturity deposit growth of over $128.1 million - 14% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

deposit growth of over $128.1 million - 14% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase Net interest income growth of $2.9 million or 39% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase

quarter-over-quarter increase Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11%

KNOXVILLE, TN - July 25, 2022 - SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $10.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and compared to prior quarter net income of $8.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, totaled $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2021, and compared to $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "I am extremely pleased with another outstanding quarter as our team executes our strategy. We continue to grow revenue, from both strong loan growth and enhanced non-interest income lines, while starting to realize operating leverage. Earnings performance was right in-line with our plan, and as we monitor the economy, we remain bullish on our outlook."

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: "Impressive performance by our team. Our southeastern economy continues to be very strong, and all of our markets are executing at a high level."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $30.1 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.32 billion, an increase of $98.1 million. The growth in average earnings assets was primarily driven by an increase in average loans and leases of $145.5 million and securities of $100.6 million, offset by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $147.2 million as the Bank continues to deploy excess liquidity into loans and leases. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $16.1 million as a result of core deposit growth of $54.3 million and a decrease in borrowings of $38.2 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.08% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.91% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the continued deployment of excess cash and cash equivalents into loans and leases and the increase in rates by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve").

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.42% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.36% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.33% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.27% for the prior quarter, an increase of 6 basis points, primarily attributable to the increases in rates by the Federal Reserve. The cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2022 was 0.24% compared to 0.20% in the prior quarter.

1 Non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation