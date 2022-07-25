Log in
    SMBK   US83190L2088

SMARTFINANCIAL, INC.

(SMBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
25.25 USD   +3.78%
05:35pSmartFinancial Earnings, Sales Increase in Q2
MT
05:29pSMARTFINANCIAL : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
05:29pSMARTFINANCIAL : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
SmartFinancial : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Exhibit 99.1

2Q 2022

SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2022

Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2022

  • Operating earnings1 of $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022
  • Net organic loan and lease growth of over $206.8 million - 30% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Non-maturitydeposit growth of over $128.1 million - 14% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Net interest income growth of $2.9 million or 39% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.11%

KNOXVILLE, TN - July 25, 2022 - SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $10.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021, and compared to prior quarter net income of $8.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, totaled $10.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $9.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2021, and compared to $8.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: "I am extremely pleased with another outstanding quarter as our team executes our strategy. We continue to grow revenue, from both strong loan growth and enhanced non-interest income lines, while starting to realize operating leverage. Earnings performance was right in-line with our plan, and as we monitor the economy, we remain bullish on our outlook."

SmartFinancial's Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: "Impressive performance by our team. Our southeastern economy continues to be very strong, and all of our markets are executing at a high level."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $30.1 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.32 billion, an increase of $98.1 million. The growth in average earnings assets was primarily driven by an increase in average loans and leases of $145.5 million and securities of $100.6 million, offset by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $147.2 million as the Bank continues to deploy excess liquidity into loans and leases. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $16.1 million as a result of core deposit growth of $54.3 million and a decrease in borrowings of $38.2 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.08% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 2.91% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the continued deployment of excess cash and cash equivalents into loans and leases and the increase in rates by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve").

The yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased to 0.42% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.36% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 0.33% for the second quarter of 2022 compared to 0.27% for the prior quarter, an increase of 6 basis points, primarily attributable to the increases in rates by the Federal Reserve. The cost of total deposits for the second quarter of 2022 was 0.24% compared to 0.20% in the prior quarter.

1 Non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Increase

Selected Interest Rates and Yields

2022

2022

(Decrease)

Yield on loans and leases

4.40

%

4.40

%

-

%

Yield on earning assets, FTE

3.39 %

3.18 %

0.21 %

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

0.33

%

0.27

%

0.06

%

Cost of total deposits

0.24 %

0.20 %

0.04 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

0.42

%

0.36

%

0.06

%

Net interest margin, FTE

3.08 %

2.91 %

0.17 %

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $21.9 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.73% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 0.72% at March 31, 2022. For the Company's originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.74% as of June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $14.7 million, or 4.17% of acquired loans and leases as of June 30, 2022.

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward

2022

2022

Change

Beginning balance

$

20,078

$

19,352

$

726

Charge-offs

(143)

(488)

345

Recoveries

753

208

545

Net charge-offs

610

(280)

890

Provision

1,250

1,006

244

Ending balance

$

21,938

$

20,078

$

1,860

Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross

0.73 %

0.72 %

0.01 %

The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting standard until January 1, 2023 and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan and lease losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.11% as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of 1 basis point from the 0.12% reported in the first quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.11% as of June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

2

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Increase

Credit Quality

2022

2022

(Decrease)

Nonaccrual loans and leases

$

3,413

$

3,342

$

71

Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing

-

-

-

Total nonperforming loans and leases

3,413

3,342

71

Other real estate owned

1,612

1,612

-

Other repossessed assets

17

27

(10)

Total nonperforming assets

$

5,042

$

4,981

$

61

Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross

0.11 %

0.12 %

(0.01)%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.11

%

0.11

%

-

%

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $118 thousand to $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $7.1 million for the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Increase in service charges on deposit accounts, related to deposit growth and transaction volume;
  • Decrease in mortgage banking income, related to lower volume of secondary market activity;
  • Decrease in insurance commissions, driven by annual contingency payments in the prior quarter;
  • Increase in interchange and debit card transaction fees, related to higher volume; and
  • Increase in other, primarily related to increased fees from capital markets activity.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Increase

Noninterest Income

2022

2022

(Decrease)

Service charges on deposit accounts

$

1,446

$

1,319

$

127

Mortgage banking income

471

834

(363)

Investment services

1,065

1,070

(5)

Insurance commissions

598

901

(303)

Interchange and debit card transaction fees

1,467

1,284

183

Other

2,182

1,703

479

Total noninterest income

$

7,229

$

7,111

$

118

3

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $208 thousand to $25.9 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $25.7 million for the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Increase in salaries and employee benefits, primarily attributable to full quarters effect of merit increases and increased employee insurance cost;
  • Decrease in occupancy and equipment as a result of prior quarter maintenance expenditures and lower utility expenses in current quarter;
  • Increase in data processing and technology as a result of continued infrastructure improvements;
  • Decrease in professional services, related to fewer services performed during the quarter; and
  • Increase in other expense, related to disposal of fixed assets, training and education initiatives.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Jun

Mar

Increase

Noninterest Expense

2022

2022

(Decrease)

Salaries and employee benefits

$

15,673

$

15,046

$

627

Occupancy and equipment

2,793

3,059

(266)

FDIC insurance

676

641

35

Other real estate and loan related expenses

636

729

(93)

Advertising and marketing

327

369

(42)

Data processing and technology

1,728

1,586

142

Professional services

745

1,242

(497)

Amortization of intangibles

633

637

(4)

Merger related and restructuring expenses

81

439

(358)

Other

2,634

1,970

664

Total noninterest expense

$

25,926

$

25,718

$

208

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $654 thousand, compared to $2.2 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 22.11% for the second quarter of 2022 and 21.38% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $4.79 billion compared with $4.61 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $176.5 million is primarily attributable to increases in loans and leases of $300.7 million, securities of $253.8 million, and other assets of $14.6 million, offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $390.1 million, primarily from the funding of loans and leases and purchase of securities.

Total liabilities increased to $4.37 billion at June 30, 2022 from $4.18 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase of $185.5 million was primarily from organic deposit growth of $259.7 million, offset by a decrease in borrowings of $75.0 million.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2022 totaled $420.4 million, a decrease of $9.0 million, from December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholders' equity was primarily from the change in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $26.1 million and dividends paid of $2.4 million, offset by net income of $18.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Tangible book value per share1 was $18.69 at June 30, 2022, compared to $19.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 6.74% at June 30, 2022, compared with 7.18% at December 31, 2021.

1 Non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

4

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

Jun

Dec

Increase

Selected Balance Sheet Information

2022

2021

(Decrease)

Total assets

$

4,788,113

$

4,611,579

$

176,534

Total liabilities

4,367,686

4,182,149

185,537

Total equity

420,427

429,430

(9,003)

Securities

813,227

617,452

195,775

Loans and leases

2,994,074

2,693,397

300,677

Deposits

4,281,632

4,021,938

259,694

Borrowings

12,549

87,585

(75,036)

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the second quarter of 2022 on Monday, July 25, 2022, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and entering the access code, 357084. A replay of the conference call will be available through September 26, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or

  1. 458-6194and entering the access code, 729133. Conference call materials will be published on the Company's webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Source

SmartFinancial, Inc.

Investor ContactsBilly Carroll President & CEO

(865) 868-0613 billy.carroll@smartbank.com

Ron Gorczynski

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (865) 437-5724 ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com

Media Contact

Kelley Fowler

Senior Vice President, Public Relations & Marketing (865) 868-0611 kelley.fowler@smartbank.com

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SmartFinancial Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:28:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 167 M - -
Net income 2022 43,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 411 M 411 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 545
Free-Float 85,2%
