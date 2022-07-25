SmartFinancial : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (3) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (4) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (5) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. ("SCB"); (6) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (7) changes in management's plans for the future; (8) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the