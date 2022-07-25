SmartFinancial : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
INVESTOR CALL
2Q 2022
July 26, 2022, 10:00am ET
Webcast: www.smartbank.com (Investor Relations)
Audio Only: 1-844-200-6205
Access Code: 357084
Miller Welborn
Chairman of the Board
Billy Carroll
President & CEO
Ron Gorczynski
CFO
DISCLOSURES
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may contain statements that are based on management's current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SmartFinancial Inc.'s ("SmartFinancial") business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "may," "estimate," and similar expressions. All forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) the risk of litigation and reputational risk associated with historic acquisition activity;
the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (3) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (4) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (5) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. ("SCB"); (6) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (7) changes in management's plans for the future; (8) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) higher inflation and its impacts; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this presentation include Non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating return on average shareholder equity, (iv) return on average tangible common equity,
operating return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating efficiency ratio; (vii) tangible common equity; (viii) average tangible common equity; (ix) tangible book value; (x) operating pre-taxpre-provision earnings; (xi) operating noninterest income; (xii) operating noninterest expense; (xiii) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, merger related and restructuring expenses, and the income tax effect of adjustments. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non- GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating return on average shareholder equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity. Tangible book value excludes goodwill and other intangible assets less shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding. Operating pre-taxpre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non- GAAP). Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:SECONDQUARTER2022
$0.61
$4.8
DILUTED OPERATING
BILLION IN TOTAL
EPS1
ASSETS
1.2%
30%
QOQ2ANNUALIZED
QOQ ANNUALIZED
TANG. BOOK VALUE
ORGANIC LOAN3
PER SHARE GROWTH1
GROWTH4
0.88%
9%
OPERATING RETURN
QOQ ANNUALIZED
ON AVERAGE ASSETS1
ORGANIC DEPOSIT
GROWTH
13.1%
70%
OPERATING RETURN
LOAN / DEPOSIT
AVERAGE TANG.
RATIO
COMMON EQUITY1
64%
0.11%
OPERATING
NON-PERFORMING
EFFICIENCY RATIO1
ASSETS / ASSETS
EARNINGS PER SHARE
$0.58
$0.60
$0.61
$0.61
$0.49
$0.51
2Q21
1Q22
2Q22
1
GAAP EPS
OPERATING EPS
RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS
0.98% 1.01%
0.87% 0.88%
0.73% 0.76%
2Q21
1Q22
2Q22
1
GAAP ROAA
OPERATING ROAA
BOOK VALUE PER SHARE
$24.71
$24.86
$24.88
$18.69
$18.64
$18.69
2Q21
1Q22
2Q22
1
BV PER SHARE
TBV PER SHARE
RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE
COMMON EQUITY
12.5%
12.9%
13.0%
13.1%
10.4%
10.8%
2Q21
1Q22
2Q22
GAAP ROATCE
OPERATING ROATCE1
Financial data as of or for the three months ended 6/30/22
Non-GAAPfinancial measure - for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix
QoQ: Quarter-over-Quarter
"Loans" for purposes of this presentation includes all SmartFinancial loans and leases
Organic loan growth excludes PPP loans
SMARTFINANCIAL:EXPANDING SOUTHEAST FRANCHISE
$4.8
BILLION IN TOTAL
ASSETS
$3.0
BILLION IN TOTAL
LOANS
$4.3
BILLION IN TOTAL
NASHVILLE
KNOXVILLE
CHATTANOOGA
HUNTSVILLE
BIRMINGHAM
TUSCALOOSA
AUBURN
MONTGOMERY
DEPOSITS
40
TOTAL BRANCHES
MOBILE
PENSACOLA
DOTHAN
TALLAHASSEE
PANAMA CITY
SMARTBANK BRANCH OFFICES
LOAN PRODUCTION OFFICE
PLANNED FUTURE EXPANSION
We are building a culture where Associates thrive and are empowered to be leaders.The core values that we have established as a company help us operate in unison and have become a critical part of our culture.Our Associates are key to SmartBank's success.
Balance sheet and branch count represent 6/30/22 balances
MARKETAREA:TARGETING INDUSTRY RICH GROWTH MARKETS
$ in Billions
SMARTBANK BRANCH OFFICES
LOAN PRODUCTION OFFICE
PLANNED FUTURE EXPANSION
EXPANDING MARKET AREA
LEGACY MARKET AREA
URBAN AREA DENSITY
EXPANDING MARKETS
LEGACY MARKETS
►TOTAL POPULATION:5.9MILLION
►TOTAL POPULATION:2.8MILLION
►TOTAL DEPOSITS:$213BILLION
►TOTAL DEPOSITS:$69BILLION
►MEDIAN INCOME:$68THOUSAND
►MEDIAN INCOME:$63THOUSAND
LEGACYMARKETS1:STRONG RELATIONSHIPS / DEEP MARKET PENETRATION