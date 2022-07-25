Log in
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
25.25 USD   +3.78%
05:35pSmartFinancial Earnings, Sales Increase in Q2
MT
05:29pSMARTFINANCIAL : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
05:29pSMARTFINANCIAL : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
SmartFinancial : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Presentation

07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
INVESTOR CALL

2Q 2022

July 26, 2022, 10:00am ET

Webcast: www.smartbank.com (Investor Relations)

Audio Only: 1-844-200-6205

Access Code: 357084

Miller Welborn

Chairman of the Board

Billy Carroll

President & CEO

Ron Gorczynski

CFO

DISCLOSURES

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain statements that are based on management's current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SmartFinancial Inc.'s ("SmartFinancial") business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "may," "estimate," and similar expressions. All forward- looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) the risk of litigation and reputational risk associated with historic acquisition activity;

  1. the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (3) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (4) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (5) risks related to the acquisition of Sevier County Bancshares, Inc. ("SCB"); (6) the risk that the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of SCB may not be realized in the time frame anticipated; (7) changes in management's plans for the future; (8) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) higher inflation and its impacts; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this presentation include Non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating return on average shareholder equity, (iv) return on average tangible common equity,

  1. operating return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating efficiency ratio; (vii) tangible common equity; (viii) average tangible common equity; (ix) tangible book value; (x) operating pre-taxpre-provision earnings; (xi) operating noninterest income; (xii) operating noninterest expense; (xiii) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company's performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses, merger related and restructuring expenses, and the income tax effect of adjustments. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non- GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating return on average shareholder equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Tangible common equity and average tangible common equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders' equity and average shareholders' equity. Tangible book value excludes goodwill and other intangible assets less shareholders' equity divided by common shares outstanding. Operating pre-taxpre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non- GAAP). Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible assets excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

2

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: SECOND QUARTER 2022

$0.61

$4.8

DILUTED OPERATING

BILLION IN TOTAL

EPS1

ASSETS

1.2%

30%

QOQ2 ANNUALIZED

QOQ ANNUALIZED

TANG. BOOK VALUE

ORGANIC LOAN3

PER SHARE GROWTH1

GROWTH4

0.88%

9%

OPERATING RETURN

QOQ ANNUALIZED

ON AVERAGE ASSETS1

ORGANIC DEPOSIT

GROWTH

13.1%

70%

OPERATING RETURN

LOAN / DEPOSIT

AVERAGE TANG.

RATIO

COMMON EQUITY1

64%

0.11%

OPERATING

NON-PERFORMING

EFFICIENCY RATIO1

ASSETS / ASSETS

EARNINGS PER SHARE

$0.58

$0.60

$0.61

$0.61

$0.49

$0.51

2Q21

1Q22

2Q22

1

GAAP EPS

OPERATING EPS

RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS

0.98% 1.01%

0.87% 0.88%

0.73% 0.76%

2Q21

1Q22

2Q22

1

GAAP ROAA

OPERATING ROAA

BOOK VALUE PER SHARE

$24.71

$24.86

$24.88

$18.69

$18.64

$18.69

2Q21

1Q22

2Q22

1

BV PER SHARE

TBV PER SHARE

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE

COMMON EQUITY

12.5%

12.9%

13.0%

13.1%

10.4%

10.8%

2Q21

1Q22

2Q22

GAAP ROATCE

OPERATING ROATCE 1

Financial data as of or for the three months ended 6/30/22

  1. Non-GAAPfinancial measure - for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the Appendix
  2. QoQ: Quarter-over-Quarter
  3. "Loans" for purposes of this presentation includes all SmartFinancial loans and leases
  4. Organic loan growth excludes PPP loans

3

SMARTFINANCIAL: EXPANDING SOUTHEAST FRANCHISE

$4.8

BILLION IN TOTAL

ASSETS

$3.0

BILLION IN TOTAL

LOANS

$4.3

BILLION IN TOTAL

NASHVILLE

KNOXVILLE

CHATTANOOGA

HUNTSVILLE

BIRMINGHAM

TUSCALOOSA

AUBURN

MONTGOMERY

DEPOSITS

40

TOTAL BRANCHES

MOBILE

PENSACOLA

DOTHAN

TALLAHASSEE

PANAMA CITY

SMARTBANK BRANCH OFFICES

LOAN PRODUCTION OFFICE

PLANNED FUTURE EXPANSION

We are building a culture where Associates thrive and are empowered to be leaders. The core values that we have established as a company help us operate in unison and have become a critical part of our culture. Our Associates are key to SmartBank's success.

4

Balance sheet and branch count represent 6/30/22 balances

MARKET AREA: TARGETING INDUSTRY RICH GROWTH MARKETS

$ in Billions

SMARTBANK BRANCH OFFICES

LOAN PRODUCTION OFFICE

PLANNED FUTURE EXPANSION

EXPANDING MARKET AREA

LEGACY MARKET AREA

URBAN AREA DENSITY

EXPANDING MARKETS

LEGACY MARKETS

TOTAL POPULATION: 5.9 MILLION

TOTAL POPULATION: 2.8 MILLION

TOTAL DEPOSITS: $213 BILLION

TOTAL DEPOSITS: $69 BILLION

MEDIAN INCOME: $68 THOUSAND

MEDIAN INCOME: $63 THOUSAND

LEGACY MARKETS1: STRONG RELATIONSHIPS / DEEP MARKET PENETRATION

CAGR: 9%

$2.1

$2.2

Forbes

LOANS

Top 200

SMBK

$2.0

Best Places

for Business and

12/31/20

12/31/21

6/30/22

Careers

CAGR: 28%

Knoxville: #86

DEPOSITS

$3.5

$3.6

Huntsville: #93

Chattanooga: #116

$2.5

Mobile: #184

SMBK

12/31/20

12/31/21

6/30/22

EXPANDING MARKETS2: BUILDING TALENT / GROWING BRAND AWARENESS

CAGR: 51%

$0.6

$0.7

Forbes

LOANS

$0.4

Top 200

SMBK

Best Places

for Business and

12/31/20

12/31/21

6/30/22

Careers

CAGR: 71%

Nashville: #15

DEPOSITS

$0.7

Tallahassee: #103

$0.3

Pensacola: #105

$0.5

Birmingham: #165

SMBK

Montgomery: #191

12/31/20

12/31/21

6/30/22

1)

Legacy Markets include Chattanooga, TN, Clarke, AL, Cleveland, TN, Crossville, TN, Cookeville, TN, Fentress, TN, Huntsville, AL, Knoxville, TN, Sevierville, TN, Tullahoma, TN and Tuscaloosa, AL MSAs

2)

Expanding Markets include Auburn, AL, Birmingham, AL, Dothan, AL, Fairhope, AL, Fort Walton/Destin, FL, Montgomery, AL, Mobile, AL, Nashville, TN, Panama City, FL, Pensacola, FL and Tallahassee, FL

5

Source: S&P Market Intelligence; https://www.forbes.com/best-places-for-business

Note: Expanding and Legacy market statistics based on the weighted average of the MSAs included in each area based on population; Legacy market area includes settlement and corporate balances

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

SmartFinancial Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:28:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 167 M - -
Net income 2022 43,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 411 M 411 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 545
Free-Float 85,2%
