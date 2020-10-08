SmartFinancial Sets Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
10/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") (NASDAQ:SMBK) announces details for the release of its results for the Third Quarter of 2020.
SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 21, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317-6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 9589795. A replay of the conference call will be available through October 21, 2021, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10148910.
SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with 36 branches across East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.
Investor Contacts
Billy Carroll President and Chief Executive Officer SmartFinancial, Inc. Email: billy.carroll@smartbank.com Phone: 865.868.0613
Ron Gorczynski Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer SmartFinancial, Inc. Email: ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com Phone: 865.437.5724
Media Contact
Kelley Fowler Senior Vice President Public Relations/Marketing SmartFinancial, Inc. Email: kelley.fowler@smartbank.com Phone: 865.868.0611