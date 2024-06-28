GROESCHELL PROMOTED TO REGIONAL PRESIDENT AND STALLINGS JOINS AS MARKET PRESidENT

Tuscaloosa, AL - SmartBank is pleased to announce two significant leadership changes within the organization, both of which align with our commitment to excellence and continued growth. Brian Groeschell has been promoted to Regional President, overseeing all operations and strategy across multiple markets spanning from Southwest Alabama to Huntsville, while Ryan Stallings has joined the team as the new Market President for Tuscaloosa, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the role.

Brian Groeschell has been with SmartBank for over 10 years and previously served as Market President for Tuscaloosa. Groeschell has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication throughout his tenure with SmartBank. In his new role as Regional President, Brian will leverage his extensive experience to drive the company's strategic initiatives and further enhance its position as a leading financial institution in the region. His proven track record of success and deep understanding of how to create deep roots in each community will be instrumental in guiding SmartBank through its next phase of growth.

"I am honored to take on the role of Regional President and to continue SmartBank's strong legacy and success," said Brian Groeschell. "I look forward to working closely with our highly experienced banking teams to deliver exceptional service and value to our clients while driving sustainable growth across our markets."

Joining SmartBank as the newMarket President for Tuscaloosa is Ryan Stallings, a seasoned banking professional with a demonstrated history of leadership and achievement in the financial services industry. With extensive experience in relationship management and business development, Ryan is well-positioned to lead SmartBank's Tuscaloosa market. He is deeply committed to community involvement, serving on the board of directors for various prominent organizations.

The announcement comes following the tenure of the highly regarded former Regional President, Robert Kuhn, whose leadership and dedication have been pivotal to SmartBank's success. Robert came to SmartBank through the acquisition of Capstone Bank in November of 2017, where he served as President and CEO. During his tenure at SmartBank, he successfully led the Alabama and Florida markets through a significant growth phase, subsequently advancing to a regional role where he oversaw banking operations in the West Alabama market. Robert's impact extended well beyond the markets he covered, to positively impact every aspect of the organization. Robert remains a vital part of the Tuscaloosa community continuing his service on several non-profit boards in the Tuscaloosa/West Alabama community.

"We have had a seamless transition from Robert to Brian and we are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the SmartBank team," said Billy Caroll, CEO of SmartBank. "Given Brian's elevation to Regional President, adding Ryan to the team with his leadership capabilities and deep-rooted commitment to the community creates a dynamic duo to successfully lead our Tuscaloosa/West Alabama market. Robert Kuhn leaves big shoes to fill, but he paved the way for this experienced and well-established banking team to step in and lead with ease. We are so thankful for Robert's contributions to the company, and we wish him the very best. "

