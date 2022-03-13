Smartgroup : Application for quotation of securities - SIQ

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
No security currently exists
FROM (Existing Class) +Security description
New securities issued under the Smartgroup Loan Funded Share Plan.
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SIQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
630,705
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02361251-2A1291406?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
134,193
|
Anthony Dijanosic
|
|
Anthony Dijanosic
|
|
|
|
134,193
|
|
|
|
Sarah Haas
|
|
Sarah Haas
|
|
|
|
Issue date 10/3/2022