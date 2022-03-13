Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Smartgroup Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIQ   AU000000SIQ4

SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD

(SIQ)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:04:25 am
7.89 AUD   +1.28%
03/13SMARTGROUP : Application for quotation of securities - SIQ
PU
03/09SMARTGROUP : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
PU
03/02SMARTGROUP : Update - Notification of buy-back - SIQ
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smartgroup : Application for quotation of securities - SIQ

03/13/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SIQ

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

630,705

10/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

48126266831

1.3

ASX issuer code

SIQ

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

New securities issued under the Smartgroup Loan Funded Share Plan.

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SIQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

630,705

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02361251-2A1291406?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

134,193

Anthony Dijanosic

Anthony Dijanosic

134,193

Sarah Haas

Sarah Haas

Issue date 10/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

+securities in that class? Yes

only

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

630,705

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

use

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 7.57100000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Forpersonal

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 03:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
