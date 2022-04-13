Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Smartgroup Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIQ   AU000000SIQ4

SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD

(SIQ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/13 02:10:09 am EDT
8.740 AUD   +1.63%
Smartgroup : Change in substantial holding from MUFG

04/13/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

16,869 Ordinary Shares

16,869

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Citibank N A Hong Kong

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

825,478 Ordinary Shares

825,478

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

612,479 Ordinary Shares

612,479

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

HSBC Bank Australia Limited

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

295,838 Ordinary Shares

295,838

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

JPMorgan (UK)

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

701,627 Ordinary Shares

701,627

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

National Custodian Services

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

194,529 Ordinary Shares

194,529

Class of securities

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

7,706,367

5.79%

13,573,548

10.20%

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

See annexure A to this notice

Form604

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd

ACN/ARSN

126 266 831

1. Details of substantial holder

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Name

There was a change in the interests of the

8-Apr-22

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

1-Apr-22

The previous notice was dated

1-Apr-22

The holder became aware on

12-Apr-22

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

3. Changes in relevant interest

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

4.Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Citibank N A Hong Kong

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

1,042,460 Ordinary Shares

1,042,460

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

2,461,179 Ordinary Shares

2,461,179

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Northern Trust Company

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

683,227 Ordinary Shares

683,227

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

State Street Global Advisors (Australia) Limited

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

595,163 Ordinary Shares

595,163

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

70,179 Ordinary Shares

70,179

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

5,925,826 Ordinary Shares

5,925,826

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

1,908 Ordinary Shares

1,908

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

9,678 Ordinary Shares

9,678

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

584 Ordinary Shares

584

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Unknown

Not applicable

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

136,524 Ordinary Shares

136,524

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not applicable

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

Signature

Dated 13 April 2022

Kenji Takase

Authorised signatory

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 21 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13 April 2022

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

Consideration given in relation to change

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

749.70

90 Ordinary Shares

90

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

25.01

3 Ordinary Shares

3

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

1,629.23

195 Ordinary Shares

195

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

769.58

92 Ordinary Shares

92

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

985.89

118 Ordinary Shares

118

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

3,880.43

465 Ordinary Shares

465

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

828.14

99 Ordinary Shares

99

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

5,965.47

714 Ordinary Shares

714

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

770.50

92 Ordinary Shares

92

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

525.42

63 Ordinary Shares

63

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

2,930.85

351 Ordinary Shares

351

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

1,408.62

169 Ordinary Shares

169

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

1,574.37

189 Ordinary Shares

189

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

6,546.90

785 Ordinary Shares

785

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

3,163.86

378 Ordinary Shares

378

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

91.63

11 Ordinary Shares

11

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

8,581.86

1,029 Ordinary Shares

1,029

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

1,588.40

190 Ordinary Shares

190

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

929.07

111 Ordinary Shares

111

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

793.25

95 Ordinary Shares

95

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

4,550.75

545 Ordinary Shares

545

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

2,497.50

300 Ordinary Shares

300

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

4,389.00

525 Ordinary Shares

525

Kenji Takase

Authorised signatory

Dated 13 April 2022

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

1,394.45

167 Ordinary Shares

167

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

25,893.35

3,101 Ordinary Shares

3,101

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

6,664.00

800 Ordinary Shares

800

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

3,254.55

390 Ordinary Shares

390

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

3,072.80

368 Ordinary Shares

368

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

1,429.56

171 Ordinary Shares

171

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

1,212.20

145 Ordinary Shares

145

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

4,436.88

532 Ordinary Shares

532

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

3,509.10

420 Ordinary Shares

420

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

3,108.98

371 Ordinary Shares

371

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

1,532.72

184 Ordinary Shares

184

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

1,607.69

193 Ordinary Shares

193

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

8.35

1 Ordinary Shares

1

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

9,315.78

1,117 Ordinary Shares

1,117

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

3,498.60

420 Ordinary Shares

420

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan

Stanley

24,019.20

2,880 Ordinary Shares

2,880

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

12,429.78

1,527 Ordinary Shares

1,527

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

741.65

91 Ordinary Shares

91

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

62,674.39

7,700 Ordinary Shares

7,700

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

694.45

85 Ordinary Shares

85

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

3,130.05

385 Ordinary Shares

385

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

1,626.00

200 Ordinary Shares

200

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

1,456.20

180 Ordinary Shares

180

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

472.12

58 Ordinary Shares

58

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

592.76

73 Ordinary Shares

73

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

210.60

26 Ordinary Shares

26

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

816.00

100 Ordinary Shares

100

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

8,820.96

1,081 Ordinary Shares

1,081

30/03/2022

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley

105.43

13 Ordinary Shares

13

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 232 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2022 69,1 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
Net cash 2022 6,68 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 4,50%
Capitalization 1 111 M 832 M 832 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
EV / Sales 2023 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 604
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,60 AUD
Average target price 8,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Looi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anthony Stephen Dijanosic Chief Financial Officer
Michael Carapiet Chairman
Tony Forward Chief Information Officer
Sarah Haas Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD10.97%832
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.18%42 773
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-14.72%21 598
EDENRED SE19.99%12 971
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.43%12 434
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-9.73%10 731