Smartgroup : Change in substantial holding from MUFG 04/13/2022 | 03:45am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Nature of relevant interest Class and number of securities Person's votes Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 16,869 Ordinary Shares 16,869 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Citibank N A Hong Kong Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 825,478 Ordinary Shares 825,478 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 612,479 Ordinary Shares 612,479 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. HSBC Bank Australia Limited Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 295,838 Ordinary Shares 295,838 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. JPMorgan (UK) Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 701,627 Ordinary Shares 701,627 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. National Custodian Services Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 194,529 Ordinary Shares 194,529 Class of securities Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (%) Person's votes Voting power (%) Fully Paid ordinary shares 7,706,367 5.79% 13,573,548 10.20% Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to change Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected See annexure A to this notice Form604 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme: Smartgroup Corporation Ltd ACN/ARSN 126 266 831 1. Details of substantial holder Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Name There was a change in the interests of the 8-Apr-22 substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on 1-Apr-22 The previous notice was dated 1-Apr-22 The holder became aware on 12-Apr-22 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: 3. Changes in relevant interest Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: 4.Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Citibank N A Hong Kong Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 1,042,460 Ordinary Shares 1,042,460 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia) Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 2,461,179 Ordinary Shares 2,461,179 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Northern Trust Company Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 683,227 Ordinary Shares 683,227 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. State Street Global Advisors (Australia) Limited Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited. 595,163 Ordinary Shares 595,163 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 70,179 Ordinary Shares 70,179 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 5,925,826 Ordinary Shares 5,925,826 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 1,908 Ordinary Shares 1,908 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 9,678 Ordinary Shares 9,678 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 584 Ordinary Shares 584 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Unknown Not applicable Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley. 136,524 Ordinary Shares 136,524 Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Not applicable 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan Signature Dated 13 April 2022 Kenji Takase Authorised signatory Annexure A This is annexure A of 21 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13 April 2022 Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change Consideration given in relation to change Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 749.70 90 Ordinary Shares 90 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 25.01 3 Ordinary Shares 3 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 1,629.23 195 Ordinary Shares 195 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 769.58 92 Ordinary Shares 92 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 985.89 118 Ordinary Shares 118 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 3,880.43 465 Ordinary Shares 465 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 828.14 99 Ordinary Shares 99 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 5,965.47 714 Ordinary Shares 714 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 770.50 92 Ordinary Shares 92 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 525.42 63 Ordinary Shares 63 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 2,930.85 351 Ordinary Shares 351 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 1,408.62 169 Ordinary Shares 169 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 1,574.37 189 Ordinary Shares 189 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 6,546.90 785 Ordinary Shares 785 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 3,163.86 378 Ordinary Shares 378 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 91.63 11 Ordinary Shares 11 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 8,581.86 1,029 Ordinary Shares 1,029 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 1,588.40 190 Ordinary Shares 190 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 929.07 111 Ordinary Shares 111 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 793.25 95 Ordinary Shares 95 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 4,550.75 545 Ordinary Shares 545 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 2,497.50 300 Ordinary Shares 300 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 4,389.00 525 Ordinary Shares 525 Kenji Takase Authorised signatory Dated 13 April 2022 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 1,394.45 167 Ordinary Shares 167 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 25,893.35 3,101 Ordinary Shares 3,101 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 6,664.00 800 Ordinary Shares 800 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 3,254.55 390 Ordinary Shares 390 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 3,072.80 368 Ordinary Shares 368 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 1,429.56 171 Ordinary Shares 171 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 1,212.20 145 Ordinary Shares 145 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 4,436.88 532 Ordinary Shares 532 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 3,509.10 420 Ordinary Shares 420 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 3,108.98 371 Ordinary Shares 371 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 1,532.72 184 Ordinary Shares 184 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 1,607.69 193 Ordinary Shares 193 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 8.35 1 Ordinary Shares 1 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 9,315.78 1,117 Ordinary Shares 1,117 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 3,498.60 420 Ordinary Shares 420 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 24,019.20 2,880 Ordinary Shares 2,880 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 12,429.78 1,527 Ordinary Shares 1,527 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 741.65 91 Ordinary Shares 91 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 62,674.39 7,700 Ordinary Shares 7,700 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 694.45 85 Ordinary Shares 85 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 3,130.05 385 Ordinary Shares 385 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 1,626.00 200 Ordinary Shares 200 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 1,456.20 180 Ordinary Shares 180 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 472.12 58 Ordinary Shares 58 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 592.76 73 Ordinary Shares 73 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 210.60 26 Ordinary Shares 26 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 816.00 100 Ordinary Shares 100 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 8,820.96 1,081 Ordinary Shares 1,081 30/03/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley 105.43 13 Ordinary Shares 13 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Smartgroup Corporation Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:44:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD 03:45a SMARTGROUP : Change in substantial holding from MUFG PU 02:25a SMARTGROUP : Becoming a substantial holder from MS PU 04/05 SMARTGROUP : Notice of Annual General Meeting PU 04/01 SMARTGROUP : Change in substantial holding from MUFG PU 03/30 SMARTGROUP : Change in substantial holding from MUFG PU 03/13 SMARTGROUP : Application for quotation of securities - SIQ PU 03/09 SMARTGROUP : Change in substantial holding from MUFG PU 03/02 SMARTGROUP : Update - Notification of buy-back - SIQ PU 03/02 Tranche Update on Smartgroup Corporation Ltd's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februar.. CI 03/02 Smartgroup Corporation Ltd's Equity Buyback announced on February 18, 2022, has closed .. CI

Financials AUD USD Sales 2022 232 M 173 M 173 M Net income 2022 69,1 M 51,8 M 51,8 M Net cash 2022 6,68 M 5,00 M 5,00 M P/E ratio 2022 16,6x Yield 2022 4,50% Capitalization 1 111 M 832 M 832 M EV / Sales 2022 4,77x EV / Sales 2023 4,46x Nbr of Employees 604 Free-Float 95,5% Chart SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 6 Last Close Price 8,60 AUD Average target price 8,36 AUD Spread / Average Target -2,77% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Timothy Looi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director Anthony Stephen Dijanosic Chief Financial Officer Michael Carapiet Chairman Tony Forward Chief Information Officer Sarah Haas Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD 10.97% 832 CINTAS CORPORATION -6.18% 42 773 TELEPERFORMANCE SE -14.72% 21 598 EDENRED SE 19.99% 12 971 BUREAU VERITAS SA -14.43% 12 434 INTERTEK GROUP PLC -9.73% 10 731