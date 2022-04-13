Smartgroup : Change in substantial holding from MUFG
04/13/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder
Nature of relevant interest
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
16,869 Ordinary Shares
16,869
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Citibank N A Hong Kong
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
825,478 Ordinary Shares
825,478
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
612,479 Ordinary Shares
612,479
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
HSBC Bank Australia Limited
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
295,838 Ordinary Shares
295,838
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
JPMorgan (UK)
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
701,627 Ordinary Shares
701,627
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
National Custodian Services
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
194,529 Ordinary Shares
194,529
Class of securities
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
7,706,367
5.79%
13,573,548
10.20%
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change
Consideration given in relation to change
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
See annexure A to this notice
Form604
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd
ACN/ARSN
126 266 831
1. Details of substantial holder
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Name
There was a change in the interests of the
8-Apr-22
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
1-Apr-22
The previous notice was dated
1-Apr-22
The holder became aware on
12-Apr-22
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate had a relevant interest in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
3. Changes in relevant interest
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
4.Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Citibank N A Hong Kong
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
1,042,460 Ordinary Shares
1,042,460
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Citicorp Nominees Pty Limited (Australia)
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
2,461,179 Ordinary Shares
2,461,179
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Northern Trust Company
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
683,227 Ordinary Shares
683,227
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
State Street Global Advisors (Australia) Limited
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
595,163 Ordinary Shares
595,163
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
70,179 Ordinary Shares
70,179
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
5,925,826 Ordinary Shares
5,925,826
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
1,908 Ordinary Shares
1,908
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Australia Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
9,678 Ordinary Shares
9,678
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
584 Ordinary Shares
584
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Unknown
Not applicable
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
136,524 Ordinary Shares
136,524
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Not applicable
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
Signature
Dated 13 April 2022
Kenji Takase
Authorised signatory
Annexure A
This is annexure A of 21 pages referred to in Form 604, Notice of change of interest of substantial holder dated 13 April 2022
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change
Consideration given in relation to change
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
749.70
90 Ordinary Shares
90
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
25.01
3 Ordinary Shares
3
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
1,629.23
195 Ordinary Shares
195
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
769.58
92 Ordinary Shares
92
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
985.89
118 Ordinary Shares
118
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
3,880.43
465 Ordinary Shares
465
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
828.14
99 Ordinary Shares
99
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
5,965.47
714 Ordinary Shares
714
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
770.50
92 Ordinary Shares
92
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
525.42
63 Ordinary Shares
63
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
2,930.85
351 Ordinary Shares
351
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
1,408.62
169 Ordinary Shares
169
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
1,574.37
189 Ordinary Shares
189
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
6,546.90
785 Ordinary Shares
785
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
3,163.86
378 Ordinary Shares
378
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
91.63
11 Ordinary Shares
11
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
8,581.86
1,029 Ordinary Shares
1,029
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
1,588.40
190 Ordinary Shares
190
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
929.07
111 Ordinary Shares
111
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
793.25
95 Ordinary Shares
95
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
4,550.75
545 Ordinary Shares
545
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
2,497.50
300 Ordinary Shares
300
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
4,389.00
525 Ordinary Shares
525
Kenji Takase
Authorised signatory
Dated 13 April 2022
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
1,394.45
167 Ordinary Shares
167
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
25,893.35
3,101 Ordinary Shares
3,101
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
6,664.00
800 Ordinary Shares
800
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
3,254.55
390 Ordinary Shares
390
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
3,072.80
368 Ordinary Shares
368
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
1,429.56
171 Ordinary Shares
171
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
1,212.20
145 Ordinary Shares
145
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
4,436.88
532 Ordinary Shares
532
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
3,509.10
420 Ordinary Shares
420
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
3,108.98
371 Ordinary Shares
371
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
1,532.72
184 Ordinary Shares
184
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
1,607.69
193 Ordinary Shares
193
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
8.35
1 Ordinary Shares
1
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
9,315.78
1,117 Ordinary Shares
1,117
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
3,498.60
420 Ordinary Shares
420
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Purchase of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan
Stanley
24,019.20
2,880 Ordinary Shares
2,880
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
12,429.78
1,527 Ordinary Shares
1,527
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
741.65
91 Ordinary Shares
91
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
62,674.39
7,700 Ordinary Shares
7,700
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
694.45
85 Ordinary Shares
85
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
3,130.05
385 Ordinary Shares
385
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
1,626.00
200 Ordinary Shares
200
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
1,456.20
180 Ordinary Shares
180
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
472.12
58 Ordinary Shares
58
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
592.76
73 Ordinary Shares
73
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
210.60
26 Ordinary Shares
26
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
816.00
100 Ordinary Shares
100
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
8,820.96
1,081 Ordinary Shares
1,081
30/03/2022
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Sale of securities by an entity controlled by Morgan Stanley
105.43
13 Ordinary Shares
13
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:44:08 UTC.