SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smartgroup : Update - Notification of buy-back - SIQ

11/21/2021 | 05:24pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary



Name of entity

SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SIQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

Employee share scheme buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

0

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

43,000

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

48126266831

1.3

ASX issuer code

SIQ

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

29/10/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

29/10/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

22/11/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SIQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:

Employee share scheme buy-back



Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason



3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

133,541,979

3A.2 Total number of +securities proposed to be bought



back

43,000

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

Yes

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

3A.9a.2 Buy-back price per +security

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

6.81640000

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions





3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder

approval?

No

3B.3 Are there any other conditions that need to be

satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes

unconditional? No

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs



3C.1 Anticipated date buy-back will occur

15/11/2021



Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back



The shares being bought back were issued to former employees under the Company's Loan Funded Share Plan (LFSP).

The shares are being bought back by the Company in accordance with the rules of the LFSP, with the proceeds applied to

offset the loans taken out by the employees to acquire the shares.

Notification of buy-back

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 22:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 223 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2021 60,7 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
Net Debt 2021 2,97 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 5,10%
Capitalization 1 018 M 739 M 736 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,57x
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 576
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,86 AUD
Average target price 8,42 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Looi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anthony Stephen Dijanosic Chief Financial Officer
Michael Carapiet Chairman
Tony Forward Chief Information Officer
Sarah Haas Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD15.08%739
CINTAS CORPORATION26.20%46 125
TELEPERFORMANCE SE34.54%24 270
BUREAU VERITAS SA36.86%15 233
EDENRED SE-5.80%12 331
LG CORP.-10.09%11 559