Smartgroup : Update - Notification of buy-back - SIQ
Notification of buy-back
Announcement Summary
Name of entity
SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
22/11/2021
Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
SIQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
Employee share scheme buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
0
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
43,000
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.2
Registration number type
Registration number
ABN
48126266831
1.3
ASX issuer code
SIQ
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
29/10/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
29/10/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
22/11/2021
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
SIQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is:
Employee share scheme buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
+securities to be bought back
133,541,979
3A.2 Total number of +securities proposed to be bought
back
43,000
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Yes
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
Yes
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
3A.9a.2 Buy-back price per +security
be paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
6.81640000
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder
approval?
No
3B.3 Are there any other conditions that need to be
satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes
unconditional?
No
Part 3C - Key dates
Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs
3C.1 Anticipated date buy-back will occur
15/11/2021
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
The shares being bought back were issued to former employees under the Company's Loan Funded Share Plan (LFSP).
The shares are being bought back by the Company in accordance with the rules of the LFSP, with the proceeds applied to
offset the loans taken out by the employees to acquire the shares.
