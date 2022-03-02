Smartgroup : Update - Notification of buy-back - SIQ

For personal use only

Name of entity

SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

3/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SIQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

Employee share scheme buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

0

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

655,666

