  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Smartgroup Corporation Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIQ   AU000000SIQ4

SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD

(SIQ)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 06:18:48 pm
8.47 AUD    --.--%
SMARTGROUP : Update - Notification of buy-back - SIQ
PU
SMARTGROUP : Becoming a substantial holder from CBA
PU
SMARTGROUP : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from CBA
PU
Smartgroup : Update - Notification of buy-back - SIQ

03/02/2022 | 05:49pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

3/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SIQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

Employee share scheme buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

0

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

655,666

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

48126266831

1.3

ASX issuer code

SIQ

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

18/2/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

18/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

3/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

SIQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:

Employee share scheme buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

only

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

133,498,979

3A.2 Total number of +securities proposed to be bought

use

back

655,666

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

Yes

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

3A.9a.2 Buy-back price per +security

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

7.48000000

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

personal

For

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder

approval?

No

3B.3 Are there any other conditions that need to be

satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes

unconditional? No

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3C - Key dates

Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs

only

3C.1 Anticipated date buy-back will occur

2/3/2022

use

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

personalFor

The shares being bought back were issued to employees under the Company's Loan Funded Share Plan (LFSP) in 2019

as long term incentives subject to certain vesting conditions. The Board has determined that none of these shares will

vest. Under the terms of the LFSP, shares that do not vest are forfeited by the employee and bought back by the

Company, with the proceeds applied to offset the loan taken out by the employee to acquire the shares.

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 22:48:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 232 M 168 M 168 M
Net income 2022 67,7 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
Net cash 2022 6,60 M 4,80 M 4,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 5,52%
Capitalization 1 098 M 798 M 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 604
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD
Duration : Period :
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 8,47 AUD
Average target price 8,41 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Looi Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anthony Stephen Dijanosic Chief Financial Officer
Michael Carapiet Chairman
Tony Forward Chief Information Officer
Sarah Haas Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LTD9.29%790
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.03%38 604
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.18%21 706
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.82%12 786
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.54%11 423
EDENRED SE-0.91%11 132