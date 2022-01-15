Smartlink : Change in Auditors

smartlinka

January 15, 2022 To, To, The Manager The Manager - Corporate Compliance The Corporate Relationship Department, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra - Kurla Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Complex, Bandra (E), Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: BSE: 532419 NSE: SMARTLINK

Sub: Appointment of Statutory Auditors - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir/Madam,

This communication is in continuation of our earlier intimations dated December 10, 2021 and December 15, 2021 regarding appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company.

As required under the Companies Act, 2013, approval of the shareholders of the Company has been obtained through Postal Ballot process conducted through Postal Ballot Notice dated December 10, 2021. E-voting for the Postal Ballot concluded on January 14, 2022 and the results of the voting was declared based on the report of the Scrutinizer. Detailed voting results along with report of the Scrutinizer have been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.smartlinkholdings.com and submitted to the Stock Exchanges as well.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED

URJITA'DAMLE

COMPANY SECRETARY

