  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Smartlink Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMARTLINK   INE178C01020

SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SMARTLINK)
  Report
Smartlink : Change in Auditors

01/15/2022 | 09:55am EST
smartlinka

H O L D I N G S-----

January 15, 2022

To,

To,

The Manager

The Manager - Corporate Compliance

The Corporate Relationship Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra - Kurla

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Complex, Bandra (E),

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: BSE: 532419

NSE: SMARTLINK

Sub: Appointment of Statutory Auditors - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations")

Dear Sir/Madam,

This communication is in continuation of our earlier intimations dated December 10, 2021 and December 15, 2021 regarding appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company.

As required under the Companies Act, 2013, approval of the shareholders of the Company has been obtained through Postal Ballot process conducted through Postal Ballot Notice dated December 10, 2021. E-voting for the Postal Ballot concluded on January 14, 2022 and the results of the voting was declared based on the report of the Scrutinizer. Detailed voting results along with report of the Scrutinizer have been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.smartlinkholdings.com and submitted to the Stock Exchanges as well.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED

URJITA'DAMLE

COMPANY SECRETARY

SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Formerly known as Smartlink Network Systems Limited)

Corporate Office: 215 Atrium, 2nd Floor, B-Wing, Courtyard Marriott Compound, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400 093, INDIA

Land Phone: +91 22 4938 6666

Registered Office: L-7,Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Salcete, GA, 403722, IN I Land Phone: +91 832 2885400 I Fax: +91 832 2783395 www.smartlinkholdings.com

ct) OIGISOL

§VNEGRA

TELESMART.

CIN: L67100GA1993PLC001341

