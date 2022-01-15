Smartlink : Shareholders meeting

smartlinka

H O L D I N G S-----

January 15, 2022 To, To, The Manager The Manager - Corporate Compliance The Corporate Relationship Department, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, "Exchange Plaza", Bandra - Kurla Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Complex, Bandra (E), Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 ScripCode: BSE: 532419 NSE: SMARTLINK

Re: Intimation under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for declaration of results of Postal Ballot IE-Voting

Dear Sir

We refer to the Postal Ballot notice dated December 10, 2021 for passing the below mentioned resolution:

Sr. Type of Resolution Particulars No. 1. Ordinary resolution Appointment of M/s Shridhar & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number: 134427W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill Casual Vacancy

In this regard, we wish to inform that as per the Scrutinizer's Report dated January 15, 2022, the above resolution has been passed with requisite majority. Please find enclosed herewith the following documents in this regard:

Scrutinizer's Report; Details of the voting results in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For!MA�LINK HOLDINGS LIMITED

U�MLE

COMPANY SECRETARY

SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Formerly known as Smartlink Network Systems Limited)

Corporate Office: 215 Atrium, 2nd Floor, B-Wing, Courtyard Marriott Compound, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400 093, INDIA

Land Phone: +91 22 493B 6666