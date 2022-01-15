Smartlink : Shareholders meeting

Re: Intimation under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for declaration of results of Postal Ballot IE-Voting
Dear Sir
We refer to the Postal Ballot notice dated December 10, 2021 for passing the below mentioned resolution:
Sr.
Type of Resolution
Particulars
No.
1.
Ordinary resolution
Appointment of M/s Shridhar & Associates, Chartered
Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number: 134427W) as
Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill Casual Vacancy
In this regard, we wish to inform that as per the Scrutinizer's Report dated January 15, 2022, the above resolution has been passed with requisite majority. Please find enclosed herewith the following documents in this regard:
Scrutinizer's Report;
Details of the voting results in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Request you to kindly take the same on record.
Thanking You,
Yours Faithfully,
COMPANY SECRETARY
SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Formerly known as Smartlink Network Systems Limited)
Registered Office: L-7, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Salcete, GA, 403722, IN I
Land Phone: +91 832 2885400 I Fax: +91 832 2783395
www.smartlinkholdings.com
CIN: L67100GA1993PLC001341
BS Shivaram Bhat
Company Sccret;ary
309, Gere lmperium 1, Patto, Panaji. Goa 403001
SCRUTINIZER'S REPORT
To,
The Chairman,
SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED
L-7, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna,
Salcete, Goa - 403722
Dear Sir,
The Board of Directors ofSMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED (the Company) vide its resolution dated December 10, 2021 had appointed me as Scrutinizer for the postal ballot (only through e-voting) voting process on the resolutions contained in the Postal Notice dated December 10, 2021 issued pursuant to the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder read with MCA Circulars dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, June 15, 2020, September 28, 2020, December 31, 2020, June 23, 2021 and December 8, 2021.
The Management of the Company is responsible to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Act and rules relating to Postal Ballot.
My responsibility as scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot is restricted to making a Scrutinizer's Report of the votes cast in favour or against the resolution(s).
The Company has informed me that it has completed on December 15, 2021 the dispatch of postal ballot notices (through emails) to its Members whose name(s) appeared on the Register of Members/list of beneficiaries as on December 10, 2021, the cut-off date fixed for the purpose, in compliance with the MCA circulars i.e. General Circular No.14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, General Circular 22/2020 dated June 15, 2020, General Circular No. 33/2020 dated September 28, 2020, General Circular 39/2020 dated December 31, 2020, General Circular No.10/2021 dated June 23, 2021 and General Circular No.20/2021 dated December 8, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
The Company has extended the facility of e-voting to the shareholders by tying up with the KFin Technologies Private Limited ("KFintech") e-voting facility.
The e-voting remained open for the period commencing from Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10.00 A.M (1ST} to Friday, January 14, 2022 at 5.00 P.M (1ST}. (e-voting period).
After the completion of e-voting period, using the scrutinizer's login on the KFintech e-voting portal, the votes cast through remote e-voting were unblocked.
The votes cast by the shareholders through the e-voting facility were scrutinized by verifying it using the scrutinizer's login on the KFintech e-voting portal.
The details containing inter alia, list of Equity Share Holders, who voted 'FOR' and 'AGAINST' the resolution that was put to vote, were generated from the e voting portal of KFintech and based on such reports generated the result of the voting is as follows:
Shivaram Bhat
Company Secretary
Item 1:
Ordinary Resolution - Appointment of M/s Shridhar & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number: 134427W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill casual Vacancy:
(i) Voted in favour the resolution:
Number of members voting
Number of votes cast by them
% of total
number
37*
70,05,369
of valid
votes cast
TOTAL VOTES
70,05,369
100.00
(ii) Voted against the resolution:
Number of members voting
Number of votes cast by them
% of total
number
2
63
of valid
votes cast
TOTAL VOTES
63
0.00
(iii) Invalid votes:
Total number of members
Total number of votes cast by them
whose votes were declared invalid
0
0
A shareholder having 100 votes has voted 80 votes in favour and 20 votes against the Resolution. Another shareholder having 25 votes has voted 20 votes in favour and 5 votes against.
In the field "Number of Members Voting", these two members have been added under the head 'Voted in favour the resolution'. In the count of 'Number of members voting' under the head "Voted against resolution" these 2 members have been ignored. However, the number of votes cast by them against the Resolution has been included.
Shivaram Bhat
Company Secretary
5. The postal ballot related records are under my safe custody and I shall be handing over the same to the Company Secretary of the Company for safe keeping.
6. You may accordingly declare the result of the voting by postal ballot.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
Place: Panaji, Goa. Date : January 15, 2022
Shivaram Bhat
Practicing Company Secretary
C P No. 7853
UDIN: A010454C002176662
For Smartlink Holdings Limited
Che1rman/ Director/ Company Secretary
Smartlink Network Systems Limited published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 13:44:08 UTC.