    SMARTLINK   INE178C01020

SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SMARTLINK)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 01/14 06:30:27 am
190 INR   -4.28%
09:55aSMARTLINK : Change in Auditors
PU
08:45aSMARTLINK : Shareholders meeting
PU
2021Smartlink Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
Smartlink : Shareholders meeting

01/15/2022 | 08:45am EST
smartlinka

H O L D I N G S-----

January 15, 2022

To,

To,

The Manager

The Manager - Corporate Compliance

The Corporate Relationship Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra - Kurla

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Complex, Bandra (E),

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

ScripCode: BSE: 532419

NSE: SMARTLINK

Re: Intimation under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for declaration of results of Postal Ballot IE-Voting

Dear Sir

We refer to the Postal Ballot notice dated December 10, 2021 for passing the below mentioned resolution:

Sr.

Type of Resolution

Particulars

No.

1.

Ordinary resolution

Appointment of M/s Shridhar & Associates, Chartered

Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number: 134427W) as

Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill Casual Vacancy

In this regard, we wish to inform that as per the Scrutinizer's Report dated January 15, 2022, the above resolution has been passed with requisite majority. Please find enclosed herewith the following documents in this regard:

  1. Scrutinizer's Report;
  2. Details of the voting results in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Request you to kindly take the same on record.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For!MALINK HOLDINGS LIMITED



COMPANY SECRETARY

SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Formerly known as Smartlink Network Systems Limited)

Corporate Office: 215 Atrium, 2nd Floor, B-Wing, Courtyard Marriott Compound, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (E), Mumbai - 400 093, INDIA

Land Phone: +91 22 493B 6666

Registered Office: L-7, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna, Salcete, GA, 403722, IN I

Land Phone: +91 832 2885400 I Fax: +91 832 2783395

www.smartlinkholdings.com







CIN: L67100GA1993PLC001341

BS Shivaram Bhat

Company Secretary

309, Gere lmperium 1, Patto, Panaji. Goa 403001

SCRUTINIZER'S REPORT

To,

The Chairman,

SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED

L-7, Verna Industrial Estate, Verna,

Salcete, Goa - 403722

Dear Sir,

  1. The Board of Directors of SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED (the Company) vide its resolution dated December 10, 2021 had appointed me as Scrutinizer for the postal ballot (only through e-voting) voting process on the resolutions contained in the Postal Notice dated December 10, 2021 issued pursuant to the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder read with MCA Circulars dated April 8, 2020, April 13, 2020, June 15, 2020, September 28, 2020, December 31, 2020, June 23, 2021 and December 8, 2021.
  2. The Management of the Company is responsible to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Act and rules relating to Postal Ballot.
  3. My responsibility as scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot is restricted to making a Scrutinizer's Report of the votes cast in favour or against the resolution(s).

Page 1 of 4

ff: 0832 2438911 I: 9422 05 8248 ®: cs.sbhat@gmail.com

Shivaram Bhat

Company Secretary·

4. I submit my report as under:

  1. The Company has informed me that it has completed on December 15, 2021 the dispatch of postal ballot notices (through emails) to its Members whose name(s) appeared on the Register of Members/list of beneficiaries as on December 10, 2021, the cut-off date fixed for the purpose, in compliance with the MCA circulars i.e. General Circular No.14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, General Circular 22/2020 dated June 15, 2020, General Circular No. 33/2020 dated September 28, 2020, General Circular 39/2020 dated December 31, 2020, General Circular No.10/2021 dated June 23, 2021 and General Circular No.20/2021 dated December 8, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
  2. The Company has extended the facility of e-voting to the shareholders by tying up with the KFin Technologies Private Limited ("KFintech") e-voting facility.
  3. The e-voting remained open for the period commencing from Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10.00 A.M (1ST} to Friday, January 14, 2022 at 5.00 P.M (1ST}. (e-voting period).
  4. After the completion of e-voting period, using the scrutinizer's login on the KFintech e-voting portal, the votes cast through remote e-voting were unblocked.
  5. The votes cast by the shareholders through the e-voting facility were scrutinized by verifying it using the scrutinizer's login on the KFintech e-voting portal.
  6. The details containing inter alia, list of Equity Share Holders, who voted 'FOR' and 'AGAINST' the resolution that was put to vote, were generated from the e­ voting portal of KFintech and based on such reports generated the result of the voting is as follows:

Page 2 of 4

Shivaram Bhat

Company Secretary

Item 1:

Ordinary Resolution - Appointment of M/s Shridhar & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration Number: 134427W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill casual Vacancy:

(i) Voted in favour the resolution:

Number of members voting

Number of votes cast by them

% of total

number

37*

70,05,369

of valid

votes cast

TOTAL VOTES

70,05,369

100.00

(ii) Voted against the resolution:

Number of members voting

Number of votes cast by them

% of total

number

2

63

of valid

votes cast

TOTAL VOTES

63

0.00

(iii) Invalid votes:

Total number of members

Total number of votes cast by them

whose votes were declared invalid

0

0

A shareholder having 100 votes has voted 80 votes in favour and 20 votes against the Resolution. Another shareholder having 25 votes has voted 20 votes in favour and 5 votes against.

In the field "Number of Members Voting", these two members have been added under the head 'Voted in favour the resolution'. In the count of 'Number of members voting' under the head "Voted against resolution" these 2 members have been ignored. However, the number of votes cast by them against the Resolution has been included.

Page 3 of4

Shivaram Bhat

Company Secretary

5. The postal ballot related records are under my safe custody and I shall be handing over the same to the Company Secretary of the Company for safe keeping.

6. You may accordingly declare the result of the voting by postal ballot.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

Place: Panaji, Goa. Date : January 15, 2022

Shivaram Bhat

Practicing Company Secretary

C P No. 7853

UDIN: A010454C002176662

For Smartlink Holdings Limited

Che1rman/ Director/ Company Secretary

Page 4 of 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smartlink Network Systems Limited published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 13:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 703 M 9,48 M 9,48 M
Net income 2021 104 M 1,40 M 1,40 M
Net cash 2021 1 015 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 895 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 29,8%
Managers and Directors
Karkala Guruprasad Prabhu Chief Financial Officer
Kamalaksha Rama Naik Executive Chairman
Kamalaksha Arati Naik Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Urjita Damle Secretary & Compliance Officer
Pradeep Anant Rane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTLINK HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.66%26
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-3.17%258 792
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-7.57%42 415
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.75%39 867
ERICSSON2.66%37 915
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-4.87%35 459