SmartMetric Has Completed Electronic Assembly And Has Created The Most Advanced Fingerprint Activated Biometric Credit Card In The World

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME) the SmartMetric biometric fingerprint activated credit card is the most advanced biometric credit card ever created having key features not found in other cards.

The SmartMetric biometric card with its inbuilt fingerprint sensor also has it’s own rechargeable hybrid battery that allows the card to work prior to it being placed in a credit card reader. This unique feature allows the card to perform a fingerprint scan at card reading devices such as ATM’s that need the card holders fingerprint to be scanned by the card before being inserted into the ATM.

All other newly developed biometric cards do not have this capability since they operate their in-card fingerprint reading by using the power of actual card reader to power the cards internal fingerprint reading processor. Lacking an internal power source and totally dependent on power from a credit card reader to perform a fingerprint scan, these inferior biometric cards will not work where cards are inserted fully into the card reader such as at ATM’s and gas pumps.

Failing to have an internal power source inside the card, requires the card holder to touch the cards fingerprint sensor while it is in the card reader, in order for these none powered cards to work. This is of course is impossible when a credit card reader “swallows” the card to read the credit card. Making biometric cards without their own internal power source unworkable at many credit card reading situations.

"We at SmartMetric have spent years in developing our cards nano hybrid power system that is built inside our cards so that our biometric card’s will work across all credit card readers and situations," said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The SmartMetric advanced biometric credit card since it has it’s own internal power source is also able to enroll and register a new card users fingerprint at home without needing a separate fingerprint reader to download the user’s fingerprint into the card. Non powered biometric credit cards require that a card user go into a bank branch to have their fingerprint downloaded into their new card. This of course won’t work in places such as the United States where over 90% of new credit cards are sent out via the mail.

Being self powered with its own internal secure fingerprint capture and storage system inside the card allows the SmartMetric biometric credit card to have a new user enroll their fingerprint at home. As simply as when a person activates the fingerprint recognition feature on a smartphone by touching the phones sensor four times.

“Capturing a new users fingerprint into the SmartMetric biometric credit card at home is as safe and as simple as first using the biometric feature on a smart phone," said Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric has literally spent years in research and development to miniaturize the electronics of biometric fingerprint capture used in smartphones to the thickness of less than a quarter thickness of a standard credit card. Realizing, for the card to work in real life and in any situation, SmartMetric also had to spend years in research and development to create a super thin and small battery inside the card. The SmartMetric miniature nano hybrid battery is also less than a quarter the thickness of credit card. This nano hybrid green battery is also rechargeable. It recharges as soon as the card is inserted into a credit card reader. Also it recharges using energy harvesting taking the radio waves sent out from a contactless card reader as the card is brought into proximity of the card reader. The SmartMetric card converts the radio waves into electrical energy which is then used to add power to the cards internal battery.

So each time the card is used it is being recharged with new power creating a virtues circle of power recharging for the card.

“No other biometric card has the power usage features of the SmartMetric biometric card making the SmartMetric biometric card the most powerful and advanced biometric card in the World today," said Chaya Hendrick.

“The SmartMetric biometric credit card has been made to conform and work with all existing credit and debit card readers while at the same time fitting into how banks issue their credit cards to millions of new card users," said SmartMetric.

Following the card's software integration and final printing lamination SmartMetric will be presenting its card to a major global credit card payments network for final testing and approval for use of the card on the network worldwide.

Once network testing is completed, SmartMetric will then be making its card available to certain banks who are motivated to introduce the SmartMetric advanced biometric card to its credit card customers. Being an advanced new credit card offering the banks are looking at using the card to not only assist in the ongoing battle against credit card fraud but to have the card win them new customers who are attracted to using a biometric protected card for their daily credit card use.

As mentioned in an earlier media release by the company, independent research has shown that up 70% of existing credit card holders are willing to switch to a safer and more secure “biometric” credit card that has fingerprint scanning biometric technology inside. The same research showed these credit card users in the research survey said they are willing to pay $70.00 for a biometric credit card.

According to figures released by the credit card standards body EMVco more than 11 billion EMV Chip cards have now been issued by financial institutions around the world. The SmartMetric biometric technology works with EMV chips and existing chip card readers and ATMs.

ABOUT THE SMARTMETRIC BIOMETRIC CARD: Keeping your biometric identity safe is at the center of the design of the SmartMetric biometric card. At no time does a card holder's fingerprint leave the card. A person’s fingerprint is stored inside the card and matching of the person's fingerprint is done on the card itself. This was a central design requirement of the SmartMetric biometric card solution that necessitated SmartMetric to create a self-powered inside the card, fully functional fingerprint scanner. Also, so that the card could be used at ATMs and POS (Point Of Sale) card readers the SmartMetric development team created an on card miniature power management system that recharges the card as it is being used in card readers.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card

