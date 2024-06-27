SmartMetric, Inc. announced the manufacture of its advanced GEN4 biometric fingerprint activated credit and debit card. Embedded inside the card is the SmartMetric miniature fully functional fingerprint scanner that scans the cardholder?s fingerprint in less than a half a second. The card user simply touches the sensor on the card?s surface that immediately senses whether the fingerprint is from a live person and performs an instantaneous scan of the fingerprint and match of the user?s pre-stored fingerprint encoded and encrypted inside the card?s memory.

Unlike others, the SmartMetric fingerprint activated biometric credit card is self powered allowing the card to operate a scan and match prior to being inserted in a card reader. This makes the card usable at all card readers including ones that swallow the card. Taking credit card security beyond the risky and unsafe four digit PIN code, the SmartMetric GEN4 biometric card uses the card owner?s fingerprint to turn on the card after a secure on-card fingerprint match and live person detection.

The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint scanning credit card is unique in the world in that it is the first and only such card that has an inbuilt rechargeable battery allowing the card to be used at any type of credit card reader including contactless and ATM readers. This technology is designed to enhance the security and convenience of credit card transactions, especially for contactless payments as well as standard contact in-store payments and ATM transactions. The SmartMetric finger scan card is light years ahead and brings the reality of full biometric security technology to the ubiquitous credit and debit card global market.