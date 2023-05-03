SmartMetric Premium Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Cards Add Thermal Sensing To Defeat Fake Fingerprint Fraud Attempts

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME) inline with the industry leading technology developed by SmartMetric, the company is pleased to announce that it has successfully added thermal sensing inside of its biometric fingerprint activated credit cards in order to defeat fake artificial fingerprints from fraudsters wanting to fool the biometric protection inside the SmartMetric card.

“Being a strong technology engineering company specializing in nano and ultra small electronics design and manufacture, we are pleased to inform that we have successfully added thermal sensing inside our card that senses a live finger from a fake finger when a user touches the cards biometric fingerprint sensor,” said SmartMetric’s President & CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The use of thermal sensing to determine if the card user is a real person became evident as a much-needed anti-fraud element in a biometric fingerprint card. Some have erroneously said that live fingerprint detection can be done using software. SmartMetric having tested in its research and development center in Tel Aviv, Israel found that these anti-fraud live detection through software claims are not credible. The fake fingerprint is able to trigger a biometric detection in most attempts and therefore is totally unsafe in a high security environment such as a Credit Card or Identity Card according to SmartMetric.

Using thermal in-card sensing allows the fingerprint recognition software to also recognize if the person touching the card's biometric sensor is in fact a live person. A live person has a body temperature within a standard range and anything outside of this body temperature range will not allow the biometric fingerprint recognition to work.

“This is a massive leap forward in securing fingerprint biometrics against fraudsters who try to get around fingerprint biometric security by using fake copies of a person’s fingerprint,” said Chaya Hendrick.

“From having an advanced 'green' hybrid miniature rechargeable battery inside the card, having an advanced, closed to the world encrypted memory and processor for fingerprint and operating system data to having live thermal hardware-based detection inside the card makes the SmartMetric biometric fingerprint activated Credit Card the most advanced biometric card ever created,” said Chaya Hendrick.

The founder and inventor, Chaya Hendrick has increased the patent protection for the advanced premium biometric card with new filings both in the United States and internationally.

“Of particular importance is the company's design patents that protect against copy cats who would want to copy the physical design features of the biometric card. Patent protection has been filed in most global markets in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Enforcement of design patents are swift and effective allowing the patent holder to obtain an injunction against offending companies without having to spend years in a Federal Court,” said Chaya Hendrick.

The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint activated credit card is also protected by issued patents in the United States that effectively prohibit anyone else from bringing to market a credit or debit card with a chip and a standard fingerprint sensor.

The market size of existing credit cards with chips on them is over 11 billion issued cards. As independent market research has evidenced that up to 70% of existing credit and debit card holders are keen to buy and pay for a new credit card or debit card with built in biometric fingerprint activation security, the actual market size for such cards runs into the multi-100’s of millions of cards.

Having issued and pending patents for biometric fingerprint activated credit and debit cards benefits SmartMetric in protecting itself from others who would want to enter the massive biometric credit card market.

“SmartMetric has spent well over a decade in perfecting the miniaturization of its biometric card internal electronics. Creating a totally new product that pushes the limits of electronic component miniaturization and electronic mass assembly has needed a great deal of perseverance and persistency,” said Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric will enforce patents in order to protect the company from predative copy cats who may attempt to steal the intellectual property of the SmartMetric biometric fingerprint activated card.

“We are excited about us being able to now present our premium biometric card to card issuers around the world,” said Chaya Hendrick.

ABOUT THE SMARTMETRIC BIOMETRIC CARD: Keeping your biometric identity safe is at the center of the design of the SmartMetric biometric card. At no time does a card holder's fingerprint leave the card. A person’s fingerprint is stored inside the card and matching of the person's fingerprint is done on the card itself. This was a central design requirement of the SmartMetric biometric card solution that necessitated SmartMetric to create a self-powered inside the card, fully functional fingerprint scanner. Also, so that the card could be used at ATMs and POS (Point Of Sale) card readers, the SmartMetric development team created an on card miniature power management system that recharges the card as it is being used in card readers.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card

To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

Spain moves to adopt biometric only credit cards: This Is The Change That Will Be Announced By Our Credit Card Banks (worldnationnews.com)

