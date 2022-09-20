Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. SmartMetric, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMME   US83171T1051

SMARTMETRIC, INC.

(SMME)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:05 2022-09-20 pm EDT
0.001400 USD    0.00%
SmartMetric, the Creator of Biometric Credit Cards, Is Pleased to Announce That Its Product Testing With a Major Global Credit Card Network Has Been Able to Be Streamlined for What Will Be Expected the Last Stage in Gaining Approval

09/20/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): The introduction of a unique and novel new card into the credit card world is a complex process requiring approvals for the product to be able to operate over a global payments network that interconnects with in store card readers and ATMs for credit and debit cards.

SmartMetric is dealing with one of the largest of the top three global payments networks on moving the SmartMetric through their approval process. This has understandably been a long process as our card with its built inside-the-card biometric fingerprint scanning function is beyond the normal cards that are approved by the network for card manufacturers.

“We are pleased to say that we are now in the final process where our card only now needs to be tested as to the card body itself and now does not require any further assessment on its biometric functionality," said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

“As a company, we could not be more pleased with the supportive dealings we have had with this major credit card network and are excited to be moving forward to the last stage for our card to obtain approval for its use on their network," said Chaya Hendrick.

Now that SmartMetric has been cleared to submit its card in what is expected to be the final step in its network approvals process, the company is now able to complete its card production. Up until now there was a lot of back and forth on what EMV payments chip we could use on our card but thankfully that has now been resolved which gives us the ability to finish off our manufacturing in compliance with the credit card network.

SmartMetric has all of its components now at its electronics assembler and will within a couple of weeks be moving forward with presentation of our card for final testing. This testing is for testing of the card body itself which is separate from its biometric electronic function. The last and quick process that will at the end of the day allow SmartMetric to provide its finally approved card to card issuing banks around the world.

The SmartMetric biometric in-the-card security uses a card holder's fingerprint biometrics to identify the card user and turn on the card as it is being inserted into a card reader or ATM. A sensor is on the top of the card and is simply touched by the user as they reach across to insert their card in a reader. In less than a second the card holders’ fingerprint is scanned and matched with their pre-stored in the card fingerprint which in turn activates the card for a transaction.

SmartMetric is the only USA based Biometric Credit Card company and has current manufacturing capacity to supply United States card issuing Banks with more than a million cards a month.

SmartMetric’s Biometric card addresses the multibillion existing chip-based credit and debit card market. Figures published by EMVCo reveal that by year end of 2020, 10.8 billion EMV® chip cards have been issued by financial institutions and were in global circulation – a massive increase of nearly 1 billion credit and debit EMV® cards compared to the previous twelve months.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

SOURCES:
10 Billion and Counting: What the Latest EMV® Chip Data Means for Global Payments - EMVCo

Please Note: EMV is a registered trademark of EMVCo

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.


© Business Wire 2022
