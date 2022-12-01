SmarTone Telecommunications : Joins Forces with The Point
12/01/2022 | 05:54am EST
SmarTone Joins Forces with The Point Customers will earn 1 The Point bonus point for every $2 spent
An "Extra 300 Million Points Awaiting" Offer is also available for a limited time
(Hong Kong, 1 December 2022) SmarTone today announces that it is joining forces with The Point integrated loyalty program. Starting from today, SmarTone customers will automatically earn 1 The Point bonus point upon every eligible spending of $2 at SmarTone. Customers can convert their accumulated bonus points and spend them as cash at over 2,000 merchant partners at 25 selected Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) malls across Hong Kong, enjoy free parking and catering privileges, and redeem rewards at a SmarTone-designated page on The Point App.
To promote the collaboration with The Point, SmarTone is also launching the "Extra 300 Million Points Awaiting" offer from today till 31 December. During this period, every customer's eligible spending at SmarTone can earn from an additional pool of 300 million The Point bonus points, on top of earning 1 The Point bonus point for every $2 spent. For example, customers who sign up for two Home 5G Broadband service plans (30-month contract period) at a monthly fee of $148 will receive an extra 300,000 The Point bonus points. New customers who choose a designated $298/110GB mobile phone service monthly plan or above can enjoy an extra 100,000 The Point bonus points (please see table for details).
Eligible spending covers both SmarTone's retail stores and online store, including payments on mobile services, Home 5G Broadband, value-added services, roaming, fibre broadband and HomePhone+, or the purchase of handsets and accessories.
Mr. Norman Tam, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SmarTone, said: "Customers have always been SmarTone's top priority. This partnership is a major milestone for our company, highlighting our dedication to providing customers with an even better experience that matches today's consumption preferences. SmarTone has long been offering its customers a series of privileges through its loyalty programme SmarTone Plus, including birthday gifts, exclusive offers and priority access. To promote the collaboration, the new "Extra 300 Million Points Awaiting" offer will attract even more customers to our excellent services, including 5G monthly plans, Home 5G Broadband, roaming and value-added services. We believe our collaboration with The Point will further enhance the user experience and solidify our leadership in the market."
Miss May Ng, Chief Executive Officer of The Point, added: "We are delighted that SmarTone has further strengthened its collaboration with The Point, highlighting the importance of The Point as the core loyalty programme of SHKP Group while also enhancing synergies and creating new value for customers and the Group's businesses. Now, not only will The Point members earn points automatically after spending at SmarTone, but also at 25 designated SHKP malls and five Royal hotels. Members can enjoy a diversified catering and entertainment experience while earning The Point bonus points. In the future, we will continue searching for even more offers and dedicating ourselves to providing The Point members with the best service and experience, as well as more, faster and easier ways to earn bonus points."
SmarTone customers can register as The Point members and bind their accounts on SmarTone CARE App from today. From now till 31 December, SmarTone customers who have already bound their accounts to The Point can enjoy up to 47% off selected handsets and accessories. Customers can also earn 10,000 The Point bonus points upon successfully registering their first spending of $100 or above at any one of over 2,000 merchants at 25 designated SHKP shopping malls.
By downloading SmarTone CARE App, SmarTone customers can easily check their The Point bonus point balance anytime, anywhere. Moreover, a SmarTone- designated page has been added to The Point App featuring all the rewards offered by SmarTone. These will be available for The Point members to redeem with The Point bonus points plus cash.
"Extra 300 Million Points Awaiting" Offer Details*
Service Type Service PlanExtra The Point bonus points
Mobile Service
New Customers
▪ Subscribe to a designated
▪
Unlimited 1Mbps data
$298/110GB monthly plan or
thereafter + 100,000
above
▪
5,000
▪ Subscribe to other designated
monthly plans (5G/4.5G plan)
Existing Customers
▪ Re-contract/upgrade to
▪
100,000
designated 5G monthly plan
Home 5G
$148/ month with 30-month contract
Broadband
▪ Subscribe to two services
▪
300,000
▪ Subscribe to a service
▪
100,000
▪ Subscribe to other designated
▪
5,000
monthly plans
Value-Added
Subscribe to a selected Value-Added
Service
Service
▪ 12-month "Cyber & Voice
▪
1,500
Security" (special offer average
▪
monthly fee: $27)
▪
▪ 24-month "Cyber & Voice
▪
3,000
Security" (special offer average
monthly fee: $27)
▪ 12-month "Call Guard" service
▪
1,000
(special offer average monthly
fee: $18)
▪ 12-month "Call Guard" service
(special offer average monthly
▪
2,000
fee: $18)
Roaming
Purchase designated "Multi-Day
▪
1,500
Service
Roaming Data Pack"
*Terms and conditions apply. For details, please visit www.smartone.com
