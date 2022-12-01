SmarTone Telecommunications : Joins Forces with The Point

SmarTone Joins Forces with The Point Customers will earn 1 The Point bonus point for every $2 spent

An "Extra 300 Million Points Awaiting" Offer is also available for a limited time

(Hong Kong, 1 December 2022) SmarTone today announces that it is joining forces with The Point integrated loyalty program. Starting from today, SmarTone customers will automatically earn 1 The Point bonus point upon every eligible spending of $2 at SmarTone. Customers can convert their accumulated bonus points and spend them as cash at over 2,000 merchant partners at 25 selected Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) malls across Hong Kong, enjoy free parking and catering privileges, and redeem rewards at a SmarTone-designated page on The Point App.

To promote the collaboration with The Point, SmarTone is also launching the "Extra 300 Million Points Awaiting" offer from today till 31 December. During this period, every customer's eligible spending at SmarTone can earn from an additional pool of 300 million The Point bonus points, on top of earning 1 The Point bonus point for every $2 spent. For example, customers who sign up for two Home 5G Broadband service plans (30-month contract period) at a monthly fee of $148 will receive an extra 300,000 The Point bonus points. New customers who choose a designated $298/110GB mobile phone service monthly plan or above can enjoy an extra 100,000 The Point bonus points (please see table for details).

Eligible spending covers both SmarTone's retail stores and online store, including payments on mobile services, Home 5G Broadband, value-added services, roaming, fibre broadband and HomePhone+, or the purchase of handsets and accessories.

Mr. Norman Tam, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SmarTone, said: "Customers have always been SmarTone's top priority. This partnership is a major milestone for our company, highlighting our dedication to providing customers with an even better experience that matches today's consumption preferences. SmarTone has long been offering its customers a series of privileges through its loyalty programme SmarTone Plus, including birthday gifts, exclusive offers and priority access. To promote the collaboration, the new "Extra 300 Million Points Awaiting" offer will attract even more customers to our excellent services, including 5G monthly plans, Home 5G Broadband, roaming and value-added services. We believe our collaboration with The Point will further enhance the user experience and solidify our leadership in the market."