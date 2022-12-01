Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    315   BMG8219Z1059

SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(315)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-01 am EST
4.060 HKD   +3.05%
05:54aSmartone Telecommunications : Joins Forces with The Point
PU
11/10SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited commences an Equity Buyback for 110,562,410 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on November 1, 2022.
CI
11/07SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SmarTone Telecommunications : Joins Forces with The Point

12/01/2022 | 05:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SmarTone Joins Forces with The Point Customers will earn 1 The Point bonus point for every $2 spent

An "Extra 300 Million Points Awaiting" Offer is also available for a limited time

(Hong Kong, 1 December 2022) SmarTone today announces that it is joining forces with The Point integrated loyalty program. Starting from today, SmarTone customers will automatically earn 1 The Point bonus point upon every eligible spending of $2 at SmarTone. Customers can convert their accumulated bonus points and spend them as cash at over 2,000 merchant partners at 25 selected Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) malls across Hong Kong, enjoy free parking and catering privileges, and redeem rewards at a SmarTone-designated page on The Point App.

To promote the collaboration with The Point, SmarTone is also launching the "Extra 300 Million Points Awaiting" offer from today till 31 December. During this period, every customer's eligible spending at SmarTone can earn from an additional pool of 300 million The Point bonus points, on top of earning 1 The Point bonus point for every $2 spent. For example, customers who sign up for two Home 5G Broadband service plans (30-month contract period) at a monthly fee of $148 will receive an extra 300,000 The Point bonus points. New customers who choose a designated $298/110GB mobile phone service monthly plan or above can enjoy an extra 100,000 The Point bonus points (please see table for details).

Eligible spending covers both SmarTone's retail stores and online store, including payments on mobile services, Home 5G Broadband, value-added services, roaming, fibre broadband and HomePhone+, or the purchase of handsets and accessories.

Mr. Norman Tam, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SmarTone, said: "Customers have always been SmarTone's top priority. This partnership is a major milestone for our company, highlighting our dedication to providing customers with an even better experience that matches today's consumption preferences. SmarTone has long been offering its customers a series of privileges through its loyalty programme SmarTone Plus, including birthday gifts, exclusive offers and priority access. To promote the collaboration, the new "Extra 300 Million Points Awaiting" offer will attract even more customers to our excellent services, including 5G monthly plans, Home 5G Broadband, roaming and value-added services. We believe our collaboration with The Point will further enhance the user experience and solidify our leadership in the market."

Miss May Ng, Chief Executive Officer of The Point, added: "We are delighted that SmarTone has further strengthened its collaboration with The Point, highlighting the importance of The Point as the core loyalty programme of SHKP Group while also enhancing synergies and creating new value for customers and the Group's businesses. Now, not only will The Point members earn points automatically after spending at SmarTone, but also at 25 designated SHKP malls and five Royal hotels. Members can enjoy a diversified catering and entertainment experience while earning The Point bonus points. In the future, we will continue searching for even more offers and dedicating ourselves to providing The Point members with the best service and experience, as well as more, faster and easier ways to earn bonus points."

SmarTone customers can register as The Point members and bind their accounts on SmarTone CARE App from today. From now till 31 December, SmarTone customers who have already bound their accounts to The Point can enjoy up to 47% off selected handsets and accessories. Customers can also earn 10,000 The Point bonus points upon successfully registering their first spending of $100 or above at any one of over 2,000 merchants at 25 designated SHKP shopping malls.

By downloading SmarTone CARE App, SmarTone customers can easily check their The Point bonus point balance anytime, anywhere. Moreover, a SmarTone- designated page has been added to The Point App featuring all the rewards offered by SmarTone. These will be available for The Point members to redeem with The Point bonus points plus cash.

###

For media enquiry, please contact:

Lilian Lo

Frederick Yeung

Mobile: +852 6010 9248

Mobile: +852 9138 2431

Direct: +852 3128 2973

Direct: +852 3128 2970

E-mail: lilian_lo@smartone.com

Email:frederick_yeung@smartone.com

"Extra 300 Million Points Awaiting" Offer Details*

Service Type Service PlanExtra The Point bonus points

Mobile Service

New Customers

Subscribe to a designated

Unlimited 1Mbps data

$298/110GB monthly plan or

thereafter + 100,000

above

5,000

Subscribe to other designated

monthly plans (5G/4.5G plan)

Existing Customers

Re-contract/upgrade to

100,000

designated 5G monthly plan

Home 5G

$148/ month with 30-month contract

Broadband

Subscribe to two services

300,000

Subscribe to a service

100,000

Subscribe to other designated

5,000

monthly plans

Value-Added

Subscribe to a selected Value-Added

Service

Service

12-month "Cyber & Voice

1,500

Security" (special offer average

monthly fee: $27)

24-month "Cyber & Voice

3,000

Security" (special offer average

monthly fee: $27)

12-month "Call Guard" service

1,000

(special offer average monthly

fee: $18)

12-month "Call Guard" service

(special offer average monthly

2,000

fee: $18)

Roaming

Purchase designated "Multi-Day

1,500

Service

Roaming Data Pack"

*Terms and conditions apply. For details, please visit www.smartone.com

Disclaimer

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 10:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
