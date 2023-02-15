SmarTone Telecommunications : SmarTones New CEO Ms. Fiona Lau Takes Office

`

SmarTone's New CEO Ms. Fiona Lau Takes Office

(Hong Kong, 15 February 2023) SmarTone today welcomes Ms. Fiona Lau as the Company's new Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining SmarTone, Ms. Lau was an Executive Director and Chief Commercial Officer of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. Since 2017, she has taken up various sales and business development roles in SUNeVision, spearheading the transformation of the company into a customer-centric organisation. Ms. Lau started her career at McKinsey & Company, and subsequently worked in the finance sector at BlackRock Asset Management (North Asia). Ms. Lau graduated from The University of Chicago where she majored in Philosophy.

"I am very excited to be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of SmarTone," said Ms. Lau. "We are only at the beginning of a 5G-enabled connected world. The many benefits and value we can bring to individual and enterprise customers are far from being fully realised. With SmarTone's strong reputation as a market leader in services and quality, I am confident that we will continue to grow the markets and evolve with our customers."

Under its new leadership, SmarTone remains committed to being a major player in support of Hong Kong's development as a smart city, as outlined in the National 14th Five-Year Plan. SmarTone also strives to provide a first-rate digital infrastructure for Hong Kong to become an international centre for innovation and technology.

