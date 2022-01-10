SmarTone Telecommunications : supports customers undergoing mandatory quarantine Arranges additional 100GB local data and unlimited local voice calls

`

SmarTone supports customers undergoing mandatory quarantine Arranges additional 100GB local data and unlimited local voice calls

(Hong Kong, 9 January 2022) SmarTone is always mindful of our customers' needs. In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, SmarTone is lending full support to customers who are required to undergo mandatory quarantine, helping them stay connected during quarantine period by providing extra local data and local voice call, so our customers can keep in touch with friends and family!

SmarTone and Birdie mobile monthly plan customers who are required to undergo quarantine at quarantine centres will only need to provide designated proof of quarantine for verification to receive an extra 100GB of free local data and unlimited local voice minutes*.

Example of quarantine centres:

Penny's Bay Quarantine Centre

Silka Tsuen Wan

Cosmo Wan Chai

For any assistance and inquiry, please contact us via WhatsApp hotline 9660 2688.

*This arrangement is only applicable to existing SmarTone and Birdie mobile monthly plan customers until further notice. This special arrangement is valid for 30 days from the day of application. T&C apply.

###