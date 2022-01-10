Log in
    315   BMG8219Z1059

SMARTONE TELECOMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(315)
SmarTone Telecommunications : supports customers undergoing mandatory quarantine Arranges additional 100GB local data and unlimited local voice calls

01/10/2022 | 04:38am EST
SmarTone supports customers undergoing mandatory quarantine Arranges additional 100GB local data and unlimited local voice calls

(Hong Kong, 9 January 2022) SmarTone is always mindful of our customers' needs. In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, SmarTone is lending full support to customers who are required to undergo mandatory quarantine, helping them stay connected during quarantine period by providing extra local data and local voice call, so our customers can keep in touch with friends and family!

SmarTone and Birdie mobile monthly plan customers who are required to undergo quarantine at quarantine centres will only need to provide designated proof of quarantine for verification to receive an extra 100GB of free local data and unlimited local voice minutes*.

Example of quarantine centres:

  • Penny's Bay Quarantine Centre
  • Silka Tsuen Wan
  • Cosmo Wan Chai

For any assistance and inquiry, please contact us via WhatsApp hotline 9660 2688.

*This arrangement is only applicable to existing SmarTone and Birdie mobile monthly plan customers until further notice. This special arrangement is valid for 30 days from the day of application. T&C apply.

Disclaimer

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
