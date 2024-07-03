03 Jul 2024 12:45 CEST
Smartoptics Group AS
Oslo, Norway - July 3, 2024 - Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical
networking solutions, today announced that Commsworld, a telecom network
provider and ISP based in Scotland, has chosen Smartoptics ROADMs, open
management software and muxponders to upgrade its optical core network to 400G.
The network connects Scotland with England and can now provide 100G services to
customers.
Commsworld operates the largest privately owned Optical Core Network in the UK.
The network connects over 30 towns and cities across the country including
Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and London. The telco and ISP
also offers a range of cloud, security and voice solutions and serves
businesses, service providers and a large number of local authorities in the UK.
Now its Optical Core Network is being upgraded from 100G to 400G with
Smartoptics 9-degree ROADMs managed with the SoSmart software suite and paired
with DCP-404 muxponders. This also increases the capacity that Commsworld can
offer its customers from 10G to 100G.
"SoSmart Manager gives us a full view of what's happening on our optical core
network at any one time. It's also more modern and easy-to-use software than any
other vendors we've seen," says Nick Ryce, Head of Network Operations,
Commsworld.
"Partnering with Smartoptics is a step change for us. We appreciate the honest
and technically competent advice from their sales team. Not only does
Smartoptics offer a higher bit rate and lower footprint than other vendors but
the solution is also more competitively priced. All of this helps us on our
mission to be the go-to provider in Scotland and eventually the whole UK."
Replacing the incumbent vendor's setup with Smartoptics ROADMs and the DCP-404
decreases the required rack space from 10u to 2u. This reduces both the cost of
space and power consumption for Commsworld, increasing competitiveness.
"Our ROADMs and muxponders are being deployed step by step in Commsworld's
optical core network alongside existing equipment from other vendors. With our
open optical network elements and open management software, we have no problem
co-existing in such a multi-vendor environment. We are proud to see Commsworld
equipped to challenge larger competitors with high-speed cost-efficient
offerings, just like we do," says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO, Smartoptics.
For more information please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt
CEO
Smartoptics
+46 73-366 88 77
E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com
About Smartoptics
Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the
new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises,
governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom
operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows
our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize
costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that
increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a
Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and
network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global
reach through more than 100 business partners.
For additional information about Smartoptics, please visit
https://smartoptics.com/
About Commsworld
Founded in 1994, Commsworld is the operator of the largest privately-owned
Optical Core Network in the UK. It supports thousands of leading organisations,
both in public and private sectors, with their digital connectivity and
communications.
The Edinburgh-headquartered business is a digital infrastructure provider and a
leading force behind the rollout of high-speed full-fibre internet connectivity.
Commsworld has grown rapidly in recent years, fuelled by delivery of ICT
contracts involving UK local authorities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, North
Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, the Scottish Borders and Northumberland.
For more about Commsworld, please go to https://www.commsworld.com
