Commsworld increases competitiveness in UK market with Smartoptics 400G solutions

Oslo, Norway - July 3, 2024 - Smartoptics, a leading provider of optical

networking solutions, today announced that Commsworld, a telecom network

provider and ISP based in Scotland, has chosen Smartoptics ROADMs, open

management software and muxponders to upgrade its optical core network to 400G.

The network connects Scotland with England and can now provide 100G services to

customers.



Commsworld operates the largest privately owned Optical Core Network in the UK.

The network connects over 30 towns and cities across the country including

Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and London. The telco and ISP

also offers a range of cloud, security and voice solutions and serves

businesses, service providers and a large number of local authorities in the UK.

Now its Optical Core Network is being upgraded from 100G to 400G with

Smartoptics 9-degree ROADMs managed with the SoSmart software suite and paired

with DCP-404 muxponders. This also increases the capacity that Commsworld can

offer its customers from 10G to 100G.



"SoSmart Manager gives us a full view of what's happening on our optical core

network at any one time. It's also more modern and easy-to-use software than any

other vendors we've seen," says Nick Ryce, Head of Network Operations,

Commsworld.



"Partnering with Smartoptics is a step change for us. We appreciate the honest

and technically competent advice from their sales team. Not only does

Smartoptics offer a higher bit rate and lower footprint than other vendors but

the solution is also more competitively priced. All of this helps us on our

mission to be the go-to provider in Scotland and eventually the whole UK."



Replacing the incumbent vendor's setup with Smartoptics ROADMs and the DCP-404

decreases the required rack space from 10u to 2u. This reduces both the cost of

space and power consumption for Commsworld, increasing competitiveness.



"Our ROADMs and muxponders are being deployed step by step in Commsworld's

optical core network alongside existing equipment from other vendors. With our

open optical network elements and open management software, we have no problem

co-existing in such a multi-vendor environment. We are proud to see Commsworld

equipped to challenge larger competitors with high-speed cost-efficient

offerings, just like we do," says Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO, Smartoptics.



For more information please contact:



Magnus Grenfeldt



CEO



Smartoptics



+46 73-366 88 77



E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com



About Smartoptics

Smartoptics provides innovative optical networking solutions and devices for the

new era of open networking. Our customer base includes thousands of enterprises,

governments, cloud providers, Internet exchanges as well as cable and telecom

operators. We have an open networking approach in everything we do which allows

our customers to break unwanted vendor lock-in, remain flexible and minimize

costs. Our solutions are used in metro and regional network applications that

increasingly rely on data center services and specifications. Smartoptics is a

Scandinavian company founded in 2006. We partner with leading technology and

network solution providers such as Brocade, Cisco and Dell and have a global

reach through more than 100 business partners.

For additional information about Smartoptics, please visit

https://smartoptics.com/



About Commsworld

Founded in 1994, Commsworld is the operator of the largest privately-owned

Optical Core Network in the UK. It supports thousands of leading organisations,

both in public and private sectors, with their digital connectivity and

communications.

The Edinburgh-headquartered business is a digital infrastructure provider and a

leading force behind the rollout of high-speed full-fibre internet connectivity.

Commsworld has grown rapidly in recent years, fuelled by delivery of ICT

contracts involving UK local authorities such as Glasgow, Edinburgh, North

Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, the Scottish Borders and Northumberland.

For more about Commsworld, please go to https://www.commsworld.com





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

622990_Smartoptics_Commsworld_press_release.pdf

