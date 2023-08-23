Financial Presentation

Continued growth and solid profitability in Q2 2023

RevenueRevenue GrowthGross Margin

Q2:

17.0 MUSD

Q2:

+16.3%

Q2:

49.2%

YTD:

31.1 MUSD

YTD:

+17.4%

YTD:

49.9%

EBITDA Margin

EBIT1 Margin

Operating Cash Flow

Q2:

18.7%

Q2:

16.0%

Q2:

- 1.6 MUSD

YTD:

18.6%

YTD:

15.8%

YTD:

+4.2 MUSD

Note: 1) EBIT equals Operating Profit

Highlights of Q2 and key initiatives for 2023

Key events during Q2 2023

Building a stronger Smartoptics in 2023

  • Continued good momentum in Enterprise and typical Smartoptics customers. 400 Gbit/s demand is still strong
  • Supply chain fully healed, and good inventory of components. Delivery times are considerably shorter
  • Growth during in 1H despite lack of 5G related projects in 2023
  • Progressing discussions with a handful of larger accounts
  • Continued to strengthen organization with focus on R&D to capture larger accounts
  • Investments in new features, new products and more complete software offering
  • Increasing focus on business area Devices

