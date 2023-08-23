Financial Presentation
Q2 2023
August 23, 2023
Today's agenda
- Q2 2023 highlights
- Smartoptics - strong position in a large untapped market
- Q2 2023 financials
- Wrap-upand outlook
Continued growth and solid profitability in Q2 2023
RevenueRevenue GrowthGross Margin
Q2:
17.0 MUSD
Q2:
+16.3%
Q2:
49.2%
YTD:
31.1 MUSD
YTD:
+17.4%
YTD:
49.9%
EBITDA Margin
EBIT1 Margin
Operating Cash Flow
Q2:
18.7%
Q2:
16.0%
Q2:
- 1.6 MUSD
YTD:
18.6%
YTD:
15.8%
YTD:
+4.2 MUSD
Note: 1) EBIT equals Operating Profit
Highlights of Q2 and key initiatives for 2023
Key events during Q2 2023
Building a stronger Smartoptics in 2023
- Continued good momentum in Enterprise and typical Smartoptics customers. 400 Gbit/s demand is still strong
- Supply chain fully healed, and good inventory of components. Delivery times are considerably shorter
- Growth during in 1H despite lack of 5G related projects in 2023
- Progressing discussions with a handful of larger accounts
- Continued to strengthen organization with focus on R&D to capture larger accounts
- Investments in new features, new products and more complete software offering
- Increasing focus on business area Devices
Today's agenda
- Q2 2023 highlights
- Smartoptics - strong position in a large untapped market
- Q2 2023 financials
- Wrap-upand outlook
