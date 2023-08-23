E X PA N D I N G Y O U R N E T W O R K H O R I Z O N S
Q2 REPORT 2023
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
APRIL - JUNE 2023
- Revenue of USD 17.0 million compared to USD 14.6 million compared to same period 2022, a growth of 16.3%
- Gross Margin of 49.2% compared to 47.2% same peri- od 2022, up 2.0 percentage points
- EBITDA of USD 3.2 million (18.7% EBITDA margin), compared to USD 3.3 million (22.9% EBITDA margin) in 2022
- Operating profit (EBIT) of USD 2.7 million (16.0% ope- rating margin) compared to USD 3.0 million (20.3% operating margin) in 2022
- Operating cash flow of USD -1.6 million compared to USD 2.0 million in 2022, as high share of the revenue was invoiced in June
GEOGRAPHICAL SPLIT OF REVENUE Q2 2023
4.4%
45.4%
50.2%
Americas
EMEA
APAC
2 | Quarterly Report Q2 2023
JANUARY - JUNE 2023
- Revenue of USD 31.1 million compared to USD 26.5 million compared to same period 2022, a growth of 17.4%
- Gross Margin of 49.9% compared to 45.3% same peri- od 2022, up 4.6 percentage points
- EBITDA of USD 5.8 million (18.6% EBITDA margin), compared to USD 5.1 million (19.4% EBITDA margin) in 2022
- Operating profit (EBIT) of USD 4.9 million (15.8% ope- rating margin) compared to USD 4.4 million (16.5% operating margin) in 2022
- Operating cash flow of USD 4.2 million compared to USD -1.8 million in 2022
GEOGRAPHICAL SPLIT OF REVENUE H1 2023
4.5%
44.4%
51.1%
Americas
EMEA
APAC
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS CONT.
Amounts in USD 1,000
2023 Q2
2022 Q2
Change
2023 H1
2022 H2
Change
Apr - Jun
Apr - Jun
Jan - Jun
Jan - Jun
Revenue
16 989
14 608
16.3%
31 067
26 455
17.4%
Gross profit
8 353
6 895
21.2%
15 490
11 979
29.3%
Gross margin
49.2%
47.2%
2.0 p.p
49.9%
45.3%
4.6 p.p
EBITDA
3 179
3 347
-5.0%
5 780
5 145
12.3%
EBITDA margin
18.7%
22.9%
-4.2 p.p
18.6%
19.4%
-0.8 p.p
Operating profit
2 727
2 972
-8.3%
4 907
4 372
12.2%
Operating margin
16.0%
20.3%
-4.3 p.p
15.8%
16.5%
-0.7 p.p
Profit & loss for the year
2 374
2 897
-18.1%
4 851
3 169
53.1%
Basic earnings per share
0.025
0.030
0.050
0.033
Diluted earnings per share
0.024
0.030
0.050
0.033
Operating cash flow
-1 568
2 015
4 226
-1 819
Return on Capital Employed
33.0%
40.3%
-7.3 p.p
30.5 %
31.3 %
-0.8 p.p
FTEs
105
81
24
103
79
24
EBITDA MARGIN AND REVENUE LAST 5 QUARTERS
RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED
MUSD
MUSD
20
17.5
50%
60%
17.0
40
32.8
34.6
31.5
14.6
14.1
40%
29.4
29.7
50%
15
13.5
30
40%
30%
40.3%
10
20
30%
20%
34.8%
30.2%
33.0%
22.9%
21.8%
25.9%
20%
18.5%
18.7%
5
10
15.9%
10%
10%
0
0%
0
0%
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
Revenue
EBITDA margin
Capital Employed
Return on Capital Employed
3 | Quarterly Report Q1 2022
CEO COMMENTS TO THE Q2 REPORT
Dear shareholders,
When summarizing the second quarter of 2023, our positive development in 2023 continues. Revenue grew by 16.3 percent and our EBITDA margin was 18.7%, in line with our long- term aspirations.
The backdrop for the development is the ever-growing need for enterprises and operators to increase their network capa- city. At the same time, we can continuously leverage these positive underlying trends efficiently. We are operating in a sweet spot of the market as a smaller and more flexible player, increasingly becoming a relevant vendor to a rapidly growing part of the market and to several new customers.
Similar to quarter one, the growth in the second quarter was mainly driven by business from Enterprises and service pro- viders, with little impact from larger projects. A challenge in the first half of 2023 is the lack of revenue contributions from 5G mobile backhaul-related projects, which represented about 15% of our revenue in 2022. In the first half of 2023 we have managed to compensate well for this. It is reassuring that the quarter shows strong growth from high margin So- lutions, Software, and Services business areas.
We have been active in the market during the second quarter and continue to win new business. EMEA contributes strongly and shows the fastest growth in the quarter, Ameri- cas continues to be a very exciting market which is reflected by positive discussions with larger potential customers, and growth despite said lack of 5G-related revenues. Customer interest is mainly in our open line system offering and low cost 100G and 400G solutions. We are continuing to progress a number of larger opportunities.
Software and services are increasingly important to our customer offering and business model. Our new SoSmart management software suite is necessary for our customers, particularly for larger network installations based on our DCP-R open line system family. The development of this software suite continues and will be an essential tool for future major project wins.
Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO Smartoptics Group AS
After several quarters of recovery, we can conclude that our supply chain and ability to deliver products quickly is very close to fully healed. A result of our improved lead times is that an increasing part of our revenue is booked and billed within the quarters, resulting in slightly lower visibility short term. As larger projects come back, we expect better visibility and a larger backlog coming into the quarters.
To capture the growth, we are continuing to invest in our product organization, which will result in a broader product offering in the Solutions business area allowing us to target more network applications. Several new initiatives have been launched aiming at products to be released in the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024. In addition, we will also increase our focus in the business area Devices. Our financial position is solid, with a steady underlying business with good cash flow.
All in all, we are well positioned for continued strong perfor- mance, and we have no reason to adjust our goals of growing our revenue up to around USD 100 million by 2025/2026, combined with profitability and EBITDA margin of 17-20% and EBIT margin of 13-16%.
4 | Quarterly Report Q2 2023
For further information, please contact:
Magnus Grenfeldt, CEO
Phone: +46 733 668 877
E-mail: magnus.grenfeldt@smartoptics.com
Mikael Haag, CFO Phone: +46 704 264 872
E-mail: mikael.haag@smartoptics.com
5 | Quarterly Report Q2 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Smartoptics Group AS published this content on 23 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2023 04:21:02 UTC.