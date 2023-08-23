Dear shareholders,

When summarizing the second quarter of 2023, our positive development in 2023 continues. Revenue grew by 16.3 percent and our EBITDA margin was 18.7%, in line with our long- term aspirations.

The backdrop for the development is the ever-growing need for enterprises and operators to increase their network capa- city. At the same time, we can continuously leverage these positive underlying trends efficiently. We are operating in a sweet spot of the market as a smaller and more flexible player, increasingly becoming a relevant vendor to a rapidly growing part of the market and to several new customers.

Similar to quarter one, the growth in the second quarter was mainly driven by business from Enterprises and service pro- viders, with little impact from larger projects. A challenge in the first half of 2023 is the lack of revenue contributions from 5G mobile backhaul-related projects, which represented about 15% of our revenue in 2022. In the first half of 2023 we have managed to compensate well for this. It is reassuring that the quarter shows strong growth from high margin So- lutions, Software, and Services business areas.

We have been active in the market during the second quarter and continue to win new business. EMEA contributes strongly and shows the fastest growth in the quarter, Ameri- cas continues to be a very exciting market which is reflected by positive discussions with larger potential customers, and growth despite said lack of 5G-related revenues. Customer interest is mainly in our open line system offering and low cost 100G and 400G solutions. We are continuing to progress a number of larger opportunities.

Software and services are increasingly important to our customer offering and business model. Our new SoSmart management software suite is necessary for our customers, particularly for larger network installations based on our DCP-R open line system family. The development of this software suite continues and will be an essential tool for future major project wins.