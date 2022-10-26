Smartoptics : Q3 2022 Financial Presentation

Financial Presentation
Q3 2022
October 26, 2022
Accelerated growth rate and continued strong margins in Q3
Revenue
Revenue Growth
Gross Margin
Q3: 13.6 MUSD
Q3: +23.0%
Q3: 48.2%
EBITDA Margin
EBIT1 Margin
Operating Cash Flow
Q3: 22.8%
Q3: 20.1%
Q3: 2.5 MUSD
Note: 1) EBIT equals Operating Profit
Smartoptics is a challenger in optical communication - addressing a global market
Market and Key Trends
Products and Solutions
Ever increasing demand for bandwidth
8 BUSD addressable market (global metro WDM)
Well positioned within high-growth segment, IP-over-DWDM
Americas, EMEA and selected markets in APAC
High-capacity optical transport solutions
Software suite for network management
Software support and rich service offering
Wide range of optical devices for any application
Customers
Telecom & network operators
Cloud providers and internet exchanges
Large enterprises
Highlights of Q3
Key commercial success
Operational situation
Building a stronger Smartoptics
4
Continued strong growth for Solutions drives the revenue growth
Revenue (invoiced, unadjusted) by business area
(MUSD)
14
13
1.1
12
+2%
11
4.3
10
-3%
9
4.4
8
7
6
5
4
6.2
7.9
3
+29%
2
1
0
2021Q3
2022Q3
Software & Services
Devices
Solutions
Comments
5
