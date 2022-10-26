Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Smartoptics Group AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMOP   NO0011012502

SMARTOPTICS GROUP AS

(SMOP)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-10-25 am EDT
16.00 NOK    0.00%
12:01aSmartoptics Group AS (SMOP) - Q3 2022 financial results
AQ
10/24Reminder :  Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP): Invitation to presentation of results for the third quarter 2022
AQ
10/19Smartoptics Group As (smop) : Invitation to presentation of results for the third quarter 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smartoptics : Q3 2022 Financial Presentation –

10/26/2022 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Presentation

Q3 2022

October 26, 2022

Accelerated growth rate and continued strong margins in Q3

Revenue

Revenue Growth

Gross Margin

Q3: 13.6 MUSD

Q3: +23.0%

Q3: 48.2%

EBITDA Margin

EBIT1 Margin

Operating Cash Flow

Q3: 22.8%

Q3: 20.1%

Q3: 2.5 MUSD

Note: 1) EBIT equals Operating Profit

Smartoptics is a challenger in optical communication - addressing a global market

Market and Key Trends

Products and Solutions

Ever increasing demand for bandwidth

8 BUSD addressable market (global metro WDM)

Well positioned within high-growth segment, IP-over-DWDM

Americas, EMEA and selected markets in APAC

High-capacity optical transport solutions

Software suite for network management

Software support and rich service offering

Wide range of optical devices for any application

Customers

Telecom & network operators

Cloud providers and internet exchanges

Large enterprises

Highlights of Q3

Key commercial success

  • Strategic win in EMEA
    • Initial order value of MUSD 2.5
    • Managed service by major European tier 1 operator to a local government
    • Dominated by products released in 2022
  • First orders SoSmart SW suite
    • Enabling larger projects
    • Increasing share of software revenue

Operational situation

  • Component situation remains good
    • Occasional disturbances
    • Long lead times in adjacent technology (routing & switching) needed for larger projects
  • Visible effects from actions to protect and improve gross margin
    • Product mix
    • Software revenue, increasing recurring elements

Building a stronger Smartoptics

  • Expanding capacity in Oslo
    • New location with 2x production, lab and office space
  • Continuous competence build-up
  • Up-listing- intention to up-list to main market in Oslo

4

Continued strong growth for Solutions drives the revenue growth

Revenue (invoiced, unadjusted) by business area

(MUSD)

14

13

1.1

12

1.1

+2%

11

4.3

10

-3%

9

4.4

8

7

6

5

4

6.2

7.9

3

+29%

2

1

0

2021Q3

2022Q3

Software & Services

Devices

Solutions

Comments

  • Continued strong growth for software
  • Services is seeing a shift toward subscription-based models
    • Higher recurring element
  • Revenue split in Q3
    • Solutions 59.6%
    • Software & Services 8.2%
    • Devices 32.2%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Smartoptics Group AS published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 04:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SMARTOPTICS GROUP AS
12:01aSmartoptics Group AS (SMOP) - Q3 2022 financial results
AQ
10/24Reminder :  Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP): Invitation to presentation of results for the thi..
AQ
10/19Smartoptics Group As (smop) : Invitation to presentation of results for the third quarter ..
AQ
09/14DE-CIX Chooses Smartoptics DCP-404 for 100G Aggregation into 400G DWDM
CI
08/11Smop - purchase of shares by primary insider
AQ
08/10Smartoptics : Q2 2022 Financial Presentation –
PU
08/10Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP) - Q2 2022 financial results
AQ
08/09Smartoptics Group AS Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
08/09Reminder : Smartoptics Group AS (SMOP): Invitation to presentation of results for the seco..
AQ
08/03Smartoptics Group As (smop) : Invitation to presentation of results for the second quarter..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56,2 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 9,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 149 M 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 100%
Chart SMARTOPTICS GROUP AS
Duration : Period :
Smartoptics Group AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTOPTICS GROUP AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,54 $
Average target price 2,45 $
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Magnus Grenfeldt Chief Executive Officer
Mikael Haag Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Ramm Chairman
Kent Lidström Chief Technology Officer
Carina Osmund Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTOPTICS GROUP AS52.41%146
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-31.29%178 774
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-13.49%39 226
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-44.53%38 484
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-22.96%33 696
NOKIA OYJ-21.84%24 135