    SPY   NZDMBE0001S2

SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SPY)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
1.550 NZD   +0.65%
05:49pSmartpay : 2023 Smartpay Results Presentation
PU
03/19Smartpay Holdings Limited(ASX:SMP) added to S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
CI
03/19Smartpay Holdings Limited(ASX:SMP) added to S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index
CI
Smartpay : 2023 Smartpay Results Presentation

05/28/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
Smartpay Holdings Limited

2023 ANNUAL RESULTS

29 May 2023

Important Notice

This presentation has been prepared by Smartpay Holdings

Limited (NZX: SPY/ASX: SPM) (the Company or Smartpay) for the

purpose of briefings in relation to its financial statements.

This presentation may contain certain statements and projections provided by or on behalf of Smartpay Holdings Limited Group (Smartpay) with respect to anticipated future undertakings. Any forward-looking statements reflect various assumptions by or on behalf of Smartpay. Accordingly, these statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingences associated with the business of Smartpay which may be beyond the control of Smartpay which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to competition, industry downturns, inability to enforce contractual and other arrangements, legislative and regulatory changes, sovereign and political risks, ability to meet funding requirements, dependence on key personnel and other market and economic factors. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that any such statements and projections will be realised. Smartpay makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any such statement of projections or that any projections will be achieved and there can be no assurance that any projections are attainable or will be realised.

Additionally, Smartpay makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, in relation to, and no responsibility or liability (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise) is or will be accepted by Smartpay or by any of their respective officers, directors, shareholders, partners, employees, or advisers (Relevant Parties) as to or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information and statements.

Opinions or matter (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from this presentation or any omission from this presentation or of any other written or oral information or opinions provided now or in the future to any interested party or its advisers. In furnishing this presentation, Smartpay undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Except to the extent prohibited by law, the Relevant Parties disclaim all liability that may otherwise arise due to any of this information being inaccurate or incomplete. By obtaining this document, the recipient releases the Relevant parties from liability to the recipient for any loss or damage which any of them may suffer or incur arising directly or indirectly out of or in connection with any use of or reliance on any of this information, whether such liability arises in contract, tort (including negligence) or otherwise.

This document does not constitute, and should not be construed as, either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It does not include all available information and should not be used in isolation as a basis to invest in Smartpay.

Non-GAAPmeasures

This presentation contains references to Non-GAAP measures including EBITDA and adjusted NPAT.

Because Smartpay complies with accounting standards, investors know that comparisons can be made with confidence between reported profits and those of other companies. These non-GAAP figures are provided as a supplementary measure for readers to assess Smartpays performance alongside NZ GAAP reported measures.

Some reported measures have been amended from those previously reported due to the implementation of the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) agenda decision which has resulted in a change in accounting policy in the year ended 31 March 2023.

2 SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Welcome to

Smartpays

Investor

Update

PRESENTED BY:

Marty Pomeroy

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Cherise Barrie

Chief Financial Officer

Aidan Murphy

Chief Business Officer

  1. FY23 - The Year That Was
  2. Financial Results
  3. Key Dates for 2024
  4. Sustainability at Smartpay
  5. 2024 - Looking Forward
  6. Appendices

3 SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Who We Are,

How We Are,

What We Do

Smartpays Strategic Goal is to be recognised as the most reliable, capable, agile and innovative omni-channel payments provider in Australia

and New Zealand

Smartpay designs, develops and implements innovative payment solutions for customers in New Zealand and Australia.

Our vision has been and remains to be

The Payments Partner of Choice.

One Team

We will work together to create an inspiring company that we are all proud to work for

Fearless

In our approach to our focus on our customer

We Deliver

By listening, engaging and being held accountable

4 SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Our Products, Our Markets

$m

Revenue by Country

New Zealand

Australia

SmartCharge

Simple Flat Rate

A Zero Cost EFTPOS solution

Simplified monthly statements

Retail Radio

Merchant Portal

A compliant instore music

Summary of transactions

and signage solution

across all payment types, by

day, week, month and year.

SmartConnect

EFTPOS Terminal

Integrations to third party

A compliant rental EFTPOS

applications

terminal for New Zealand

customers

5 SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

