Smartpay : 2023 Smartpay Results Presentation

Additionally, Smartpay makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, in relation to, and no responsibility or liability (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise) is or will be accepted by Smartpay or by any of their respective officers, directors, shareholders, partners, employees, or advisers (Relevant Parties) as to or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information and statements.

This presentation may contain certain statements and projections provided by or on behalf of Smartpay Holdings Limited Group (Smartpay) with respect to anticipated future undertakings. Any forward-looking statements reflect various assumptions by or on behalf of Smartpay. Accordingly, these statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingences associated with the business of Smartpay which may be beyond the control of Smartpay which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to competition, industry downturns, inability to enforce contractual and other arrangements, legislative and regulatory changes, sovereign and political risks, ability to meet funding requirements, dependence on key personnel and other market and economic factors. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that any such statements and projections will be realised. Smartpay makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any such statement of projections or that any projections will be achieved and there can be no assurance that any projections are attainable or will be realised.

Opinions or matter (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from this presentation or any omission from this presentation or of any other written or oral information or opinions provided now or in the future to any interested party or its advisers. In furnishing this presentation, Smartpay undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Except to the extent prohibited by law, the Relevant Parties disclaim all liability that may otherwise arise due to any of this information being inaccurate or incomplete. By obtaining this document, the recipient releases the Relevant parties from liability to the recipient for any loss or damage which any of them may suffer or incur arising directly or indirectly out of or in connection with any use of or reliance on any of this information, whether such liability arises in contract, tort (including negligence) or otherwise.

This document does not constitute, and should not be construed as, either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It does not include all available information and should not be used in isolation as a basis to invest in Smartpay.

Non-GAAPmeasures

This presentation contains references to Non-GAAP measures including EBITDA and adjusted NPAT.

Because Smartpay complies with accounting standards, investors know that comparisons can be made with confidence between reported profits and those of other companies. These non-GAAP figures are provided as a supplementary measure for readers to assess Smartpays performance alongside NZ GAAP reported measures.

Some reported measures have been amended from those previously reported due to the implementation of the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) agenda decision which has resulted in a change in accounting policy in the year ended 31 March 2023.