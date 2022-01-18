Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Smartpay Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPY   NZDMBE0001S2

SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SPY)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 01/18
0.715 NZD   0.00%
05:52pSMARTPAY : 5 small business trends here to stay in 2022
PU
2021SMARTPAY : Change in substantial holding
PU
2021SMARTPAY : Issue of Share Performance Rights to Key Management
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Smartpay : 5 small business trends here to stay in 2022

01/18/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Social media continues to grow in popularity with Kiwis

With the growing popularity of social media, more and more Kiwis are now using these platforms to base their purchase decisions.

Social media marketing can be a great opportunity to expose your brand and increase revenue by increasing awareness of your company's products and services. It's free, easy to use, and has the power to do wonders for your business. And with around 97% of Kiwis being active mobile social media users in 2021, it is too good an opportunity to bypass.

Small businesses can utilise Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or Pinterest today to start making contact with their target audience and increasing their brand exposure. Check out our small business marketing series to learn more about how to do this.

Disclaimer

Smartpay Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:52pSMARTPAY : 5 small business trends here to stay in 2022
PU
2021SMARTPAY : Change in substantial holding
PU
2021SMARTPAY : Issue of Share Performance Rights to Key Management
PU
2021SMARTPAY : New EFTPOS features from Smartpay NZ
PU
2021SMARTPAY : Investor Presentation
PU
2021Smartpay Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30..
CI
2021SMARTPAY : Investor Presentation
PU
2021SMARTPAY : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
2021Delays ahead – Get your EFTPOS sorted for the busy season
PU
2021Smartpay Holdings Limited Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Second Quarter a..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 47,1 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
Net income 2022 1,80 M 1,22 M 1,22 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 170 M 115 M 115 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Smartpay Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martyn Richard Pomeroy Chief Executive Officer, COO & Executive Director
Aidan Murphy Chief Financial & Business Officer
Gregor John Barclay Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew George Turnbull Independent Non-Executive Director
William Robert Pulver Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.69%116
FISERV, INC.5.13%72 038
BLOCK, INC.-17.47%61 483
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.11.37%43 682
NEXI S.P.A-3.43%20 187
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.01%19 812