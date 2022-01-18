Smartpay : 5 small business trends here to stay in 2022

Social media continues to grow in popularity with Kiwis

With the growing popularity of social media, more and more Kiwis are now using these platforms to base their purchase decisions.

Social media marketing can be a great opportunity to expose your brand and increase revenue by increasing awareness of your company's products and services. It's free, easy to use, and has the power to do wonders for your business. And with around 97% of Kiwis being active mobile social media users in 2021, it is too good an opportunity to bypass.

Small businesses can utilise Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or Pinterest today to start making contact with their target audience and increasing their brand exposure. Check out our small business marketing series to learn more about how to do this.