NACD Directorship 100 Recognizes the Most Influential Corporate Directorsand Governance Experts

Scottsdale, Ariz. (Oct. 4, 2023)- SmartRent today announced that John Dorman, board director, has been named oneof the most influential leaders in corporate governance by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as part of their 2023 NACD Directorship 100™, an annual list of leading corporate directors and governance advocates.

"We are pleased to see John's many accomplishments recognized by NACD," said SmartRent CEO Lucas Haldeman. "His expertise and strong background in corporate governance are invaluable to SmartRent and have helped position us for continued success. His unwavering commitment to excellence, leadership and strategic vision are impressive and highly valued by our team, and set a positive example for the many organizations he serves."

The 2023 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors and governance advocates in several categories, including attorneys, audit and risk professionals, board advisors, compensation experts, governance advisors, investors, media, policy advisors, recruiters, and regulators and rule makers.

"Exemplifying board leadership is a top priority for our organization, and this year's peer-nominated Directorship 100 honorees demonstrate their excellence in governance," says NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "The accomplishments and integrity of this year's director honorees are inspiring."

Mr. Dorman has served on SmartRent's board of directors since August 2021. His additional board appointments include serving as board director of LoanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI), and chairman of the board of directors of DeepDyve, Inc., a privately held technology platform for scientific and scholarly research.

To learn more about the 2023 NACD Directorship 100™, visithttps://directorship100.nacdonline.org/.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company's unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visitwww.smartrent.com.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification®is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change-in business and in the communities we serve.

