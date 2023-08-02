Innovative package management solution uses smart technology to address escalating volume at rental housing properties

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), the leading provider of smart home and property operations solutions for the rental housing industry, has expanded its product line to include the innovative Smart Package Room® system — a true smart package management solution — that transforms package visibility, reduces labor demands, optimizes storage space and enhances resident satisfaction.

The Smart Package Room® system transforms package visibility, reduces labor demands, optimizes storage space and enhances resident satisfaction. (Photo: Business Wire)

Smart Package Room® complements SmartRent’s smart home line, expands the Company’s product offerings and solves a long-standing pain point for rental housing operators. Using patented, proprietary advanced package tracking technologies, the comprehensive Smart Package Room® solution guides couriers through the package log-in process and automatically directs residents to their packages, relieving the package burden from on-site associates.

“Smart Package Room is the logical next addition to SmartRent’s ecosystem of smart home and operations solutions, and is enhanced by existing SmartRent products like Alloy Access and Work Management,” said SmartRent CEO Lucas Haldeman. “The rental housing industry has long been searching for a response to the increasing package volume and scale arriving at properties on a daily basis. Smart Package Room solves for many of the package issues facing the industry while modernizing the renter experience. With this offering, we continue to drive meaningful change for the industry.”

SmartRent has entered into a preferred reseller partnership with Position Imaging, the creator of Smart Package Room®, to bring this new package management innovation to the rental housing industry at scale. “We chose SmartRent to partner with because of their vision for how smart technology can transform the rental housing industry,” said Position Imaging CEO Ned Hill. “Our Smart Package Room solution fits perfectly with their focus and product line and we are thrilled to have them as a reseller and partner.”

As part of this partnership, Position Imaging’s Senior Vice President Sales, Matt Haynes, and two members of his sales team at Position Imaging are joining SmartRent to lead Smart Package Room® sales. A seasoned sales veteran, Haynes brings more than two decades of multifamily experience to the team. Prior to his role at Position Imaging, he served as vice president of sales at Parcel Pending and, earlier in his career, was vice president of sales for Rentlytics.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.

About Position Imaging

Founded in 2006, Position Imaging is a tracking technology pioneer, having developed some of the world’s most advanced innovations focused on improving package and product fulfillment throughout the first and last mile delivery chain. The company created the Smart Package Room® system to take the friction out of package management for multi-family residences and corporate campuses and today it is recognized as the most efficient, intuitive self-service package fulfillment platform in the world.

To learn more about Position Imaging, visit: position-imaging.com

