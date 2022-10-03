SmartRent Surpasses 500,000 Units Deployed

The Company’s number of deployments marks an impressive milestone in the enterprise smart home solutions industry

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced that its technologies are now deployed in 500,000 apartment and single-family homes.

SmartRent is a pioneer in enterprise smart home technologies designed to address the pain points for owners and operators of rental communities while elevating the living experience for residents. Before SmartRent’s comprehensive solutions were introduced, owners and operators had to piece together antiquated tools and technologies to manage their properties, resulting in inefficiencies and leaving properties more vulnerable to costly damage.

“500,000 homes equipped with SmartRent technologies means the power of purpose-built technology is touching millions of lives every day,” said Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent. “This milestone speaks to the scalability and power of our approach, and I’m proud of the vision and execution of our team in getting us here. I’d also like to thank our customers for investing in the future of smart home technology. Our success is because of their success.”

Since its inception five years ago, SmartRent has expanded its software platform and hardware portfolio to address all facets of real estate operations, helping more than 447 customers protect their assets and save millions of dollars in operational costs. The company has engaged with more than two million operator and resident users and installed more than two million pieces of smart building hardware.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will" or similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the scalability and power of the Company’s approach to smart home technology. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Company's other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC and on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand the Company's reported financial results, risks and uncertainties relating to its business and its business outlook for future periods. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a recognized enterprise property technology leader offering solutions designed by and for real estate operators. The company’s comprehensive product suite, comprised of smart home building hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, provides seamless visibility and control over real estate assets. Its subsidiary, SightPlan, specializes in workflow management solutions that automate the property lifecycle. SmartRent and SightPlan’s robust, end-to-end enterprise platform increases efficiencies, delivers cost savings and additional revenue opportunities and elevates user experiences. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

