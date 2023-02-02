SmartRent to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced that it will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:55 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be available on SmartRent’s Investor Relations website. Mr. Haldeman and SmartRent’s CFO, Hiroshi Okamoto, will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference that day.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005232/en/