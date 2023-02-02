Advanced search
    SMRT   US83193G1076

SMARTRENT, INC.

(SMRT)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-01-26
2.870 USD   -2.38%
02/01SmartRent Enables Self-Guided Tour Scheduling Within Apartment Listings
BU
02/01SmartRent, Inc. Announces Its Technology Is A Part of Next-Generation Apartment Searches on Apartments.com
CI
01/12SmartRent to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023
BU
SmartRent to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

02/02/2023 | 08:04am EST
SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced that it will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:55 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023. A live webcast and replay of the discussion will be available on SmartRent’s Investor Relations website. Mr. Haldeman and SmartRent’s CFO, Hiroshi Okamoto, will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference that day.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 174 M - -
Net income 2022 -95,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 625 M 625 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 72,2%
Technical analysis trends SMARTRENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,15 $
Average target price 4,84 $
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lucas Haldeman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Okamoto Chief Financial Officer
Isaiah DeRose Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Demetrios Barnes Chief Operating Officer
Alana Beard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTRENT, INC.18.11%625
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED19.43%9 885
AISINO CORPORATION19.60%3 422
CRICUT, INC.8.31%2 217
LINEWELL SOFTWARE CO., LTD.21.98%1 443
PC CONNECTION, INC.4.54%1 305