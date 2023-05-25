Advanced search
SMARTRENT, INC.

(SMRT)
3.205 USD   -5.74%
SmartRent to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference
BU
05/12Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on SmartRent to $4.50 From $3.75, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/11Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Price Target on SmartRent to $5 From $4, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SmartRent to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

05/25/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (“SmartRent” or the “Company”), a leading provider of smart home and property operations solutions for the rental housing industry, is participating in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments, and CRE Conference located at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City.

Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent, will be speaking as part of the “Opportunities in Multifamily Housing” panel discussion on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern).

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day. For more information, please visit www.smartrent.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SMARTRENT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 243 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 231 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 678 M 678 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 71,8%
Technical analysis trends SMARTRENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,40 $
Average target price 4,69 $
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lucas Haldeman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Okamoto Chief Financial Officer
Isaiah DeRose Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Wyron Bobis Senior Vice President-Operations
Alana Beard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTRENT, INC.39.92%678
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC.15.17%32 381
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED48.74%11 071
AISINO CORPORATION28.72%3 525
CRICUT, INC.-0.22%2 028
SESA S.P.A.-10.52%1 724
