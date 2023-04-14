Advanced search
    SMRT   US83193G1076

SMARTRENT, INC.

(SMRT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-04-11
2.530 USD   -2.69%
08:02aSmartRent to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
BU
03/09Transcript : SmartRent, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-09-2023 11:55 AM
CI
03/09Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Price Target on SmartRent to $4 From $4.25, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SmartRent to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

04/14/2023 | 08:02am EDT
SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation solutions for residents, property owners, managers, developers and homebuilders, today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday May 10, following the market close. On that day, Lucas Haldeman, Chief Executive Officer, and Hiroshi Okamoto, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s performance. The press release and supporting materials will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

SmartRent First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday May 10, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in: To access the conference call via telephone, please register here to be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a leading provider of smart home and smart property solutions for the multifamily industry. The company’s unmatched platform, comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, gives operators seamless visibility and control over real estate assets, empowering them to simplify operations, automate workflows, benefit from additional revenue opportunities and deliver exceptional site team and resident experiences. SmartRent serves 15 of the top 20 multifamily owners and operators, and its solutions enable millions of users to live smarter every day.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 244 M - -
Net income 2023 -42,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 230 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 494 M 494 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 71,9%
Managers and Directors
Lucas Haldeman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Okamoto Chief Financial Officer
Isaiah DeRose Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Wyron Bobis Senior Vice President-Operations
Alana Beard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTRENT, INC.4.12%494
MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC.22.19%34 354
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED57.05%12 758
AISINO CORPORATION49.47%4 197
CRICUT, INC.7.01%2 176
SESA S.P.A.-0.26%1 974
