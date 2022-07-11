Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SmartRent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMRT   US83193G1076

SMARTRENT, INC.

(SMRT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-07-07
4.910 USD    0.00%
04:33pSmartRent to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11
BU
07/06Goldman Sachs Raises SmartRent's Price Target to $6.70 From $5, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/25Compass Point Starts SmartRent at Buy With $8 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SmartRent to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11

07/11/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading enterprise technology company that provides a suite of hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions through a comprehensive real estate platform designed for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, is scheduled to release second quarter 2022 financial results on August 11, 2022 after the market closes. SmartRent’s senior management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Information:

To participate by phone, please dial-in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. Conference call numbers for domestic and international participation follow:

Domestic Dial-in:

1-877-407-3982

Passcode: 13730376

International Dial-in:

1-201-493-6780

Passcode: 13730376

Webcast Information:

The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode through the Events and Presentations section of SmartRent’s Investor Relations website at: https://investors.smartrent.com/events-and-presentations.

To listen to the webcast, please go to either of the above links at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. A replay of the call will also be available on SmartRent’s website approximately two hours following the call.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is an enterprise technology company that provides a comprehensive real estate platform designed for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents. Its suite of products and services, which includes both smart building hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, provides seamless visibility and control over real estate assets. The Company’s comprehensive platform lowers operating costs, increases revenues, mitigates operational friction and protects assets for owners and operators, while providing a differentiated, elevated living experience for residents. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SMARTRENT, INC.
04:33pSmartRent to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11
BU
07/06Goldman Sachs Raises SmartRent's Price Target to $6.70 From $5, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/25Compass Point Starts SmartRent at Buy With $8 Price Target
MT
05/24TRANSCRIPT : SmartRent, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan’s 50th Annual Global Technology,..
CI
05/19INSIDER SELL : Smartrent
MT
05/18SMARTRENT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18INSIDER BUY : SmartRent
MT
05/17SmartRent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/12Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades SmartRent to Overweight From Neutral, Keeps $6 Price Target
MT
05/12Morgan Stanley Adjusts SmartRent's Price Target to $4.90 from $6.80, Keeps Equalweight ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SMARTRENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 241 M - -
Net income 2022 -73,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 959 M 959 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 639
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart SMARTRENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
SmartRent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SMARTRENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,91 $
Average target price 6,70 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lucas Haldeman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hiroshi Okamoto Chief Financial Officer
Isaiah DeRose Wilson Chief Technology Officer
Demetrios Barnes Chief Operating Officer
Alana Beard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTRENT, INC.-49.28%959
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-17.29%8 341
AISINO CORPORATION-20.69%2 981
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.-75.56%1 957
CRICUT, INC.-68.45%1 546
PC CONNECTION, INC.1.60%1 151