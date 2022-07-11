SmartRent to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT), a leading enterprise technology company that provides a suite of hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions through a comprehensive real estate platform designed for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, is scheduled to release second quarter 2022 financial results on August 11, 2022 after the market closes. SmartRent’s senior management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Information:

To participate by phone, please dial-in at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. Conference call numbers for domestic and international participation follow:

Domestic Dial-in: 1-877-407-3982 Passcode: 13730376 International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6780 Passcode: 13730376

Webcast Information:

The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode through the Events and Presentations section of SmartRent’s Investor Relations website at: https://investors.smartrent.com/events-and-presentations.

To listen to the webcast, please go to either of the above links at least 15 minutes before the call to register and to download and install any needed audio software. A replay of the call will also be available on SmartRent’s website approximately two hours following the call.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is an enterprise technology company that provides a comprehensive real estate platform designed for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents. Its suite of products and services, which includes both smart building hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions, provides seamless visibility and control over real estate assets. The Company’s comprehensive platform lowers operating costs, increases revenues, mitigates operational friction and protects assets for owners and operators, while providing a differentiated, elevated living experience for residents. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

