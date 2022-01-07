Log in
    SMAR   US83200N1037

SMARTSHEET INC.

(SMAR)
Smartsheet : 2022 Investor Day Presentation

01/07/2022
Investor Day

Fiscal Year 2022

January 7, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation (including the accompanying oral presentation) contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding future ﬁnancial performance, business strategy and objectives, potential market and growth opportunities, technological or market trends, and projected sales and customer retention rates.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and ﬁnancial trends that we believe may affect our ﬁnancial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations, and objectives and ﬁnancial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but not limited to, those described in our SEC ﬁlings. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Although we believe that the expectations reﬂected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, these and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

In addition to U.S. GAAP ﬁnancials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, calculated billings, free cash ﬂow, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP loss per share. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of ﬁnancial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures may differ from the non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure is included in the Appendix to these slides.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our ﬁnancial results are included in ﬁlings we make with the SEC from

time to time, including under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." These ﬁlings are available on our Investor Relations website at https://investors.smartsheet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Agenda

Mark Mader, President & Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

30 min

Praerit Garg, Chief Product Ofﬁcer and EVP, Engineering

30 min

Pete Godbole, Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

15 min

Q&A

30 min

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Key Business Metrics

Nearly

ARR Approaching

10M

$600M

Users

OVER

90%+

100k

Fortune 100

Customers

(Domains + ISPs)

DBNR - All Customers

DBNR - Fortune 100

131%

163%

As of 10/31/21

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Smartsheet Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 545 M - -
Net income 2022 -172 M - -
Net cash 2022 403 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -49,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 657 M 8 657 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 332
Free-Float 96,1%
Managers and Directors
Mark Patrick Mader President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pete Godbole Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Geoffrey T. Barker Chairman
Praerit Garg Chief Product Officer & Executive VP-Engineering
Stephen Branstetter Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SMARTSHEET INC.-11.81%8 657
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.00%230 566
SAP SE-2.37%162 565
SERVICENOW, INC.-11.57%114 231
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.84%35 989
DOCUSIGN, INC.-6.05%28 316